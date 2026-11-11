The Yang-Mills Publicity Stunt

The “shepherds” of the OpenAI Yang-Mills proof yesterday released the Lean code of the proof, together with a validation and an assessment.

The OpenAI press release of October 26 claimed to have proved “Existence of quantum chromodynamics and completions of the Standard Model”, but the “shepherds” have not provided anything at all about this, not even an acknowledgement of the existence of such proofs or any plan to release any information about them. As far as I can tell, the claim to prove existence of “completions of the Standard Model” is likely extremely misleading. Perhaps they just have something about the minimal SU(5) GUT, without any Higgs sector. Even with a Higgs sector, such a theory disagrees with experiment, so in no sense is a viable “completion of the Standard Model”.

The press release goes on to claim:

As a subproblem, this work also includes a proof of the existence of pure Yang–Mills theory, which is part of the Quantum Yang–Mills Theory Clay Mathematics Institute Millennium Prize problem⁠.

Now that the actual result has been released, it is clear that this claim is also extremely misleading. The Jaffe-Witten writeup of the problem explicitly states (page 12)

We specifically exclude weak-existence (compactness) as the solution to the existence part of the Millennium problem, unless one also uses other techniques to establish properties of the limit (such as the existence of a mass gap and the axioms).

This is exactly the sort of “existence” proof OpenAI has produced, and they have not separately established the mass gap or properties comparable to it.

This whole story is starting to remind me a lot of the Google quantum computer wormhole publicity stunt. We’re seeing the same sort of fraudulent claims now being widely distributed in the media, e.g.:

Surely there’s a lot more of this kind of thing to come.

The field of theoretical physics has suffered a great deal in recent decades from the problem of misleading hype. Getting in bed with the less than honest efforts of an organization trying to justify a valuation at greater than \$1 trillion is a terrible idea. I believe the group of physicists doing this should publicly explain that the OpenAI press release was misleading, release all the documents they are holding onto, and then shut themselves down.

In any case, now that they have released the Lean code, their plan to keep secret the 1147 page document explaining the proof and devote great efforts to understanding it and explicating it themselves makes no sense. Within hours of the code release, other groups (e.g. here and here) started using AI agents to derive similar documents which they are making public.

Maybe someday AI agents will generate actual “blockbuster” results on this or another fundamental physics topic. Until this happens, theorists should be helping to stop OpenAI’s hype campaign, not encourage it. I’m actually on a vacation trip at the moment, and feel that I’ve now done more than my fair share of this. So, for a while, I’ll only have minimal time to devote to dealing with comments, further developments or addressing the details of what’s wrong with this hype campaign.