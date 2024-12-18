This Week’s Hype, etc.

NYU today put out a press release claiming that Physicists ‘Bootstrap’ Validity of String Theory, telling us that

NYU and Caltech scientists develop innovative mathematical approach to back existence of long-held framework explaining all physical reality.

and

String theory, conceptualized more than 50 years ago as a framework to explain the formation of matter, remains elusive as a “provable” phenomenon. But a team of physicists has now taken a significant step forward in validating string theory by using an innovative mathematical method that points to its “inevitability.”

It’s the usual outrageous string theory hype machine in action, with a university press release promoting a PRL paper (this preprint) with hype and misinformation. This has now been going on for decades, clearly is never going to stop, no matter what.

Years ago I used to comment about this kind of thing that it wasn’t helpful for the credibility of physics in particular, but also science in general. Why should you “trust science” when this is what scientists do? At this point though, the damage has now been done. All over social media you’ll find negative attitudes towards science, with “string theory” given as a prime example for why you shouldn’t trust science or scientists.

I took a look at Twitter (which now seems to come up by default featuring lots and lots of Elon Musk) for the first time in a while yesterday. The consensus on Twitter the past few years has been that string theory is an obviously failed research program, and that the failure to acknowledge this is prime evidence that one should not “trust science”. Doing a search on “string theory”, the latest news is that many people are now asking how this could have happened, with the favored explanation: “string theory is a psyop by the deep state, part of a plot to sidetrack physics and keep us all from having free unlimited amounts of energy”. This is quite a bit less compelling than the older explanation that Edward Witten is an alien sent by a more advanced civilization in order to sidetrack physics.

A few other things I learned from Twitter is that Sabine Hossenfelder has a recent Youtube video String Theory Isn’t Dead. This is about the article I discussed here, and Hossenfelder reaches much the same conclusion I reached long ago about the dead/non-dead question

They say that science progresses one funeral at a time. But it’s no longer true. Because the first generation of string theorists has raised their students who are now continuing the same stuff. And why would they not, these are cozy jobs, and there is nothing and no one that could stop them. So yeah, Siegfried is right. String theory is not dead. It’s undead, and now walks around like a zombie eating people’s brains.

If you look at the few string theorists on Twitter, you find that they are outraged about what is going on. Their outrage though is not about their fellow string theorists discrediting the subject and making science look bad, but at Hossenfelder for pointing to the problem. For a very good discussion with Hossenfelder about her views and all of this, see Curt Jaimungal’s podcast What’s Wrong With (Fundamental) Physics?.

One young string theorist (grad student at SUNY Albany) is trying to fight the anti-stringers, in particular with a new podcast where he interviews Zohar Komargodski. The podcast is well-worth listening to, since Komargodski is a good example of the career path of quite a few prominent hep-th theorists these days and he does a good job of explaining the point of view of current leaders of the subject. While he started out as a grad student doing string theory, he soon turned to other topics, and has done excellent work in non-perturbative QFT of various sorts, very little of it involving strings. Despite this, he would often be described as “a string theorist.” The words “string theory” and “string theorist” now have no fixed meaning, making it very hard to have a serious discussion of the topic.

Komargodski does what he can to put a good face on the impact of string theory, but in some ways is not helpful to the anti-anti-string case the podcaster would like to make:

I’m sure that you know people before my time, way before my time in the 80s, people were claiming that soon enough they will find the standard model in some compactification of the heterotic string and this will explain the electron mass everything else and we’ll be done. There were such claims in the 80s, of course that was premature it turned out to be completely false and as far as we understand it’s not the right direction. So of course making preposterous claims is irresponsible and should be avoided by scientists at all costs because we’re supposed to be responsible for what we’re saying and we’re supposed to be rigorous and careful.

Where I strongly disagree with Komargodski is in his argument that all is well, that we’re just in a typical slow period of progress, that the only problem is that “the theory has yet attained its goal”. This is both bad history and an inaccurate characterization of the situation. String theory is not a research program that is slowly advancing towards its goal of a unified theory (or at least a successful theory of 4d quantum gravity). There has been progress, but it has been consistent progress towards understanding that this can’t possibly work. Komargodski sees no particular problem with the job market: 3-5% of theory PhDs may get permanent jobs, the good ones don’t fall through the cracks but do fine.

While both he and the podcaster have a lot of complaints about the critics and their “bad faith”, they don’t seem interested in doing anything at all about the outrageous hype from their own kind that has done such huge damage to the field already, with more to come.

Update:

Update:

John Baez is both more of an optimist and more of a poet than I am:

And yet, despite having installed string theorists in top positions worldwide, string theory is gradually fading. Physics departments are less likely to hire string theorists than they were 10 years ago – and that was also true 10 years ago. So it seems the tree branch is slowly breaking off the tree, and will eventually crash onto the forest floor, opening up a bit more light for new plants to grow.