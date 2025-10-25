Some Math/Physics Items

The usual way of calculating this is a Feynman diagram calculation that can be found in any QFT textbook that shows how to do calculations in gauge theory. Costello explains how to get the result in a very different way, using the self-dual theory, twistor space, and the Grothendieck-Riemann-Roch theorem.

This semester at Bonn, he’s pursuing a project of generalizing geometry (lecture notes in progress here) by defining and studying “Gestalten”, which are supposed to be a new sort of geometric object, for which there is “a perfect duality between geometry and algebra!”

For a nice write-up about Scholze’s work on a geometrization of real local Langlands, see here.

At the late March 2026 Seminaire Bourbaki, Scholze will be lecturing on “Geometric Langlands, after Gaitsgory, Raskin, … “