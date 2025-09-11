For a long time now fundamental theoretical physics has been suffering not just from a slowdown in progress, but from a sort of intellectual collapse (I wrote about this here a while back in the context of “epistemic collapse”: the collapse of a shared reality, caused by the loss of reliable sources for distinguishing what is true from what is false.). The Wall Street Journal has a new article entitled The Rise of ‘Conspiracy Physics’ with summary:
Streamers are building huge audiences by attacking academic physics as just another corrupt establishment. Scientists are starting to worry about the consequences.
If you replaced “Streamers” by “Sabine Hossenfelder” this would be reasonably accurate, and a serious discussion of this would have been interesting and worthwhile. Instead, the article is an excellent example of the sort of epistemic collapse we’re now living in. There’s zero intelligent content about the underlying scientific issues (is fundamental theoretical physics in trouble?), just a random collection of material about podcasts, written by someone who clearly knows nothing about the topic he’s writing about. The epistemic collapse is total when traditional high-quality information sources like the Wall Street Journal are turned over to uninformed writers getting their information from Joe Rogan podcasts. Any hope of figuring out what is true and what is false is now completely gone.
I was planning on writing something explaining what exactly the WSJ story gets wrong, but now realize this is hopeless (and I’m trying to improve my mental health this week, not make it worse). Sorting through a pile of misinformation, trying to rebuild something true out of a collapsed mess of some truth buried in a mixture of nonsense and misunderstandings is a losing battle.
Maybe some day our information environment will become healthy again, but for now I’m not sure what to do about this. Be aware that if you’re trying to understand the state of fundamental theoretical physics, watching Joe Rogan, Piers Morgan, Professor Dave, etc. podcasts is just going to fill your mind with crap. Reading articles about these podcasts is worse. If a podcaster (e.g. Sabine Hossenfelder) has a book, read the book (Lost in Math is pretty good) rather than watching the podcasts. In general, reading books is a good idea (I can also recommend this one).
Update: John Baez comments here:
This quagmire is getting bigger. It’s another part of what William Gibson recently called the Singularity of Stupid.
Reading that WSJ essay, one might think there’s nothing worth discussing in either theoretical condensed matter physics or biophysics (dubbed “nanophysics”). I don’t think I know experts in either subfield who feel like their research is “in crisis” beyond what the present administration has threatened to do. The real problem facing these subfields is outreach. Unlike string theory, nanophysics lacks passionate spokespeople. Perhaps because of string theory spokespeople (or our lack of speaking up), it is now partially the responsibility of nanophysicists to defend the legitimacy of these disciplines from singular accusations of corruption and termination (To be fair, this might also be due to the somewhat common misconception that experts are uniformly well-rounded and are coupled in multiple ways: a particle physicist is a biophysicist is an astrophysicist is a nuclear physicist).
Sabine can defend herself pretty well and doesn’t need me to do it, but here we go.
Her critiques are quite accurate if you know what she’s talking about. If you don’t, her tone and humor can certainly lead to some viewers to missinterpret it as some sort of yet another anti-establishment rant, “burn ’em all” populist take of the ones we see today in politics. But that’s obviously not her point, and she can back that claim by the book she wrote before all of this.
This take that she is somehow helping the dismantling of science by people of the likes of **ump is a psychopathic maneuver by the people who are the targets of her critiques to avoid having to engage with them and confront failure. We know who they are, just go to X and you will see some of the accounts and what they work on in physics (there will be no surprise there). Her german sense of humor and direct approach certainly may not help with some (it’s fine by me, since I’m kind of like that too, I hate hypocrisy), so be it. And if she is making money with her youtube with that, it’s way more honest, since it is a private enterprise rather than tax funded like the useless research she criticizes.
I’m so tired of this hypocrisy that you need to tip-toe in order to say something bad about some people. It happens to me too, in other different domains of life, and is tiring, because it is their problem, not yours. Direct people are a blessing in a world of passive agressives, gaslighters, and in general hypocritical people.
