Bad Craziness

Given the ever more obvious case that genocide is going on in Gaza, I had been thinking that Scott Aaronson’s going quiet on the issue meant that he was starting to realize that this had become indefensible. Turns out I was very wrong.
In his latest blog posting, he explains that the current situation in Gaza is analogous to an evil murderer kidnapping your child and strapping her to train tracks before an oncoming train. If you pull a lever to divert the train it will instead kill five of the murderer’s children. This situation provides for him a definition of Zionism:
Zionism, to define it in one sentence, is the proposition that, in the situation described, you have not merely a right but a moral obligation to pull the lever—and that you can do so with your middle finger raised high to the hateful mob…
Zionism, so defined, is the deepest moral belief that I have.
Scott formulates this as an abstract moral dilemma, but of course it’s about the very concrete question of what the state of Israel should do about the two million people in Gaza. Scott’s answer to this is clear: they want to kill us and our children, so we have to kill them all, children included. This is completely crazy, as is defining Zionism as this sort of genocidal madness.
While I have no interest in talking to Peter ever again, let me say for the benefit of others here: his intellectual dishonesty is extraordinary. He erases the agency of the murderer himself, who at any time gets to save his own children as well as your child by simply stopping the train: that is, by not murdering. He demands an approach that would’ve meant immediate Allied surrender in WWII, since the alternative would surely kill German and Japanese children. He ignores the context of your family, in the thought experiment, having been murdered over and over to the crowd’s acquiescence or approval: if I were to use his own standards of argument, I’d say that struck him as perfectly fine and normal. Worst, he imputes to me an insane desire to kill “all” Gazans, rather than — as I’ve been clear over and over — the absolute minimum number needed to liberate both the Gazan and the Israeli peoples from the death grip of Hamas. If Jewish and Israeli STEM students should still go to Columbia at all, the reason should be that Peter’s attitude toward the prospect of their murder is an outlier among the STEM faculty there.
I hope Scott gets help, he is clearly insane.
Scott,
Your blog post is completely insane. I tried to tell you earlier this year that you should be seeking professional help about this, and things have now gotten much worse.
As for your insane reaction to the ongoing killing of huge numbers of innocent children in Gaza (i.e. that Zionism to you means choosing to kill the children of your enemy and giving the world the finger when you do it), apologies for the misunderstanding about whether this meant all or just some of them.
Scott Aaronson has been doing mental gymnastics then to keep justifying the genocide of Palestinians. Isn’t it a curious phenomenon that the pro-genocidaires keep framing the actions available to Israel as binary: (i) either indiscrimately kill and genocide the population of Gaza, or (ii) do nothing and every Israeli gets killed.
It should not be hard for people who have even a shred of morality to realize that this portrayal of the set of actions available to Israel is completely ridiculous. There has always been an entire spectrum of actions available to Israel. In Scott’s fictional, poorly designed thought experiment (why will the kidnapper tie five of their own children and present you with exactly two options, first being killing your child, and second being killing five of his children, knowing fully well that there is an overwhelming chance that you will not kill your child), there is infact a third option: you can do many things to stop or derail the train, go untie your child from the tracks, etc. This extraordinarily stupid thought experiment is not only completely intellectually dishonest, it is actually incredibly intellectually lazy.
And what is this obssession about referring to the WW1/WW2 era actions of the allied forces, when trying to justify what Israel is doing in Gaza? The Geneva convention came into existence because of what transpired during the world wars.
It seems that the definition of “zionism” is extremely fluid, and it keeps changing. I have seen the definition shape-shift at least a few times before, depending on the definition given by the person who identifies as a zionist: from “the right of Jewish people to self-determination” to “the right of Jewish people to self-determination in their ancestral homeland” to “the right of Jewish people to self-determination in their ancestral homeland maintaining Jewish majority”; but something tells me that the Scott Aaronson definition of zionism is not that mainstream, even among liberal zionists. Seems like the group of people identifying as zionists need to organize a conference or something to finally agree on a definition, and then let the rest of the world know.
