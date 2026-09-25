Some HEP-TH News

In a previous posting, I’d noted that the number of arXiv hep-th preprints/month was significantly higher recently, clearly due to LLM use, but that I hadn’t heard of much in the way of significant new results coming from this. Around the same time, Matt von Hippel issued a challenge to the LLM agents:
So if AI companies want to impress people like me (or scare us, for that matter), then they need to tackle my old field. Show that an AI can take the kinds of computer resources an academic has access to, and solve one of the scattering amplitudes field’s big outstanding problems. Show that a computational limit everyone expected to be a problem doesn’t actually matter. Give us N=8 supergravity to seven loops, or N=4 super Yang-Mills to nine loops.
People at Anthropic took up the challenge, and today announced that Yes, Claude can do Nine Loops. Supposedly this was a “one-shot”:
after asking Claude which problem it was most likely to be able to tackle, they gave it a simple prompt:
“The problem is to compute the Six-particle (hexagon) amplitude in planar N=4 SYM at nine loops.”
From there, they just kept telling it to keep going, with comments like:
“I’m going to sleep and won’t be available for another several hours. Keep working on this until I tell you to stop. Give me updates every 4-6 hours.”
After using one to two thousand dollars worth of Claude time, they got a result. This was sent on September 1 to Lance Dixon, who had techniques that allowed him to validate the result.
The computation of amplitudes like this has become a significant part of hep-th in recent years, heavily promoted by Nima Arkani-Hamed. There’s no practical application of knowing things like this nine loop amplitude, but Arkani-Hamed always has emphasized that the motivation is to use such calculations to get inspiration for a very different fundamental definition of the theory in terms of new geometrical objects. I have no idea whether this nine loop result is helpful for that. It appears that Claude did not come up with a new method, just used known calculational methods. This is an extremely complex sort of calculation.
It will be interesting to see how these new tools change the way those in the large community of theorists doing such calculations pursue their work and publish their results. Will the new AI tools help them come up with new methods for computing amplitudes and new insights into their structure, or will they just make them obsolete, replaceable by any button-presser with a couple thousand dollars and no expertise?
At the other end of hep-th, there’s the even larger community of theorists who, inspired by AdS/CFT, believe the right way to understand quantum gravity is in some sort of quantum information/holographic terms (“it from qubit” is the slogan). Writers at Quanta magazine have always been quite enthusiastic about this direction in hep-th, and today Charlie Wood has a piece about it, entitled Gravity Seems Holographic. What Does That Mean for Reality?. Wood explains the background and latest thinking in this research direction, concluding:
At this point, I subscribe to a more extreme variation of the it from qubit interpretation — mostly just following the rumble of the stampede. I’d bet that the qubits are the real things, but that they don’t live on anything as familiar as a flat screen.
Physicists have tried to stretch the AdS/CFT correspondence to fit de Sitter space — which has no obvious screen — for decades, with limited success. In recent years, they’ve started to get more creative. Susskind and other teams have made progress (opens a new tab) on holographic de Sitter models (opens a new tab) that differ radically from AdS/CFT. Instead of squashing a volume into an area, these universes seem to cram all the dimensions into a lone quantum point. I imagine a bunch of quantum pixels all coexisting in one spot, rather than spreading across a screen. That might be hard to visualize, but we’re already accepting the idea of dropping one dimension of space. Why should tossing the others be so different?
Balasubramanian suspects that even this kind of radical model doesn’t go far enough. Einstein’s theory fused space with time, and so if the three dimensions of space emerge from a spaceless point, then time should emerge from something timeless. Somehow, we and everything we experience exist within an unblinking dot of no size.
I don’t think we’re there yet, but if Claude does become super-intelligent, way beyond our best theorists, we should be able to soon ask: “Claude, is this bullshit or not?” I’m not super-intelligent, but bet that I already know the answer…
Update: More from Matt von Hippel.
Update: Claude has made a new contribution to theoretical physics, finding a computational error in an Appendix of a well-known paper from the 1980s.
I think that the link in the update should point to https://4gravitons.com/2026/09/25/it-got-to-my-field/
Andrzej Daszkiewicz,
Thanks! Fixed.