Difficult to understand how Sean Caroll and Eric Weinstein agreed to debate wth a tabloid journalist Piers Morgan as moderator.
“Any hope of figuring out what is true and what is false is now completely gone.
…
I was planning on writing something explaining what exactly the WSJ story gets wrong, but now realize this is hopeless ”
Peter, it is not hopeless. It will help others. Do not hesitate. Do it, please.
Rama,
Sean and Eric both want to reach a large audience with their views, so these days this is the way to go.
Ark,
This needs to be crowd-sourced. Others should be contributing.
I’ll start with one thing:
About “Streamers are building huge audiences by attacking academic physics as just another corrupt establishment.”. The biggest “streamer” discussed is Joe Rogan. For a list of physicists he has had on his show, see here
https://jrelibrary.com/guests/physicists/
The people he has had on multiple times include Sean Carroll, Brian Cox, Brian Greene, Michio Kaku and Neil deGrasse Tyson, so the physics establishment has a much bigger presence on that show than its critics. For some reason no one in the physics community is upset that Michio Kaku has been on multiple times spouting utter nonsense about physics.
“Sabine Hossenfelder is building huge audience by attacking academic physics as just another corrupt establishment. Scientists are starting to worry about the consequences.” Would be strongly inaccurate in my estimation. I belive she built her audience by explaining Physics and its problems in a well-informed, enjoyable and generally reliable way
I’m more bothered that some physicists have stopped blogging real, educating, physics. I refer to Matt Strassler. He was in the process of explaining “quantum fundamentals” quite correctly (especially entanglement); and then he stopped. He also, unlike some explainers, was quite willing to listen to complaints when what he said was, if you misread the meaning of words, wrong. He explained the words and became clearly very right (which he intended all along.) He just stopped.
“[Sabine]’s critiques are quite accurate if you know what she’s talking about.” You’re so close. Her critiques are adequate when she’s in her field (physics). The moment she takes on other topics, it’s hot nonsense.
Peter, FYI
I@Doug McDonald
“I’m more bothered that some physicists have stopped blogging real, educating, physics.”
I am doing it for a long time. Though it is more mathematical physics than physics as such. It is close in content to what Peter is interested in. See my last post here.
Oh come on. Matt Strassler can spend his time how he likes. He has no obligation to write blogs for anyone.
Peter, I don’t think it’s just Sabine. I’ve heard that anti-establishment physics videos are popular. Someone told me one of the most popular recent physics videos was one that QFT & renormalisation in particular was a conspiracy.
Maybe a good starting point would be stopping conflating high energy theoretical physics with physics as a whole or even theoretical physics at large (which is pretty alive and well, and it is not just “nanophysics”.).
It is always amazing to see the general public invested in subjects (such as quantum gravity, the Higgs boson or cosmic inflation) which have near zero chances to impact their life and largely ignoring the wide range of topics that could dramatically change the world we are living in. Things like high temperature superconductivity, climate physics, biophysics, neurosciences, understanding AI…
@Quasiparticular, you are bang on. I’ve been blogging about condensed matter and nanoscale physics for 20 years, but somehow I have not risen to the level of passionate spokesperson in the sense of appearing on Joe Rogan or the Discovery Channel along side Michio Kaku. I will probably write something this weekend about this WSJ article; I hadn’t gotten to it because I was too busy this week actually blogging about real condensed matter physics.
Sabine Hossenfelder, dubbed as conspiracy youtuber by the WSJ is in the Stanford bibliometric list of top 2% scientists (see https://topresearcherslist.com/Home/Profile/836803), unlike most of the professional physicists who attack her criticism as unqualified.
With all respect to “scientific authority”, this objectively makes the field look bad, as if it were managed by mediocrities who cannot debate some criticism.
