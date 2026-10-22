I’d like to echo the sentiment of Scott Aaronson’s latest posting: if you’re in the US, get out and vote against Fascism. We have a two party system, so your choice is voting for a party that has unified in support of the personality cult of a mad wannabe king/Fascist dictator, or the other one. Act accordingly.

If you’re in France, you also need to be getting ready to vote against Fascism, with less than six months to go. I’m completely mystified why many of my fellow leftists seem to think that what they need to fight is not the Fascists, but the lame-duck centrist government which will soon be gone. This is looking to me all too much like early 1930s Germany, when the left (KPD) devoted itself not to fighting the Nazis, but to successfully bringing down the SPD government. One reason for doing something this stupid was that they were influenced by an autocrat in the Kremlin, who was doing everything he could to bring about chaos. We all know how that ended, and you can see for yourselves what has happened to my country. I’m planning to be in Paris for a while next month, hope to then better understand what is actually going on there.

Finally, if you’re reading this on a phone, you may have noticed a much different, very simple, mobile-friendly theme being used. You should be able to switch back to the old one at the bottom of a page. The current theme is 16 years old and someday should be updated to something more mobile-friendly, but the small amount of time I’ve spent looking into that didn’t turn up any tolerable easy to implement options.

I’m leaving comments on this posting off. For an explanation why, go read the comments on Scott’s blog (before he gave up and turned them off).