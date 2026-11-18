The “shepherd” group of theorists is still keeping secret for their own use the proofs involving Yang-Mills, QCD and a “completion of the Standard Model” given to them by OpenAI. I’ve been hearing some odd things about the recent invitation-only KITP workshop organized by OpenAI-associated theorists. One of these is that the workshop led to the formation of a small secret group of US QG/QFT theorists that has a Slack channel and is in the process of getting preferred access to models and compute for themselves from OpenAI and the two other frontier labs (Anthropic/Google DeepMind). At the moment this group is US only, but they have formed a committee to consider possible non-US theorists to let in on the deal. While the long-term plan is something open to a much larger group, for now that’s definitely not the case.

I also finally figured out why some of the KITP workshop panels were listed as “academics only”: many of the participants felt that if they discussed their ideas in the presence of people connected to the frontier labs, these ideas would be stolen and exploited using compute/better models they had no access to.

There’s a major issue for scientific research here: who gets access to the best AI tools and who doesn’t? OpenAI has ruthlessly exploited its access to these tools to promote its financial interests. Others who want to compete are now stuck trying to figure out how they can get on the inside track.