Peter, I am the author of the WSJ piece, and I’m honestly confused by the hostility. The article reported on a media phenomenon around physics, not a verdict on the state of the field. If you believe it contains factual errors, please quote the exact sentences and provide sources so I can correct them. Without specific claims I can check, a blanket dismissal replaces analysis with assertion and leaves readers no clearer about what is true.
jaco,
Evidently a couple days ago someone accidentally got a http://www.math.columbia.edu SSL certificate revoked, causing some browsers (e.g. Firefox) to not allow connections. Trying to get this fixed…
Doug McDonald/Andrew,
I agree that it’s a shame that there are fewer scientists blogging substantively in this area. The short format of social media posts is useless for anything intelligent. Personally I hate watching videos, but that seems to be the main way information is communicated now. There are worthwhile ones, but also a huge number of worthless ones.
Daniel Kagan Kans,
My problem is with the whole conception of the WSJ piece. I don’t think the WSJ should turn itself into yet another place recycling meaningless internet drama for clicks. If it is going to do this, it should be adding some serious understanding of what is going on to make sense of the drama. I’m sorry, but there’s no evidence you have the expertise needed to do this.
For a specific and crucial example of what you get wrong, see my comments about the Joe Rogan piece of this above. Yes, Rogan has brought Eric Weinstein on several times. But he has even more often hosted the opposite, people like Michio Kaku making absurd hyped claims about things like string theory.
In your piece you are mixing together all sorts of things, trying to fit them into an internet drama story, which, honestly, is just worthless in terms of giving anyone any real understanding of what is going on. The story of Sabine Hossenfelder, her critique and the effect it is having is something real that would be worth writing about. It’s a complicated and arguably important subject. On the other hand, Eric Weinstein and Sean Carroll arguing on Piers Morgan is the worst king of dumb internet drama, great for getting clicks, lots of heat, zero light. The WSJ should be staying far away from this kind of thing.
Peter, the core point where we disagree is news value: the media ecosystem around physics is not “meaningless internet drama,” it is now a major driver of public trust, which in turn shapes funding, policy, philanthropy, student pipelines, and careers, and that is exactly the kind of institutional dynamic WSJ readers care about. When tens of millions encounter physics through shows and channels that mix legitimate critique with suspicion of expertise, it affects how voters, donors, and legislators think about paying for colliders, theory groups, and basic research; documenting that shift is journalism, not gawking. Your Rogan example does not undercut this; whether he books more mainstream guests or not, the format and audience norms he helped normalize are copied widely, and the downstream reception is the story. Treating Hossenfelder’s critique as serious while also reporting the spectacle that actually reaches the public is necessary to describe the real information environment; pretending the spectacle is irrelevant would mislead readers about why “physics is in crisis” narratives spread. If there are factual errors, I will correct them, but it is unfair to say the WSJ should avoid this topic when the health of the field depends on the very perception machinery the article examined.
Daniel Kagan Kans,
I read the piece again, and I’m sorry, but it still seems to me that you’re just gathering together a lot of stupidity you found on the internet and now arguing that the WSJ should be seriously covering it because it’s what the public is seeing.
I’ve spent a lot of my life looking at the media coverage of fundamental theoretical physics and writing about it on my blog. There’s been a huge amount of stupid hype promoting bad ideas, see
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?cat=8
Theorists rarely complain about this figuring good publicity is helpful. There’s been a much lesser amount of accurate criticism of what has gone wrong in this area of research. Lee Smolin and I got some attention for this 20 years ago, Sabine Hossenfelder has gotten even more in recent years. Theorists don’t like this, figuring bad publicity is unhelpful. You’re helping them out by ignoring the serious scientific issues here (which I suspect you understand nothing about) and raising the alarm that there’s stupid stuff on the internet criticizing scientists.
There’s nothing new about the actual physics issues: the problems discussed 20 years ago have just gotten worse. There’s always been a long list of physicists going to the public claiming that things are great (or at least not so bad), you should respect us and give us more money. On the other side, there’s Sabine Hossenfelder and Eric Weinstein getting attention, that’s about it. Each of those two is an interesting story and there’s a lot to say, both positive and negative. Instead you choose to write about stupid irrelevant crap involving Jeffrey Epstein.
