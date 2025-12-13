The Situation at Columbia XXXV

One problem I’ve always had with arguments about “Zionism” and “anti-Zionism” has been that it’s unclear to me exactly what “Zionism” means. I always thought I was a “Zionist” (since I support Israel’s right to exist, in particular as a state providing protection to the Jewish people). But Scott Aaronson explained here that to him it means being willing to kill Palestinian children on a large scale (and giving the finger to the rest of the world when doing so) in order to eliminate any possible threat from the Palestinian people. This seems to also be the point of view of a sizable part of the Israeli government. By his definition, I’m (very strongly) opposed to “Zionism”. The task force report doesn’t engage with the issue of what limits it’s appropriate to put on faculty and student expression of their opposition to murdering children.

According to Bloomberg, a major reason they haven’t managed to hire anyone is that leading candidates have opted out, specifically the chancellor of Vanderbilt and the provost at Harvard.

For a good explanation of the illegal Trump campaign to shakedown universities (and of the role of the Columbia trustees in going along with this), see this article in the Chronicle. There’s an explanation here of how this affects anyone thinking of taking the Columbia job. Would you take the job if it was offered to you by people now famous the world over as the most willing to go along with illegal demands from the Trump fascist would-be dictatorship? A high priority of the trustees appears to be making sure that nothing happens here that will upset Stephen Miller. Would you take a job that came with marching orders “Don’t do anything to upset Stephen Miller, or we’ll fire you as fast as we fired Katrina Armstrong”?