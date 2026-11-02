OpenAI Conference at KITP

There was a conference held at KITP the week before last entitled Intermediate-Scale AI for Physics. The nature of this conference was somewhat of a mystery. As far as I can tell it never appeared in the list of forthcoming KITP conferences, and the minimal webpage for the conference had no list of speakers, no schedule of talks, and nothing about how to register to attend (at least going by the pre-conference version of the page on the Wayback Machine). Today a schedule with some video appeared, making a lot clearer what this was all about.

In Nathaniel Craig’s introduction he briefly explains that all six of the organizers are now working for OpenAI (Dan Roberts as an employee, himself, Xiaoling Qi, Eva Silverstein, Andy Strominger, and Xi Yin as visiting scientists), but “this is not an OpenAI program”. As far as I can tell, that’s the only place where the relation of the program and its organizers to OpenAI was mentioned publicly.

In trying to understand what some group of scientists is doing, I normally object to people who argue “they’re doing this because they’re getting paid a lot of money”, but in this case it’s worth noting that very likely all of these people are being paid a lot of money. According to this source, an “L5 Research Scientist” at OpenAI has average compensation of \$1.45 million/year, and from a reliable source I’ve heard about at least one \$2 million/year compensation package for an OpenAI research mathematician or physicist. Besides the obvious larger picture about our economy and society, AI money is a significant part of the story of the ongoing disruption of the fields of mathematics and physics.

Craig’s introduction also announced that parts of the program that were “discussions” would, according to KITP policy, not be recorded. If you look at the schedule, you quickly notice:

Of the talks that just featured one speaker, the only one with an OpenAI employee as speaker was labeled “discussion” and not recorded.

There were two group talks labeled “panel” (which were recorded) and six group talks labeled “discussion” (which were not recorded). The sessions dealing with the “theoretical physics/frontier lab interface” were labeled “discussion”, not “panel, so not recorded.

If you look through other KITP conferences to see how often there are unrecorded discussion sessions, they’re hard to find. Looking through the schedules of the last ten KITP conferences before this one, there were several discussion sessions, all of which were recorded, with video available.

Another odd aspect of this OpenAI conference was that it ended on Friday the 23rd, and then on Monday OpenAI announced the supposed Yang-Mills existence proof discussed in the last posting. Presumably the organizers of the conference knew about this and that it was a topic of great relevance to that of the “theoretical physics/frontier lab interface”, but kept it secret to ensure a splashy PR event a few days later.

On the Yang-Mills topic, still no information at all about what was supposedly proved or how it was done. As for the claimed “unified completion of the Standard Model”, best guess seems to be that this just means they applied their methods to SU(5) instead of the SM gauge group to avoid the problem caused by the non-asymptotically free coupling for the U(1) factor. Possibly, their “unified completion of the Standard Model” doesn’t have a Higgs sector or spontaneously broken symmetry. And, of course SU(5) unified theories were experimentally ruled out a long time ago.

Last Friday the Simons Center at Stony Brook had a day-long program on Math, Physics and AI. Since it wasn’t organized by a group from OpenAI, you’re allowed to watch the videos, available here.