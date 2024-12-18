This Week’s Hype, etc.

NYU today put out a press release claiming that Physicists ‘Bootstrap’ Validity of String Theory, telling us that
NYU and Caltech scientists develop innovative mathematical approach to back existence of long-held framework explaining all physical reality.
and
String theory, conceptualized more than 50 years ago as a framework to explain the formation of matter, remains elusive as a “provable” phenomenon. But a team of physicists has now taken a significant step forward in validating string theory by using an innovative mathematical method that points to its “inevitability.”
It’s the usual outrageous string theory hype machine in action, with a university press release promoting a PRL paper (this preprint) with hype and misinformation. This has now been going on for decades, clearly is never going to stop, no matter what.
Years ago I used to comment about this kind of thing that it wasn’t helpful for the credibility of physics in particular, but also science in general. Why should you “trust science” when this is what scientists do? At this point though, the damage has now been done. All over social media you’ll find negative attitudes towards science, with “string theory” given as a prime example for why you shouldn’t trust science or scientists.
I took a look at Twitter (which now seems to come up by default featuring lots and lots of Elon Musk) for the first time in a while yesterday. The consensus on Twitter the past few years has been that string theory is an obviously failed research program, and that the failure to acknowledge this is prime evidence that one should not “trust science”. Doing a search on “string theory”, the latest news is that many people are now asking how this could have happened, with the favored explanation: “string theory is a psyop by the deep state, part of a plot to sidetrack physics and keep us all from having free unlimited amounts of energy”. This is quite a bit less compelling than the older explanation that Edward Witten is an alien sent by a more advanced civilization in order to sidetrack physics.
A few other things I learned from Twitter is that Sabine Hossenfelder has a recent Youtube video String Theory Isn’t Dead. This is about the article I discussed here, and Hossenfelder reaches much the same conclusion I reached long ago about the dead/non-dead question
They say that science progresses one funeral at a time. But it’s no longer true. Because the first generation of string theorists has raised their students who are now continuing the same stuff. And why would they not, these are cozy jobs, and there is nothing and no one that could stop them. So yeah, Siegfried is right. String theory is not dead. It’s undead, and now walks around like a zombie eating people’s brains.
If you look at the few string theorists on Twitter, you find that they are outraged about what is going on. Their outrage though is not about their fellow string theorists discrediting the subject and making science look bad, but at Hossenfelder for pointing to the problem. For a very good discussion with Hossenfelder about her views and all of this, see Curt Jaimungal’s podcast What’s Wrong With (Fundamental) Physics?.
One young string theorist (grad student at SUNY Albany) is trying to fight the anti-stringers, in particular with a new podcast where he interviews Zohar Komargodski. The podcast is well-worth listening to, since Komargodski is a good example of the career path of quite a few prominent hep-th theorists these days and he does a good job of explaining the point of view of current leaders of the subject. While he started out as a grad student doing string theory, he soon turned to other topics, and has done excellent work in non-perturbative QFT of various sorts, very little of it involving strings. Despite this, he would often be described as “a string theorist.” The words “string theory” and “string theorist” now have no fixed meaning, making it very hard to have a serious discussion of the topic.
Komargodski does what he can to put a good face on the impact of string theory, but in some ways is not helpful to the anti-anti-string case the podcaster would like to make:
I’m sure that you know people before my time, way before my time in the 80s, people were claiming that soon enough they will find the standard model in some compactification of the heterotic string and this will explain the electron mass everything else and we’ll be done. There were such claims in the 80s, of course that was premature it turned out to be completely false and as far as we understand it’s not the right direction. So of course making preposterous claims is irresponsible and should be avoided by scientists at all costs because we’re supposed to be responsible for what we’re saying and we’re supposed to be rigorous and careful.
Where I strongly disagree with Komargodski is in his argument that all is well, that we’re just in a typical slow period of progress, that the only problem is that “the theory has yet attained its goal”. This is both bad history and an inaccurate characterization of the situation. String theory is not a research program that is slowly advancing towards its goal of a unified theory (or at least a successful theory of 4d quantum gravity). There has been progress, but it has been consistent progress towards understanding that this can’t possibly work. Komargodski sees no particular problem with the job market: 3-5% of theory PhDs may get permanent jobs, the good ones don’t fall through the cracks but do fine.
While both he and the podcaster have a lot of complaints about the critics and their “bad faith”, they don’t seem interested in doing anything at all about the outrageous hype from their own kind that has done such huge damage to the field already, with more to come.
The absurd hype is just endless.