Hi Daniel,
To maybe clarify with the notion of mixing things up, here is what I would say. I work in an adjacent field in pure math, this is what it looks like from my POV.
1)Science deniers and conspiracy theorist. They are their own different category, no one else you mentioned deserve to be grouped in with them.
2)Eric Weinstein. The physics (and economics) papers he wrote are dubious in their value, but he is not a crank. What he describes as the sociology of the community is very real and felt by pretty much everyone in the academic community. You may not like his papers, but that is not a reason to dismiss what he says about the (toxic) sociology of parts of the academic community.
3)Sabine Hossenfelder (also including others like Lee Smolin and Peter Woit). They are serious scientists, they point out serious scientific and sociological issues in the high energy physics community. After 20 years it doesn’t seem like the academic community is going to self correct, and some of them are using more public platforms to voice their concerns.
What I have seen on the internet concerning Sabine Hossenfelder is this (for example concerning Professor Dave’s channel). Some parts of science is healthier than theoretical high energy physics, and people in other fields are giving Sabine push back because “we are not in as bad shape as you say we are.” As far as I can tell these other communities are equally vulnerable to the systemic effects Sabine alludes to, but for independent reasons have not yet suffered the same fate as high energy physics. As for the criticisms Sabine voiced about high energy physics, I’ve yet to see anyone give a direct serious rebuttal (unless you count the recent event where recent top string theorists openly acknowledge String theory is not a theory of this universe – it’s at least a decade overdue, and if you know about the life cycle of theoretical physicists, at least 3-4 generations of grad students have gone by without hearing this acknowledgement).
Particle physics is in “collapse”? It’s “suffering”? Is that the common consensus? That’s not quite how I’d describe the last few decades. The W and Z bosons were discovered right where theory said they would be. Precision electroweak experiments (my thesis work included) combined with theory led to predictions of the top mass which were right on the money. Then those same methods constrained the Higgs mass, which was also later confirmed pretty much in line with predictions.
The Standard Model isn’t just a success story, it’s arguably the most precise scientific framework humans have ever built. It has worked so well that we’ve now reached the point where experiments are pushing beyond what it can predict. But that’s not failure, that’s progress.
So before we rush to declare crisis, maybe it’s worth pausing to celebrate the extraordinary track record of the field. We’re standing at the edge of the map not because we’ve been lost, but because we’ve traveled so far.
Stop being so depressed, people!
Daniel Kagan Kans, it would be great if pieces like yours at least acknowledged that these “conspiracy” conversations are about one niche part of physics, that of high energy theory. The discipline is much larger than that, and it’s a disservice to both scientists and the public to act like high energy theory = all of physics. Your own publication enlists gifted writers like Helen Czerski who make the point regularly that physics as a whole is about much more than whatever happens to be bothering Eric Weinstein and Sabine Hossenfelder. Likewise, your news reporters like Nidda Subbaraman are keenly aware of this. Please don’t act like “high energy theory” = all of physics.
Well, I find myself in a strange position. Having written an article about conspiracy physics, there’s now a conspiracy of a kind about it unfolding in your comments. The person writing as Daniel Kagan Kans is not me. For one thing, I hadn’t seen this post until now. For another, the comments have obviously been written by ChatGPT. For a third, my byline is Dan Kagan-Kans, not Daniel Kagan Kans.
Even more strangely, I agree with my AI impersonator, though they expressed certain things in a way I wouldn’t have. (Call for help if I ever use the phrase “perception machinery.”)
What do I agree about? I am indeed quite confused by the hostility. The story is not primarily about the underlying scientific issues, though it does of course touch on them, especially toward the end. The story is primarily about media. It is about epistemic collapse. That we are living through epistemic collapse, that it is spreading to physics, that Joe Rogan is not a useful source of information on physics — that is the point of the essay. I am highly puzzled at the idea that making that point makes the person making it part of the collapse. (I am tempted to make a joke about somebody having spent too much time thinking about quantum observation.) In fact, if that argument made any sense, a form of it could be made of you now. Luckily for you, it does not.
