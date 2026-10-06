OpenAI has just released a vast number of new results in preprint form, see here. These are the products of an internal frontier model. About the AGMAI, they say they “have drawn on their advice and public recommendations⁠ to inform how we release these results.”, although one of the recommendations at the top was “we ask them to stop testing advanced mathematical problems on proprietary models.”

Like everyone else, I’ll spend some of this evening sorting through the long list to see what is of interest.

Update: Some quick thoughts about the slopocalypse. Note that this is happening in a seriously polluted and dysfunctional information environment. Maybe it’s my incompetence at dealing with social media, but the only way I’ve found of finding out relevant news about the slopocpalypse is by supporting Elon Musk’s Fascist enterprise and scrolling through an endless sewer of crap on X to find the few instances where well-informed mathematicians are quickly tweeting out relevant information. Lots of problems with getting your information this way, including walking around all the time depressed and disgusted at the state of the world. That said:

A striking aspect of the paper dump is how sloppy it is at every level. The dump is a disorganized mess: after scrolling through long lists of papers and trying to read a couple, I realized that the huge list I’d gone through was only a fraction of the 722 papers, and that trying to find things this way would take forever. It’s hard not to think the people responsible for this just don’t care. If Astra is so great, couldn’t someone have taken 30 seconds to type into it a prompt “Please organize this in a coherent and useful way”?

When the Navier-Stokes trainwreck happened, there was a concerted effort from within the math community to get to the public a counter-narrative to that of OpenAI. I’ve seen nothing like that this time. The AGMAI group supposedly dealing with OpenAI last week put out an excellent list of recommendations. OpenAI completely ignored them, and AGMAI then issued a statement I don’t understand at all. They are the people in the best position to evaluate whether their recommendations were followed, but instead of doing this, they write “it is ultimately up to the mathematical community to assess the extent to which our recommendations were followed successfully.”

One thing you can learn on X today: some of the proofs are just wrong.

Another one: some of the slop is supposedly verified by Lean. Can we trust this? Maybe not for Navier-Stokes, what about the hundreds of others?.

Is Astra getting these proofs from its access to mathematician’s private work? See the first paragraph on page 3 here.

According to OpenAI, these proofs were all produced with simple prompts to next version of Astra, applied to 4000 open problems in mathematics. What was the point of doing this? If the goal of OpenAI researchers is to improve their product, it would make sense to try a much more modest number of problems, then use the results to figure out how to do better (e.g. provide writeups that are readable…).

It seems to that the answer to this is that they were trying to exploit a weakness in the mathematics research incentive structure, where people earn credits by solving these sorts of problems, even though this is a proxy for what is really important (new understanding). What OpenAI chose to do was to carpet-bomb mathematics, grabbing as many as possible of the chips on the table.

It seems to that the answer to this is that they were trying to exploit a weakness in the mathematics research incentive structure, where people earn credits by solving these sorts of problems, even though this is a proxy for what is really important (new understanding). What OpenAI chose to do was to carpet-bomb mathematics, grabbing as many as possible of the chips on the table. I have a lot of trouble knowing what to think of the “AI alignment problem”, that of ensuring alignment between AI behavior and wholesome human goals. It does seem clear that the math community (and the rest of humanity) has a serious and immediate “OpenAI alignment problem”, with a huge misalignment between that corporation’s behavior and what is best for mathematics in particular and humanity in general.

Another thing you learn on Elon Musk’s sewer is that a factor generating enthusiasm for our tech overlords and their new world is the exploitation of resentment of “elites”. In particular, criticism of the slopocalypse is widely denounced as nothing but the whining of pointy-headed over-privileged intellectuals who finally are getting theirs.

Update: There’s a very interesting collection of reactions to the slopocalypse here.