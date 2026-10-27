OpenAI has announced
a mathematically rigorous existence proof of certain interacting quantum field theories containing gauge fields and fermions in four dimensions, including Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD) and a unified completion of the Standard Model of particle physics…
Our models produced a natural language proof for Yang–Mills existence on September 9th, 2026, and then subsequently produced a proof for QCD on September 18th, 2026. Given the length and complexity of the work, we postponed release until the Lean formalization completed. We finished our formalization of Yang–Mills’ existence on October 16th, 2026.
From this press release, it’s hard to know exactly what they’re claiming to have proved. One could try and guess what “unified completion of the Standard Model” is being referred to, but they aren’t telling us. They’re also not telling us exactly what “existence” of Yang-Mills means. Since they don’t refer to the mass gap/Millenium prize problem, maybe this is just about existence for small volume. If so, not specifying that seems to me intentionally deceptive.
As far as I can tell, beyond what’s in the press release, they’re releasing no information publicly now. They’ve appointed David Gross to lead a group (Jaffe/Douglas/Klebanov/Nekrasov) that will have access to the secret unified physics slop, something which will
mark the beginning of a transition in which quantum field theory, the most important framework in modern theoretical physics, becomes a mathematically rigorous field.
I’ll try and find out more about what is going on here and update this posting later. If there’s a source for more information about this, please let me know.
Update: Looking around, I’m not seeing any more information available now about this beyond the press release.
I had been intending for a while to write about the Levent Alpoge/Ethan Sussman ongoing effort to do rigorous Yang-Mills. Unlike OpenAI, they’ve been posting things publicly, see here. There’s a thousand page or so manuscript about 3d Yang-Mills there, and they say they have a 4d YM existence proof, but in the useless form of tens of thousands of pages of unchecked slop.
A commenter correctly points out that, while (deceptively…) not mentioning the mass gap, OpenAI appears to be claiming a solution to the “existence” part of the Millennium Prize problem. That does specify not finite volume, but R4, and Alpoge/Sussman also claim they can do R4. In the Jaffe/Witten essay about the prize problem, they say:
Some results are known for Yang–Mills theory on a 4-torus T4 approximating R4, and, while the construction is not complete, there is ample indication that known methods could be extended to construct Yang–Mills theory on T4.
In fact, at present we do not know any non-trivial relativistic field theory that satisfies the Wightman (or any other reasonable) axioms in four dimensions. So even having a detailed mathematical construction of Yang–Mills theory on a compact space would represent a major breakthrough. Yet, even if this were accomplished, no present ideas point the direction to establish the existence of a mass gap that is uniform in the volume. Nor do present methods suggest how to obtain the existence of the infinite volume limit T4 → R4.
I’m a bit confused about exactly what it means to have “existence” of the infinite volume limit without knowing enough about it to know if there’s a mass gap.
Finally, last week at the KITP there was a week long program about AI and particle theory. Videos of talks and panels should appear at some point. This must have been a rather odd event, with certain people knowing what OpenAI had and was about to do with it, but not able to talk publicly about this.
Update: The group of mathematicians formed to advise OpenAI about how to release results (AGMAI) has released a statement calling for immediate release of the Yang-Mills AI details.
Update: While waiting for the KITP videos, the videos from the kickoff event of a program on AI and the future of mathematics and physics being held in Paris are available here.
Update: On a different hep-th/AI topic, I don’t see how the literature doesn’t get overwhelmed (or maybe already has been…) by papers generated like this. The paper has now been posted on the arXiv.
They do refer to the millennium problem. The existence part is claimed to be solved.
What a bizarre group to review the proof.
Slop Digester,
Thanks, I added some comments about this as an update. That they don’t mention the mass gap issue (which is the hard part of the problem) still seems to me intentionally deceptive.
The more I try and guess what their “unified theory” is, the more suspicious I am that the press release description is misleading there too.
Ab,
Yes, that is a very weird choice of people, and they are making a very weird and unwise choice to keep this stuff secret. The only person in the group expert on rigorous QFT constructions is Arthur Jaffe, who is 88 years old. This is a mathematical physics question, so odd that the group is being led by an 85 year-old (David Gross) who is not at all a mathematical physicist.
OpenAI’s hep-th KITP workshop is unusual. Organized quickly (bypassing the usual 2 year wait), invite-only, secret participant list and schedule. The social response to AI seems to be contracting the field more and more closely around a small group of insiders, like the Yang-Mills committee. It will help them, and OpenAI, in the short run (as only insiders are able to bestow status in hep-th) but it will not change anything in the long run.
“Videos of talks and panels should appear at some point.”
