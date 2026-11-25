The Shepherds have issued a new statement. They defend their decision to keep secret until now the materials given them by OpenAI, but announce that, bowing to “a good deal of controversy about this decision” (see for instance here), they have now released these materials, at this website.

The 1147 pages of slop are here. This manuscript describes not only pure Yang-Mills, but also SU(3) theory with Wilson fermions, and an SU(5) chiral gauge theory.

The group previously released this assessment of the pure YM material. Now there’s this, about some supplemental pure YM material. All of this is mainly just checking that the Lean formalization agrees with the natural language claims.

In addition, there are assessments of the QCD material and chiral gauge theory material. These are highly incomplete.

Looking through this material, I’m more convinced than ever that describing what OpenAI has done here as a publicity stunt is accurate. OpenAI’s description of the chiral gauge theory material as containing “a mathematically rigorous existence proof of… a unified completion of the Standard Model of particle physics.” is simply fraudulent. Ignoring all the problems associated with figuring out what the properties of the SU(5) construction described actually are, it definitely has nothing to do with the Standard Model, since there’s no Higgs field, and nothing about spontaneous symmetry breaking for either the electroweak sector or for the GUT degrees of freedom getting thrown in.

About the QCD material all that’s clear is that there’s nothing about the physics one would like to see (low mass pions, confinement, baryons, etc. etc.).

As discussed in the previous posting, claims that the pure Yang-Mills material solves half of the Millennium prize problem are also simply untrue.

The questions of how to rigorously construct pure Yang-Mills theory, QCD, and the Standard Model remain a very important and very challenging goal for theoretical and mathematical physicists. These problems deserve a lot more attention than they have gotten, and AI agents should be helpful tools for this work. What I’m seeing here though is little in the way of the new ideas that will be necessary.

Keeping these materials secret for a month, allowing no way for the misleading claims of the OpenAI publicity stunt to be challenged, was a great way to further the publicity stunt, but awful in making it impossible for those knowledgeable about the subject to find out what was really going on. Fundamental theoretical physics has already suffered greatly from the effects of misleading hype. A new variant of the problem may be helpful for OpenAI’s IPO, but is not helpful for serious science.