Two Number Theory Items (and Woody Allen)

- James Douglas Boyd has recently spent a lot of time interacting with Mochizuki and others at RIMS working in anabelian geometry. Material from interviews he conducted are available here (Mochizuki on IUT) and here (on anabelian geometry at RIMS). He also has written a summary of IUT and of the basic problem with the abc proof. These include detailed comments on the issue pointed out by Scholze-Stix and why this is a significant problem for the proof. I’d be curious to hear from anyone who has looked at this closely about whether they agree with Boyd’s characterization of the situation.
There’s also a lot of material the IUT ideas, independent of the problematic abc proof, and about what Mochizuki and others are now trying to do with these ideas.
- Videos from the talks at the conference last month in honor of Manin are now available here. I was especially interested in Dustin Clausen’s talk on Weil groups and ideas about how to go beyond the conventional definition to get something more satisfactory. The twistor line makes an appearance.
- From a story in today’s Wall Street Journal about Woody Allen and his new novel:
Though he’s already at work on a second novel, he rarely reads fiction—“I feel like I’m wasting time.” More often he reads philosophy and books by physicists. “I keep thinking I’m going to learn something of deep value that’s going to make me feel better in life,” he says. “It never does.”
The report by JDB reads to me as quite garbled, though perhaps this is inevitable given the subject matter. I think it unfortunately gives the impression that the disagreement comes down to some question about philosophy of mathematics, rather than simple correctness/completeness.
Woody Allen’s comment is hilarious and actually sums up most of my discussions about physics with non-physicists. Most of them very earnestly ask for a bit of deep insight that can illuminate how they feel in their lives, and I can never quite deliver that. As fascinating as physics is with regards to how the outside world functions, it doesn’t seem to have any bearing on our inner lives. It’s heartbreaking because I know exactly where they are coming from, I would love to have found such wisdom, both for my own use and for others. I wonder if it’s the same for other physicists.