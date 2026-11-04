Waking up today to the news that US democracy seems to be on its way to recovery has changed my mood dramatically. All of a sudden I’m an optimist. The US will be all right. Even if the French do the same dumb thing we did next year, at the next election it will get fixed. The murderous racists in power in Israel will be toppled by the votes of the targets of their racism. As a result, the gates here at Columbia will open and the contract for the massive security force not renewed.

On top of this, there’s a new paper by Witten: A Note On Lattice Definition of Gauge Theories With Chiral Fermions. He’s getting away from the unpromising topics that have dominated IAS theoretical physics for a very long time, and thinking about something actually interesting and important, that of how to non-perturbatively define the central structure of the Standard Model: four dimensional spinors with chiral gauge couplings. One interesting thing to note is that Witten credits Claude Opus 5.5 with technical help in his work. Encouraging to see AI being used in this way, to help a great talent do even better. It’s interesting for me to see that some of the technical issues involved are ones that came up in my work as a graduate student on defining topological invariants in lattice gauge theory. I then went on to think a lot about the geometry of chiral fermions and their gauge couplings, and this has been a major motivating problem throughout my career.

At the moment I have some new ideas about this I’m very excited about, hope to have something written and finished by the end of the year. For the next couple weeks though, blogging will be light, since I’m heading out tomorrow for a vacation in France. This was originally scheduled to flee what seemed the likely results of an abortive election held under Fascism, but now instead it will just be to celebrate the new morning.