The current AI models are extremely bad at evaluating the significance of a paper, other than going by what other people have said about it. They will default on criticising irrelevant minor details, rather than pointing out the obvious elephants in the room (eg: this entire research direction is useless, the answer to the question is irrelevant either way, etc). The reason is, of course, that no such evaluation exists anywhere in the published literature either. That, I think, is the real problem. Maybe AI will one day solve it, but it will be a while.
Agreed that current models cannot identify the significance of papers (and less generally the significance of physical arguments of which the papers are composed).
I am curious to know how this might relate to the current or future role of AI in theoretical physics; e.g,. if AI meets a barrier in theoretical physics whether that potentially says something important about both theoretical physics and AI itself.
1. Matt von Hippel’s challenge seems to involve a technically challenging calculation that specifically referenced computational requirements. That seems close to AI performance / successes in preferred domains (natural language processing, software engineering, and formal proofs in mathematics) we’ve seen recently.
2. Theoretical physics, in comparison, has two features that appear distinct to the field: Physical intuition and the relationship to experimental physics.
3. With respect to experimental physics, AI’s roots in data science suggest a potential close fit for AI in physics; as evidenced by ML / AI techniques in high energy, condensed matter, astrophysics etc.
4. However, in terms of “physical intuition” and its role in theoretical physics I am very curious to see how this plays out. For example, the success of AI in other fields (SwE, mathematics, Matt von Hippel’s challenge) seem rooted in the algorithmic nature of the problems; as opposed to problems that require an evaluation of interpretation, significance and “taste”; each of which contribute to “physical intuition”. This argument is similar to the question in mathematics about the role of AI in theory building and how that is distinct to technical problem-solving. This argument also seems to relate to the use of language models to process physical arguments; as required in theoretical physics and distinctly to NLP, SwE, scientific computing and formal mathematical proof.
Part of my curiosity in this matter relates to how theoretical physics is distinct to both mathematical physics and mathematics.
Potentially, as we learn more about where and how AI is more and less successful in these particular fields we will learn more about these fields themselves (and not just strengths / limitations of AI).
In my own field (astrophysics), AIs have probably reached the stage where they can produce something publishable quite easily – take this existing dataset, apply established analysis techniques to it, write up the findings in a 12 page paper. This is ‘publishable’ in the sense that you can get it accepted in one of the more reputable journals, and there are usually multiple examples of this kind of paper on the astro-ph arxiv on any given day. Whether any of it is scientifically useful is a separate question. I can see the benefit of using AI to speed up writing papers presenting new data (‘we ran these simulations/observed these objects, and this is what they look like’), saving human time for working out the broader scientific implications, but I suspect we’ll just end up with a lot more papers saying nothing interesting.
I’m struggling to see what the big deal is here. We’ve learned that LLMs have gotten good enough to use conventional methods to do a highly complex calculation with minimal supervision. If they’re not already better than people at this sort of thing, they soon will be.
I would have thought such a development would be regarded as entirely predictable and welcome, instead of there being surprise and angst. Relying on humans to engage in such herculean tasks seems about as sensible to me as expecting every neighborhood postal carrier to be an Olympic marathon runner. That would be impressive, but aside from admiration of ability for its own sake, I don’t see the point in that. Humans generally are not as good as machines (with the possible exception of the occasional von Neumann-level supergenius) at loads of brute-force calculating tasks. Hence we make use of those machines. This latest news seems like the latest iteration in our long history of replacing human calculators with artificial ones. Those calculators are now out of a job, and that’s regrettable, but hardly anything new, nor anything that’s likely to stop happening.
And since there was nothing new about this development than the passing of a certain technological milestone on that long road, what’s the larger significance? I can’t see any. It certainly doesn’t seem to rise to anywhere near the level of concern as recent stories about rogue agents. It humbles we humans, but we always had too high of an opinion of ourselves anyway.
LMMI,
I don’t think there’s much angst about LLMs doing complicated calculations in theoretical physics. Those doing such calculations will adapt, can just do more calculations, or the same ones with less hassle.
This news isn’t surprising, it’s just a good indication of where exactly the technology now stands. The interesting question is still open: whether these things can come up with significant new insights, or just be able to do the same not particularly significant things that theorists have been doing for a long time now.