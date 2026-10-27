OpenAI has announced

a mathematically rigorous existence proof of certain interacting quantum field theories containing gauge fields and fermions in four dimensions, including Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD) and a unified completion of the Standard Model of particle physics… Our models produced a natural language proof for Yang–Mills existence on September 9th, 2026, and then subsequently produced a proof for QCD on September 18th, 2026. Given the length and complexity of the work, we postponed release until the Lean formalization completed. We finished our formalization of Yang–Mills’ existence on October 16th, 2026.

From this press release, it’s hard to know exactly what they’re claiming to have proved. One could try and guess what “unified completion of the Standard Model” is being referred to, but they aren’t telling us. They’re also not telling us exactly what “existence” of Yang-Mills means. Since they don’t refer to the mass gap/Millenium prize problem, maybe this is just about existence for small volume. If so, not specifying that seems to me intentionally deceptive.

As far as I can tell, beyond what’s in the press release, they’re releasing no information publicly now. They’ve appointed David Gross to lead a group (Jaffe/Douglas/Klebanov/Nekrasov) that will have access to the secret unified physics slop, something which will

mark the beginning of a transition in which quantum field theory, the most important framework in modern theoretical physics, becomes a mathematically rigorous field.

I’ll try and find out more about what is going on here and update this posting later. If there’s a source for more information about this, please let me know.

Update: Looking around, I’m not seeing any more information available now about this beyond the press release.

I had been intending for a while to write about the Levent Alpoge/Ethan Sussman ongoing effort to do rigorous Yang-Mills. Unlike OpenAI, they’ve been posting things publicly, see here. There’s a thousand page or so manuscript about 3d Yang-Mills there, and they say they have a 4d YM existence proof, but in the useless form of tens of thousands of pages of unchecked slop.

A commenter correctly points out that, while (deceptively…) not mentioning the mass gap, OpenAI appears to be claiming a solution to the “existence” part of the Millennium Prize problem. That does specify not finite volume, but R4, and Alpoge/Sussman also claim they can do R4. In the Jaffe/Witten essay about the prize problem, they say:

Some results are known for Yang–Mills theory on a 4-torus T4 approximating R4, and, while the construction is not complete, there is ample indication that known methods could be extended to construct Yang–Mills theory on T4. In fact, at present we do not know any non-trivial relativistic field theory that satisfies the Wightman (or any other reasonable) axioms in four dimensions. So even having a detailed mathematical construction of Yang–Mills theory on a compact space would represent a major breakthrough. Yet, even if this were accomplished, no present ideas point the direction to establish the existence of a mass gap that is uniform in the volume. Nor do present methods suggest how to obtain the existence of the infinite volume limit T4 → R4.

I’m a bit confused about exactly what it means to have “existence” of the infinite volume limit without knowing enough about it to know if there’s a mass gap.

Finally, last week at the KITP there was a week long program about AI and particle theory. Videos of talks and panels should appear at some point. This must have been a rather odd event, with certain people knowing what OpenAI had and was about to do with it, but not able to talk publicly about this.

Update: The group of mathematicians formed to advise OpenAI about how to release results (AGMAI) has released a statement calling for immediate release of the Yang-Mills AI details.



Update: While waiting for the KITP videos, the videos from the kickoff event of a program on AI and the future of mathematics and physics being held in Paris are available here.



Update: On a different hep-th/AI topic, I don’t see how the literature doesn’t get overwhelmed (or maybe already has been…) by papers generated like this. The paper has now been posted on the arXiv.