John Baez is both more of an optimist and more of a poet than I am:
And yet, despite having installed string theorists in top positions worldwide, string theory is gradually fading. Physics departments are less likely to hire string theorists than they were 10 years ago – and that was also true 10 years ago. So it seems the tree branch is slowly breaking off the tree, and will eventually crash onto the forest floor, opening up a bit more light for new plants to grow.
I found the paper you linked interesting. Why do you think it’s hype? Don’t you think the results are substantial?
PS you may be interested in
https://arxiv.org/abs/2412.13192
They conjecture that isolated highs dimensional reps of the SM are in the swampland. Thus discovering a new particle in a 5d rep of SU(2) would rule out string theory.
fwiw,
Lots of reasons to not waste time explaining why hype is hype. For one thing I find it hard to believe that I’m not being trolled. The paper you link to is a complete joke, surely it’s April 1.
I don’t think it’s a joke! On the other hand, it’s a slippery slope. The LHC could produce a football when we collide two protons together. This is in the swampland. Shall we search for it?
fwiw,
The phenomenon of obviously stupid claims being made by academics supposed to be experts in the most intellectually challenging of subjects is something that I used to find, like Donald Trump, comical. Now it’s also something no longer funny and I’m realizing I’m going to have to live with this depressing crap the rest of my life.
@Peter
“I’m realizing I’m going to have to live with this depressing crap the rest of my life.”
Totally understand that. I feel considerably better since I am spending more time looking at tech startups. It’s real science and real progress. (Some of it at least.)
That string theorists are now basically repeating the same mistakes from 20 years ago is hugely distressing to me. I have seen so many intelligent young people wasting their best years on this pseudo-research, I was hoping it wouldn’t happen again.
I also recently made the mistake to look at gr-qc and it’s now basically 95% calculations with increasingly wilder and ill-motivated modifications of GR. It’s the same paper-production machine that we’ve previously seen in hep-ph where people invented new particles. Now they invent modified gravities.
Pointless to ask, I suppose, why PRL published that piece of garbage. They will publish anything if the dice roll right.
A cynical question:
Are young string theorists learning the tools and methods they need to advance science, or are they learning the techniques of bamboozling people into thinking they have accomplished something when they actually haven’t? If most of these people aren’t able to do productive research, the fact that they have gotten tenure and are supervising graduate students may hamstring high-energy theoretical physics long after it is clear that string theory is a failed direction.
Hin,
Yes, a big part of the string theory hype problem is the editors at PRL. For decades now they have been both allowing publication of papers specifically intended to make a nonsense case for string theory, and at the same time encouraging authors to have their institutions put out press releases of outrageous hype. You’d think seeing this happen once they’d do something about it, instead it happens time and time again, so now not a bug, but a feature of their editorial process.
Peter Shor,
Yes, this is the depressing state the field has got itself into. The way hiring in academia works, this is not fixable and we’re stuck with it for many decades to come. I do think though that the people involved are mainly bamboozling themselves.
I’m curious what the 95% of theory PhDs who don’t get permanent jobs ultimately end up doing. I got my theory PhD nearly 20 years ago and began working at a small tech/data science company that liked hiring theoretical physicists (because that’s what the founders were). The thinking was that theory PhDs may not come in with the necessary skills to write code and work with large data sets, but they could learn relatively quickly, and there wasn’t a huge pool of applicants who already had those skills.
However, as time has gone on, we’ve seen many more applicants from other domains who DO already have the skills (especially astro PhDs, CS majors, and people with degrees specifically in data science) . As a result, we are much less likely to hire theory PhDs anymore.
GS,
From what I’ve seen it is typical for hep-th phds to get hired in the way you explain, but the fields change over time, as people with specific credentials and experience become more available. I’ve seen first finance, then data science, then quantum computing, now AI.
Many years ago Zohar was a student of mine. But don’t count it against him.
You write:
“they don’t seem interested in doing anything at all about the outrageous hype from their own kind”
What can they do about it? They cannot control other peoples actions, even if these people are “their own kind”. The best they can do is to ignore the hype and concentrate on high quality research.
Peter Shor, the decline in the quality of string theory hires is extremely steep. People who got hired in the 1990s at least understand field theory, even if they have veered into various forms of crackpotism in recent years. But the post 2000 crowd does not really understand quantum field theory and the folks who have been hired more recently do not really even understand equations. As one prominent physicist told me recently, the field is stuck in a mode of “zombie physicists training zombies”.
Udi,
I don’t think the excuse “we can’t do anything and are too busy doing serious work” is valid, especially for the small number of people like Komargodski who are leaders of this field. They could do things that would have an effect, have decided not too.
In this particular case he decided to appear on a 3 hour podcast, to help make the case that critics of what is happening in his field are wrong and in bad faith. During those three hours he could have found time to acknowledge that his field has a hype problem, chose not to do so.