I also — obviously, since I wrote the essay — agree with “Daniel Kagan Kans” about its news value. If it seems to you that I am “arguing that the WSJ should be seriously covering it because it’s what the public is seeing,” that is because I am. Covering things that the public sees is what a newspaper is for. It is a very large part of everything that a newspaper does. Especially when, suddenly, the subject leaps from the internet into national politics, policy, culture war, research budgets, and the Jeffrey Epstein phenomenon, which may be stupid but is very much not irrelevant. As for adding serious understanding, that is my hope and goal. Obviously, you think I haven’t done that. What can I say — sorry to disappoint.
I suppose in order to believe me I’ll have to post some sort of proof of identity. See x.com/kagankans. I will say “Hi, Peter.”
— Dan Kagan-Kans
Dan Kagan-Kans,
As a long-time reader of Peter’s blog who has also read your amusing WSJ article, I would like to thank you for reaching out to engage with Peter. Unfortunately, you’ve reached him at an inopportune time, as Peter has been exercised by the events involving his home institution over the past few months. Perhaps I can offer a slightly more generous critique of the article.
Two paragraphs there gave me pause. Firstly:
“In fact, cutting-edge ideas in physics can themselves sound a bit like conspiracy theories. The holographic principle, an idea first proposed by Susskind and Gerard ‘t Hooft in the early 1990s, implies that our reality might function sort of like a hologram, which is projected into three dimensions from a two-dimensional film. Ironically, the holographic principle is a favorite target of online conspiracy physicists, who attack it as not real science—untestable, impractical and simply too out there.”
In fact, the holographic principle is a subject of criticism of theoretical physicists working in academia as well, especially in its guise as the AdS/CFT correspondence, which is perhaps why the “online conspiracy physicists” would latch onto that.
Peter has made such criticisms, particularly when it comes to the hype generated by the application of the AdS/CFT correspondence to condensed matter physics and quantum computing. Here’s Peter discussing one such piece of hype in 2022, in which the headline was ostensibly about “wormholes”, but the science is actually about quantum computing:
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=13181
Incidentally, one of the critics of the hype, cited in Peter’s above post, is the quantum computing scientist Scott Aaronson, whom you cited approvingly in your article.
Now, immediately after that paragraph:
“Dismissing difficult ideas as too wild is a core part of the appeal of conspiracy physics, allowing the audience to ignore how strange and unsettling the physical world really is. A similar kind of denial is the basis of many modern conspiracies: The moon landing was faked because humans can’t actually travel into space; 9/11 was an inside job because a plane can’t actually bring down a skyscraper. Don’t worry, these theories proclaim, crazy things aren’t possible (except for the massive cover-ups needed to conceal the truth).”
I think that’s an inaccurate characterisation of much of Sabine Hossenfelder’s content, and I would certainly not say this of Peter’s blog.
The situations could not be more diametrically opposite. The modern conspiracies you’ve cited still persist despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. The opposite is true with string theory, which is the target of Eric Weinstein and Sabine Hossenfelder, as well as of Peter’s blog. There is no substantial evidence to support string theory, even after almost 20 years since Peter came out with his book, and yet we’re told that if we don’t give it some credence, we’re somehow in denial.
One last thing:
“Eric Weinstein has taken to expounding additional theories about physics. Peer review was created by the government, working with Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, to control science, he said on ‘Diary of a CEO'[…]”
While Eric Weinstein may have his reasons for theorising this, he has also embedded a kernel of truthful history, which is what makes conspiracy theories like this hard to untangle. It is true that Robert Maxwell has had an outsized influence on academic publishing, possibly to its detriment. This has been covered in some detail in a 2017 Guardian report:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/jun/27/profitable-business-scientific-publishing-bad-for-science
Dan Kagan-Kans,
It is interesting you say this about AI, because my reaction to your piece was it sounded like AI to me. I am sympathetic to the idea that there is a big problem here, but I didn’t get the sense it is being reported on in a coherent way.
