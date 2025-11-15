Gayoung Lee at Gizmodo today has responses to the question Whatever Happened to String Theory?.
Carlo Rovelli and I give the obvious and accurate answer that it’s a failed idea, explaining why. The other answers exhibit the sad state of continuing denial in many quarters of the reality of the situation:
- Science communicator Daniel Whiteson, an experimentalist who doesn’t appear to know anything about string theory, assures the public that the problem is just that we can’t yet test it.
- John Schwarz is completely delusional: “A large portion of the theoretical particle physics community is now convinced that we are on the right track to discovering the correct unified theory of our universe (and many naysayers have repented).”
- Thomas Van Riet, whose main claim to fame is vigorously hyping string theory on Twitter, also does the job here.
- Hiroshi Ooguri gives an absurd argument that one should ignore 40 years of utter failure, since “it would take 1,250 years to construct a realistic model of the universe from string theory and another 1,000 years to verify it experimentally.”
- Cumrun Vafa turns up the hype machine to 11, claiming that “the large-scale cosmological observation and the small-scale tabletop experiments are both on their way to confirming string theory predictions.” (the bogus “predictions” are from his latest “string-motivated model”).
The past few days have also seen another “string theory is doing fine” PR effort, Marika Taylor’s String theory: scientists are trying new ways to verify the idea that could unite all of physics. Here the hype is about string theory vindication from dark energy measurements, black hole gravitational wave measurements, and something about quantum computing.
It became clear long ago that writing careful explanations of exactly what was wrong with this kind of hype is a waste of time. There’s no point in arguing with the people making up the industry generating this nonsense since they simply don’t care whether what they are writing is true or not. For many years it seemed to me that the effort to try and fight this was still worthwhile, because if unchecked it was going to lead to the intellectual death of the subject of fundamental physical theory, together with massive discrediting of scientific research in general among the public who traditionally held science in high esteem. Unfortunately that fight has now been lost, with the depressing consequences that surround us all.
As for what to do about it, articles like Taylor’s claiming “right now, things are looking up for string theory” are just digging the hole that needs to be climbed out of deeper. I’m personally optimistic about some new ideas in fundamental physical theory, trying to concentrate on pushing them forward and getting them written up. I’m not optimistic though about seeing this part of the scientific enterprise return to a healthy subject in the forseeable future.
Mariks Taylor claims String Theory as a reason for tbe Langland’s Program:
“The unification of forces hence implies profound relationships between branches of mathematics. Such relationships had previously been proposed by mathematicians, particularly by Robert Langlands, and string theory gives physical explanations for the relationships.”
It might come as a surprise to many mathematicians that String Theory “explains” number theory, representation theory, and a good deal of modern mathematics.
And the string theorists keep on coming up with new justifications for why string theory is useful. For example, in her string theory puff piece, Marika Taylor says
I can find no evidence whatsoever for this.
What would happen to the string theory folk if the cosmologists actually accepted data (and the processing of it) that flipped the sign of the cosmological constant? Sabine recently mentioned a paper (in a reputable journal, but as far as I know unknown people) that points in that direction.
I’m an experimentalist (chemical physics however) and have always had grave doubts of the purported small systematic errors of cosmology. The CC has always looked terrible in that regard, for the always obvious (see paper) reason.
I assume the ST people would go even wilder than they are now.
Interesting that the experimentalist doesn’t value the distinction between scientific and non-scientific knowledge.
Dear Peter, you mention getting some new ideas written up and hopefully you are referring here to your own work on twistors, as your audience may be growing restless (2 years on from your last paper). One cant rush good science/math of course, but a substantive update would be welcome (have you hit a snag, which would be sad but still interesting).
Time to throw your readers a bone methinks:)
Oh wait, I had not yet read the Ooguri remark, now THAT is laughable!
“Unifying quantum mechanics with “general” relativity is 25 times more difficult than unifying it with “special” relativity. […] It took physicists 50 years to develop a concrete model based on quantum field theory to describe particle physics phenomena (the Standard Model) and another 40 years to confirm all of its predictions (the Higgs boson discovery).
Therefore, one could argue that it would take 1,250 years to construct a realistic model of the universe from string theory and another 1,000 years to verify it experimentally. Now, I don’t think it would really take that long, but this illustrates how difficult the problem is. Therefore, I would expect achieving such a unification to produce 25 times more rewarding results and have 25 times more impact on a broad range of physics and mathematics.”
Doug McDonald,
If the CC had the opposite sign, this would be heavily promoted as conclusive evidence for string theory, since AdS/CFT shows you need the opposite sign.
tripitaka,
Definitely haven’t hit a snag, quite the opposite. The more I pursue these ideas the more convincing they are, and I slowly have been better and better understanding what is going on. I’ve off and on tried to understand “Wick rotation” in terms of hyperfunctions of the time variable, but couldn’t get this to work until recently. I’ve written up the details of how this works in the simplest case, now trying to understand details of what happens for spinors and twistors. Hopefully in the next month of so I’ll be able to finish a now half-complete 50 page or so paper about all of this.
Luckily for this project, the situation at Columbia has stabilized: there’s nothing new going on, so one just needs to get used to the new depressing realities here. I’ve had a family issue to deal with that took a fair amount of time, but now that has worked out very successfully, easier to concentrate on Wick rotation.
I should comment that besides the larger awfulness, it has been depressing the past few years to realize how difficult it is to get anyone interested in the new ideas that I see as so promising. Very few people understand much about the geometry of spinors, the fact that these are the fundamental objects of spacetime geometry is not enough to get people interested. That something so fundamental as “Wick rotation” remains so poorly understood, while the community of theorists is focused mostly on utter nonsense is discouraging.
Anyway, at least it’s very clear what I should be doing (yes, this posting is not it…).
While I agree that “tests” of String Theory are often overhyped, that does not make it a “failed idea” In particular, the common claim that string theory is ruled out by the observed positive cosmological constant (Λ > 0) is unfounded.
First, string theory contains large classes of fully explicit, moduli-stabilized vacua with positive, zero, or negative cosmological constant once supersymmetry is broken. Classical massive type IIA flux vacua (DGKT and descendants), KKLT, the Large Volume Scenario, and many others all yield metastable de Sitter solutions in four dimensions. Yes there are objections to these, but the subject is far from settled overall.
Second, the cosmological constant problem is a problem of the Standard Model coupled to gravity, not just of string theory. The Higgs potential alone contributes a negative vacuum energy roughly 55–60 orders of magnitude larger than observed, whereas a purely fermionic (condensate-driven) mechanism for electroweak symmetry breaking would contribute a huge positive vacuum energy of similar magnitude. The observed tiny positive Λ therefore requires an exquisite cancellation among all contributions (QCD, electroweak, higher-scale physics, gravitational sectors, fluxes, etc.). Until we understand the origin of this cancellation, it is inconsistent to single out string theory as uniquely failing on the cosmological constant.
Finally, the fact that AdS/CFT is the best-understood, exactly solvable corner of string theory—and happens to live in Anti-de Sitter space—does not imply that our universe must have Λ < 0. AdS/CFT is a tool and a particular (highly supersymmetric) solution; the rest of the string landscape contains perfectly valid de Sitter, Minkowski, and AdS vacua that are simply harder to study with the same non-perturbative control.