String Theory Debate

Recently Curt Jaimungal offered to host a debate over string theory between me and a willing string theorist. Joe Conlon took him up on the offer and our discussion is now available. I think it turned out quite well, and gives a good idea of where Conlon and I agree or disagree, and some explanation of why we disagree when we do.

These days there’s a wide variety of different points of view about the topics we discuss among string theorists and theoretical physicists in general. A discussion with someone else would have covered some different topics. As here, I think most string theorists and I agree on quite a bit more than people expect. I’m happy this video provides a place to hear a discussion that goes beyond both the common sloganeering on the internet, and the extensive but one-sided content I’ve been providing over the years.