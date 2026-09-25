Some HEP-TH News

In a previous posting, I’d noted that the number of arXiv hep-th preprints/month was significantly higher recently, clearly due to LLM use, but that I hadn’t heard of much in the way of significant new results coming from this. Around the same time, Matt von Hippel issued a challenge to the LLM agents:

So if AI companies want to impress people like me (or scare us, for that matter), then they need to tackle my old field. Show that an AI can take the kinds of computer resources an academic has access to, and solve one of the scattering amplitudes field’s big outstanding problems. Show that a computational limit everyone expected to be a problem doesn’t actually matter. Give us N=8 supergravity to seven loops, or N=4 super Yang-Mills to nine loops.

People at Anthropic took up the challenge, and today announced that Yes, Claude can do Nine Loops. Supposedly this was a “one-shot”:

after asking Claude which problem it was most likely to be able to tackle, they gave it a simple prompt: “The problem is to compute the Six-particle (hexagon) amplitude in planar N=4 SYM at nine loops.” From there, they just kept telling it to keep going, with comments like: “I’m going to sleep and won’t be available for another several hours. Keep working on this until I tell you to stop. Give me updates every 4-6 hours.”

After using one to two thousand dollars worth of Claude time, they got a result. This was sent on September 1 to Lance Dixon, who had techniques that allowed him to validate the result.

The computation of amplitudes like this has become a significant part of hep-th in recent years, heavily promoted by Nima Arkani-Hamed. There’s no practical application of knowing things like this nine loop amplitude, but Arkani-Hamed always has emphasized that the motivation is to use such calculations to get inspiration for a very different fundamental definition of the theory in terms of new geometrical objects. I have no idea whether this nine loop result is helpful for that. It appears that Claude did not come up with a new method, just used known calculational methods. This is an extremely complex sort of calculation.

It will be interesting to see how these new tools change the way those in the large community of theorists doing such calculations pursue their work and publish their results. Will the new AI tools help them come up with new methods for computing amplitudes and new insights into their structure, or will they just make them obsolete, replaceable by any button-presser with a couple thousand dollars and no expertise?

At the other end of hep-th, there’s the even larger community of theorists who, inspired by AdS/CFT, believe the right way to understand quantum gravity is in some sort of quantum information/holographic terms (“it from qubit” is the slogan). Writers at Quanta magazine have always been quite enthusiastic about this direction in hep-th, and today Charlie Wood has a piece about it, entitled Gravity Seems Holographic. What Does That Mean for Reality?. Wood explains the background and latest thinking in this research direction, concluding:

At this point, I subscribe to a more extreme variation of the it from qubit interpretation — mostly just following the rumble of the stampede. I’d bet that the qubits are the real things, but that they don’t live on anything as familiar as a flat screen. Physicists have tried to stretch the AdS/CFT correspondence to fit de Sitter space — which has no obvious screen — for decades, with limited success. In recent years, they’ve started to get more creative. Susskind and other teams have made progress (opens a new tab) on holographic de Sitter models (opens a new tab) that differ radically from AdS/CFT. Instead of squashing a volume into an area, these universes seem to cram all the dimensions into a lone quantum point. I imagine a bunch of quantum pixels all coexisting in one spot, rather than spreading across a screen. That might be hard to visualize, but we’re already accepting the idea of dropping one dimension of space. Why should tossing the others be so different? Balasubramanian suspects that even this kind of radical model doesn’t go far enough. Einstein’s theory fused space with time, and so if the three dimensions of space emerge from a spaceless point, then time should emerge from something timeless. Somehow, we and everything we experience exist within an unblinking dot of no size.

I don’t think we’re there yet, but if Claude does become super-intelligent, way beyond our best theorists, we should be able to soon ask: “Claude, is this bullshit or not?” I’m not super-intelligent, but bet that I already know the answer…

Update: More from Matt von Hippel.

Update: Claude has made a new contribution to theoretical physics, finding a computational error in an Appendix of a well-known paper from the 1980s.