Are we actually sure of this? I think, as a community, we should be demanding that these are released, and at minimum being vocal that it is unacceptable behavior on behalf of KITP to host an event like this in these times. Based on what I see on the website there is no indication that this will happen. Maybe Nathaniel from the last post can enlighten us on these mysteries. What even happened? Probably the conversations will be important in shaping the future of theoretical science, so it would be kind of those involved to throw some crumbs for the rest of us to “digest” (we don’t even get to digest crumbs yet for YM) so we can be better prepared for the fate they want for us.
It is a choice made by the group of math physicists involved, not by openai. You could just email them (there is an email listed), say that you are a math physicist interested in the result and ask them to share it and/or publicly release it (like the computer scientists and mathematicians have done). If that doesn’t work, start some sort of community petition.
I wouldn’t say the mass gap problem is “the hard part”, as if the existence of Yang-Mills theory hadn’t also eluded mathematical physicists for many decades.
“I’m a bit confused about exactly what it means to have “existence” of the infinite volume limit without knowing enough about it to know if there’s a mass gap.”
I’ll say a few things that you know, just for the sake of readers who don’t. Constructive quantum field theorists work with various sets of axioms for QFT, and say they’ve proved a QFT “exists” when they find something obeying these axioms.
But merely proving that *some* QFT exists is not good enough. Even if you’re built it by taking the continuum limit of some SU(n) gauge theory on a lattice, that doesn’t prove you’ve found 4d Yang-Mills theory. What if you’ve accidentally created a free quantum field theory in a complicated way? You need to rule this out.
A good question is whether there’s a standard list of checks that would make people say you’ve gotten ahold of Yang-Mills theory. I haven’t seen one. Maybe constructing Wilson loop observables obeying some properties? I don’t think proving a mass gap would be the easiest. Nor would it be sufficient, since other theories could have a lightest particle of mass > 0.
If all OpenAI did is complete Balaban’s argument aimed at constructing Yang-Mills on a compact spacetime (a 4-torus), their claims here would be completely misleading, since taking the infrared limit (letting the size of the 4-torus go to infinity and getting a physical theory on R^4) is another huge step that needs to be done in this approach, and Balaban gave up mainly because he didn’t know how to do this.
I hope they’re not so feckless as to invite the scrutiny of the world’s experts based on such flimsy grounds. I’d be willing to bet they’ve found something more interesting.
I hadn’t even noticed the “unified theory” business. That’s sort of goofy.
I don’t know why you’re calling it slop. It’s a product of AI, but it doesn’t appear to have much in common with generic, pastiche writing or pictures from AI, or other worthless output from AI.
It reminds me of the Woody Allen joke: “The food here is terrible, and the portions are too small”. You say it’s slop but seem to want access to more of it.
some_postdoc,
I’ve been told by a knowledgeable source that the KITP will post videos of talks and panels, not of discussion sessions, which is their usual policy. Evidently this hasn’t happened yet because of a staff member being on vacation.
GA,
I think the people involved in this decision to keep these materials secret have been hearing loudly and clearly that this is a bad idea (see an update for the statement by the AGMAI group).
Actually, I think the group announced by OpenAI should just disband. In any case, if the materials they control are released, I doubt anyone will pay any attention to whatever they themselves do with them.
I think that, calling AI generated content that did not go through a process that made it humanly readable slop, is okay, also if it is correct. Similarly how many call AI generated code slop which is a horrendous mess, even if it works. Mostly, because without it being in a readable format, it is very difficult to judge, whether it is reasonable or pure psychosis. Similarly I would call many of the 700 papers of the slopdrop slop, not because they are wrong, but because they are sloppy written texts without effort spent to make them readable. But thats just my opinion 🙂
Other Andrew,
I’m in good company calling it slop. If you go to the Alpoge/Sussman website where they discuss the similar materials they are working with, “slop” is what they call it. We aren’t allowed to see the OpenAI versions, but one can assume that they’re similar.
“Slop” seems to me a perfectly good word for computer generated output of extremely low quality. The problem with these AI generated papers is typically not that the proof they contain is beyond human understanding, but that the quality of exposition is abysmal.
On the Alpoge/Sussman files, it’s worth pointing out that their (posted) work only establishes the existence of correlation functions in the continuum+infinite volume limit for a specific class of observables: Tr(F_\mu\nuF^\mu\nu) for Yang-Mills 3 and the EM field strength in QED3.
So even these results do not reconstruct the theories completely, on top of John Baez’ comments on what QFT do they actually have, as the files only guarantee that the correlators are “non-free”, in the sense that there is a running coupling.
And just to add a final point, it seems telling that OpenAI failed to prove the existence of a mass gap. Or perhaps even clustering, as in the Alpoge/Sussman case?
From a physical point of view, the IR behaviour of Yang-Mills was always its own beast, as it involves dealing with the Landau pole at low energies/confinement. This is also why, again as Baez mentioned, Balaban’s original strategy needed a finite volume in what it seemed a fundamental way.