In my opinion the problem isn’t all that complicated, but it is extremely hard to see a solution to:
1.It is a bad thing that we have people like Sabine with a huge YouTube following. This has little to do with her credentials and much more to do both with the message and the audience. First, a blog is a reasonable forum to discuss science and, say, criticize certain branches of it. Why? Because you can go into some depth, and there is an (imaginary) intellectual barrier to entry. People who come to, say, this blog generally have some level of physics understanding and familiarity. Second people can *discuss* the issues with the blogger. Thus, the traffic is lower, no money is made, but there is some sense of a real standard. On YouTube when you have millions of subscribers it is guaranteed you are mostly attracting people who simple cannot judge-and things become like X. Not to be elitist but science is a profession with a very large barrier to understanding because it takes a lot of time to learn. YouTube=many more totally uneducated viewers and no real forum to discuss. That is a recipe for disaster.
2.So then take Sabine. I do think obviously she has the training to intelligently discuss issues in what Peter calls “fundamental” physics, whether or not you agree with her. But she is completely ignorant of many other areas of science and even physics-and many of these areas are actually doing well. She draws sweeping conclusions about science as a whole from her views of fundamental physics-which as I’ll mention below-is actually a very small field and also very unique in its problems. In doing so she essentially calls for the whole structure of how we do science and how we fund it to be torn down. And now she has the backing of millions of largely scientifically uneducated followers cheering her on and listening.
3.If you think that doesn’t matter-it does. Just look at our current administration. It is the most science negative in many decades-we actually have a crank lawyer running the CDC. It is also the most directly on-line administration ever. There are numerous examples of them literally farming policy ideas from X. Just this week we had influencers on X saying that due to the Kirk shooting we should shut down left-wing foundations-and the Trump went on Fox and said the identical thing. Now why is this so dangerous? Well, fields like biology and the translational benefits of basic research in it, are thriving like never before. In recent years we have had massive breakthroughs like CRISPR/gene editing, immunotherapy for hard to cure cancers, GLP-1 therapy, etc. All came from basic research, and all are absolute gamechangers unlike what we have seen in the field in decades with massive health implications. There are many other examples in other fields, including physics *outside* of “fundamental” physics. But you take anti-establishment types with massive audiences that know very little, and you combine it with this political moment, and you can have real tragedy.
4.This is not to say there are not issues in other fields-there have always been and in some cases these issues are worse than they were previously. But this is not solved by the “tear it down” mentality, unless some positive (as opposed to nihilistic) detailed ideas are also put forward on how to do better. I have seen none from YouTubers and the like.
5.As for fundamental physics-there is no new experimental data-this is not an excuse for string domination and lying, but I have never seen an area of science stay healthy without experimental data to move the field. Maybe the field would be healthier without people all pursuing the same approach and exaggerating its benefits, but I seriously doubt we’d be in a vastly different place if so-and that is a topic for another time.
Hi Dan,
Still trying to process the extra, different AI level of epistemic collapse that has been going on here. In any case very glad to be hearing from the real person, not the AI version that someone had been fooling me with.
The real Dan’s comment is more interesting, especially to hear that you also see this from a (different) epistemic collapse point of view. A few more comments about this:
1. I hadn’t focused on the title of the piece and its framing of this as “conspiracy physics”. This is really completely off-base. The only person going on about secret conspiracies is Eric Weinstein, and I think literally no one (including Eric) takes things like “Jeffrey Epstein was sent by an intelligence agency to throw physics off track” seriously. Eric likes to act as provocateur and I suspect this is a provocation on his part, not a seriously held belief. Sabine Hossenfelder’s critique is not that there’s a conspiracy, but that a lot of theoretical physicists are not understanding that there’s a problem because of the usual “it is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it” phenomenon.
