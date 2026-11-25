The Shepherds have issued a new statement. They defend their decision to keep secret until now the materials given them by OpenAI, but announce that, bowing to “a good deal of controversy about this decision” (see for instance here), they have now released these materials, at this website.
The 1147 pages of slop are here. This manuscript describes not only pure Yang-Mills, but also SU(3) theory with Wilson fermions, and an SU(5) chiral gauge theory.
The group previously released this assessment of the pure YM material. Now there’s this, about some supplemental pure YM material. All of this is mainly just checking that the Lean formalization agrees with the natural language claims.
In addition, there are assessments of the QCD material and chiral gauge theory material. These are highly incomplete.
Looking through this material, I’m more convinced than ever that describing what OpenAI has done here as a publicity stunt is accurate. OpenAI’s description of the chiral gauge theory material as containing “a mathematically rigorous existence proof of… a unified completion of the Standard Model of particle physics.” is simply fraudulent. Ignoring all the problems associated with figuring out what the properties of the SU(5) construction described actually are, it definitely has nothing to do with the Standard Model, since there’s no Higgs field, and nothing about spontaneous symmetry breaking for either the electroweak sector or for the GUT degrees of freedom getting thrown in.
About the QCD material all that’s clear is that there’s nothing about the physics one would like to see (low mass pions, confinement, baryons, etc. etc.).
As discussed in the previous posting, claims that the pure Yang-Mills material solves half of the Millennium prize problem are also simply untrue.
The questions of how to rigorously construct pure Yang-Mills theory, QCD, and the Standard Model remain a very important and very challenging goal for theoretical and mathematical physicists. These problems deserve a lot more attention than they have gotten, and AI agents should be helpful tools for this work. What I’m seeing here though is little in the way of the new ideas that will be necessary.
Keeping these materials secret for a month, allowing no way for the misleading claims of the OpenAI publicity stunt to be challenged, was a great way to further the publicity stunt, but awful in making it impossible for those knowledgeable about the subject to find out what was really going on. Fundamental theoretical physics has already suffered greatly from the effects of misleading hype. A new variant of the problem may be helpful for OpenAI’s IPO, but is not helpful for serious science.
Not having read the document, is the chiral gauge theory part based on Craig’s paper?
Since we’re on the topic of AI heavy theoretical physics, I was curious what your thoughts on this. It’s been popping off on my feed like with Yang Mills. https://arxiv.org/pdf/2611.34924
> Accordingly, when OpenAI approached us with an important claim that we had neither expected nor solicited, we thought it our responsibility to check it carefully before distributing it, as we said in our first statement
How disingenuous. OpenAI publicized their claims. These shepherds weren’t in any way preventing a misleading claim from being spread. On the contrary, they were enabling a misleading claim to stand unchallenged by withholding the arguments and mathematics behind it.
They compare it to arXiv moderation – the arXiv moderators check that submissions are appropriate before posting them. It’s nothing like that. An accurate analogy would be arXiv moderators posting extraordinary paper titles and abstracts and withholding the pdfs themselves.
Alex,
I’m assuming it’s based on Craig’s paper, since he also aims at the same SU(5) model.
But, after taking a quick look at the text and at the “assessment”, it seems highly likely this is completely worthless, that any time you spend reading it will be time wasted. It’s slop intended to provide the excuse for a fraudulent press release.
One thing to note about this: no physicist’s name is attached to this slop, although likely one or more physicists were involved in producing it and deciding to promote it in a press release. Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI may be famous for being disingenuous, but it’s unlikely he’s the one responsible for this.
Garrett,
It’s more OpenAI worthless slop. At least it has someone’s name on it so you can tell who is responsible, and there’s no OpenAI press release + committee of shepherds keeping it secret.
The problem here is that in math, if an AI generated paper has a lean-verified proof of something new and important, you know there’s something worthwhile in the paper, so may be worth the trouble of digging through the slop. For physics theory claims like this one, there’s no reason to believe there’s anything worthwhile there. LLMs are extremely good at generating stuff that looks like it is of value when it isn’t.
Maybe LLMs will help someone come up with an important new idea in fundamental theory. But I’d ignore long unreadable batches of slop, wait for a short paper explaining clearly what a new idea is.
Peter, why do you say it is worthless slop? It seems very clearly written and the conceptual ideas behind the derivation are clearly explained in the introduction
lun,
I’m now getting old and have spent a long professional career looking at thousands or tens of thousands of papers making similar claims about quantum gravity that haven’t worked out. The only different thing about this one is that it’s written by a machine and funded by a company that now has a track record of putting out misleading claims about physics. Why waste any time on this?