The worst part of Scott Aaronson’s propaganda article is what he mentions at the end about Jews who oppose the genocide. After the Palestinians themselves, the next group of people who have arguably faced the greatest blunt of the attack from the pro-genocidaires, are the anti-genocide Jews, who have been called absolutely disgusting names ranging from kapo to self-hating Jews on the milder end, to Judenrat on the extreme end. Some like Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (an ex-zionist) has been publicly providing evidence of what kind of harrassment that he is being subjected to daily at the hands of the pro-genocide camp, because he is now publicly calling out Israel on its genocide: https://x.com/academic_la/status/1961123263406567642
The day of reckoning is coming for the Aaronsons of the world. Younger Jews in America do not associate with this level of fanaticism for Israel. He is about to get real world data on this very soon, as the majority of Jews vote Zohran Mamdani into power in NY. And if it doesn’t happen in this election cycle, it will surely happen in a decade or two from now – polling data overwhelmingly shows that the younger generation of Americans (Jews included) do not support genocide of Palestinians, and the younger Jews do not associate their identity with the state of Israel (who would in their right frame of mind).
Of course Scott A. would be the one to frame what Israel is doing in Gaza as a carefully crafted thought experiment, requiring to align the qubits just right, so that it all finally hangs on some ridiculously binary “pull the lever” choice.
And not one word on the forced starvation, not one word on the targeting of hospitals (with a second volley of tank shells to get the rescuers), not one word on the systematic murder of Palestinian journalists to suppress the last trickle of reporting on the ground, not one word on the murder of aid workers, not one word on what’s happening in the West Bank… (I skipped many other things that are so vile that I can’t even find the words to describe them)… all war crimes.
He’s made it clear: not one word on all those things because he’s really okay with it.
At least he’s no longer calling all this “the fight for enlightenment”, it’s now all part of the Z word.
Scott: Even if the legitimacy and continued survival of the Jewish State (within ‘Internationally recognized 1967 borders’ ) — which I am inclined to view as a defensible ‘definition of Zionism in one sentence’ — does indeed necessitate ‘pulling the lever’ — to use your metaphor – I fail to see a compelling/defensible reason to do so ‘with your middle finger *raised high*’ .
I am not in agreement with all of Thomas Friedman’s views, but that there is a borderline ‘suicidal’ aspect to some of the Israeli actions in Gaza (particularly as it pertains to ensuring provision of food and humanitarian assistance to the non-combatants — babies, women, and elderly) strikes me personally as a valid point of the gravest concern — for the Jews and Zionists above all.
@AG: Aha, the reason to defend your survival “with your middle finger raised high” is amply demonstrated by the other commenters on this thread, certainly including Peter. They see me saying, as clearly as possible: “fight those who seek to kill you, until they agree to STOP trying to kill you, and then make peace with them, just like the Allies did in WWII.” And they aggressively refuse to read it as meaning anything other than “kill Palestinians just for the sake of killing them.” That’s because they’re in the grip of a deep ideological delusion that would take an entire lifetime to deprogram. (I’ve stopped trying—one way in which the two years since Oct. 7 have radicalized me.)
Yes, there’s a whole spectrum of reasonable opinions about what Israel should do now, including “ceasefire at any cost, even though that means Hamas will rebuild and try again to invade and destroy Israel.” On the other hand, at least in my experience, no one who deploys the “genocide” accusation would suffer Israel to continue existing under any conditions. You know that Vasily Grossman quote, “tell me what you accuse the Jews of, and I’ll tell you what you’re guilty of”? Say whatever else you like about the wisdom, strategy, or tactics of Israel’s current war against those theologically sworn to annihilate it, the only reasons to characterize it as “genocide” are
(a) to minimize the events that led to Israel’s founding, when the “international community” proved its total worthlessness in protecting the Jews from actual genocide, and
(b) to help pave the way for the *next* genocide of the Jews, the one that immediately ensues if and when Israel loses its current war of survival against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.
Scott,
If you want to spend time discussing your blog posting or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in general with other people, please open comments on your blog. There are a large number of people who would love to debate these topics with you, but that’s not a debate I want to spend my time moderating.