@Attendee:
One way to get rid of these people would be for universities to disband their Physics departments, and move all the people they don’t want to get rid of into an Applied Physics department. This would work — it has been done in other disciplines by some universities who wanted to get rid of a few people they thought were a blot on their reputation — but eliminating a physics department would be a truly extreme measure, which would attract substantial criticism from the media, egged on, no doubt, by string theorists.
Peter Shor,
That’s way too extreme and not a viable solution. Most physicists are working in areas that have nothing to do with this problem, which involves a small fraction of the overall field.
In some sense the answer to the problem is just for those with responsibility to start doing their jobs. That PRL is publishing nonsense and encouraging bogus press releases is the fault of PRL editors and the APS. That the NSF and the DOE are funding worthless research is the fault of NSF and DOE program officers and their superiors. That university physics departments are hiring people doing worthless research is the fault of physics department faculty and science deans.
If no reputable journal will publish it, NSF/DOE/Simons won’t fund it and no one will hire people writing it, papers like the ones discussed in this posting won’t get written. Once that happens, you’ll have some number of not very competent tenured people who can join the already in place ranks of university deadwood with no funding, no grad students, and no postdocs that everyone is quite capable of ignoring.
NYU paper: I’ll be impressed when they can bootstrap mutli-loop or M-theory scattering amplitudes (or find that some S-matrix which can’t come from string theory saturates a bootstrap). This crew has been belaboring similar properties of the Veneziano amplitude to death in recent years and this is kind of a minor extension in my opinion.
@fwiw
Seems like a nicely motivated pheno search since after all such high dimensional representations are virtually impossible to cook up in string theory. Definitely way better motivated than other proposals of LHC searches I’ve seen… The provocative title might not be to everyone’s taste though lol.
Having looked at “How to Falsify String Theory at a Collider” paper, I understand your “April 1” reference. One does not have to be a physicist to appreciate the following line from the abstract:
“This scenario is not realized in any known string construction, and we conjecture that this is true of string theory in general. Detection of this scenario would thus amount to falsifying the (known) string landscape.”
Do they really have no idea what’s different between a conjecture and an established fact?..
NoGo,
This joke is now older than my students
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=265
Back when Vafa first started this, Jacques Distler explained that string theory is predictive since you couldn’t find “string constructions” with less than three dimensions. Someone quickly found a “string construction” of this kind. Vafa has always been clear that as far as he’s concerned there’s nothing that can show string theory is wrong. If your current “string landscape” get falsified, that just means that you have to find a way to expand the “string landscape”.
“The consensus on Twitter the past few years has been that string theory is an obviously failed research program,”
That’s it. I’m done! No more string theory for me. I bow to the Twitter consensus of the past few years!
On a more serious note, the idea that youtube likes (or similar) represent a way to think about fundamental theoretical physics is indicative of broader cultural trends. How many people with strong views on string theory know any quantum field theory *at all* ?
The vast majority of physicists are engaged in studying phenomena that are tied to experiment and it doesn’t make sense to punish all of them for the actions of the few.
How does String Theory still survive in academia and whose job is it to shut it down?
One reason for String Theory’s survival is that there is the public perception that people who dabble in it are “smart”. This brings them unexpected allies – for example, there are a small number of condensed matter faculty who will support string theory because doing so puts them with the in-crowd. The string crowd also controls a number of science awards – this occasionally results in the condensed matter people winning attention and awards. A prominent example of this is the “SYK” phenomenon – one can now simply claim that studying a model of interacting fermions is the same as studying quantum gravity and once it gets a couple of awards it becomes a field. You can also mumble the words AdS/CFT and engage in fantastica e.g. model electrons in a material with a black hole and believe that this gives “insight”.
I dont think funding agencies/journals are the right gatekeepers to fix the problem – the people who run them mean well and they rarely have the in house knowledge to “fix” science issues. One can indeed say that the problem with string theory is now so obvious that they do have the knowledge to know that it is humbug – I dont disagree with that, but the agencies/journals might feel that this isnt quite their role from a policy perspective. In general, in a healthy community, you would want them to listen to the community and allocate resources on the basis of that. The issue here is that the community is deeply corrupt and cannot be trusted.
In my view, the solution to this problem really lies with the faculty in theoretical particle physics who know this is all nonsense and yet fail to do anything about it. For example, if you look at the jobs in particle theory this year, there is a position at Johns Hopkins that looks tailored to string theory. There are at least two prominent members of the particle theory faculty there who fully understand the silliness of the string enterprise. But yet, they continue supporting hires in the area, presumably for political reasons.
This is a general problem in the field – somehow people place collegiality above the pursuit of the truth.