2. If you want to understand why I’m being rather hostile, I note that at X you write “Last year I started noticing a stream of videos on YouTube proclaiming “the crisis in physics” and so on. Crisis? What was that? The results are here” advertising your article arguing about “conspiracy physics”. Several of the recent such youtube videos have been conversations with me (e.g. ones with Curt Jaimungal and Robinson Erhardt) which have had nothing about “conspiracies” but tried to give a serious explanation of a complicated situation. So, your painting of youtube discussions of “crisis in physics” as mindless conspiracy stupidity is personally offensive.
3. As for the idea that Eric Weinstein’s weird speculations and Sabine Hossenfelder’s rants are what is behind the extremely damaging attacks on federally funded scientific research from the Trump administration, that’s complete nonsense. For one thing, these attacks haven’t really hit theoretical physics research much, the main target actually has been the NIH and biomedical research (see the article in today’s NYT for example). If you want to find out what media figures are responsible for this, you should be looking not at Eric and Sabine, but at the owner of the WSJ.
For one thing, these attacks haven’t really hit theoretical physics research much, the main target actually has been the NIH and biomedical research (see the article in today’s NYT for example).
The NIH has a proposed 40% cut, NSF 56%, DOE 26%. These are all historically large in the first place. Second the biggest is NSF-which funds plenty of “theoretical” physics (mostly outside of HEP which is DOE largely), as well as math. Same for the overall overhead cuts-these impact all fields. Given that people like Sabine simply talk about the “science crisis” and have legions of people following, I absolutely do believe this has an impact with a very establishment-negative, unknowledgeable administration and is a part-maybe a small part-of chipping away the barriers to very bad science policy.
Dave,
The proposed huge cuts from the White House are one thing, but what is happening where it matters (Congressional appropriations)? Some numbers I’ve seen implied just small cuts. Also, the ICR cuts were stopped in court, and same question: what is the Congress doing with these? I’m really curious to see real numbers for what is going to happen to science funding in the coming year, not just the extreme proposals.
Focusing very specifically on theoretical physics funding (DOE and NSF), will this really be dramatically different in the future? From what I can tell, there has been a long-term trend of this funding being flat and not keeping up with inflation, so slowly going down in real terms. On the other hand, recent years have also seen significant new non-governmental funding sources (e.g. Simons, and now the Leinweber institutes). So, on the very narrow issue of funding of fundamental theoretical physics, my impression has been that the size of this funding hasn’t dramatically changed, and reduction in that funding is not a significant source of the problems in that field.
A comment about my perspective on Sabine Hossenfelder. I pretty much can’t stand watching youtube videos, and, outside my specific scientific interests, would rather read about different topics than science and technology. So, I know nothing about her videos on topics she isn’t expert in. Where she is expert, what I have seen is a defensible point of view I sometimes disagree with, sometimes going into over the top rants, coming from a frustration which I can easily identify with.
Hi Peter,
it is very unclear what will be approved. But this time unlike in 2017 there is less defense against the cut and overhead proposals. If in the end these are largely walked back-then sure it will be superficially similar but a bit worse than during the last administration. However, this does not take into account the issues with the overall $ drag on universities which mean very small classes of graduate students, perhaps many fewer foreign students, etc. This is happening anyway. If these things are approved at even have of what the administrations wants, then it is an extremely large perturbation. Funnily, I don’t necessarily think something good couldn’t come from the ashes of all of this-I do think there was a lot of pork funding, etc. But I don’t think the administrations’ actions are nuanced to care-it is more of a “own the universities” thing with little forethought.
I think we have grown numb to the deleterious effects of things like social media and various internet platforms. Always some real grains of truth exist in these spaces-ones that frustratingly are not address by the status quo. But the bigger effect is one of a dissident counter-elite pushing nihilistic views which radicalized and get absorbed into the mainstream, with the danger of tearing down hard-won institutional successes. That may be a bit harsh on Sabine, but as I said if you compared books and blogs to YouTube and X you can see how this happens. She could be more careful in her videos, but then would it attract the $ and the viewers?