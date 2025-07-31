Various and Sundry

LLMs should be much better than the usual crackpots at generating worthless papers about theoretical physics, likely should be able to generate papers not easy to distinguish from a lot of what is on the arXiv. I’m wondering how much of this has already happened.

In math, Daniel Litt has noticed a bunch of recent LLM-generated worthless papers on the Hodge conjecture. As examples, he points to these, four papers posted during the past month. Unfortunately the arXiv does not seem to now have an effective way to protect itself against these things getting posted, or to get them removed once identified (Daniel identified them publicly two weeks ago, no indication anything will be done about this).