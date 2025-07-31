Various and Sundry

Some random things that may be of interest:
- Ethan Siegel has a discussion of “vibe physics“, people convincing themselves that they can solve fundamental scientific problems by chatting with an LLM. For a story about one billionaire doing this, see here.
LLMs should be much better than the usual crackpots at generating worthless papers about theoretical physics, likely should be able to generate papers not easy to distinguish from a lot of what is on the arXiv. I’m wondering how much of this has already happened.
In math, Daniel Litt has noticed a bunch of recent LLM-generated worthless papers on the Hodge conjecture. As examples, he points to these, four papers posted during the past month. Unfortunately the arXiv does not seem to now have an effective way to protect itself against these things getting posted, or to get them removed once identified (Daniel identified them publicly two weeks ago, no indication anything will be done about this).
- Also on the arXiv is an article by George Lusztig which goes over some history, with this summary
By publishing this document I aim to rectify the historical narrative for the benefit of the mathematical community and of the general public and to ensure that proper attribution and academic integrity is upheld by all.
I trust that all readers -including Kashiwara- will recognize these established facts:
(a) The canonical basis was ﬁrst deﬁned in my work [L90] and Kashiwara’s subsequent contribution built directly on this foundation.
(b) The crystal basis is not solely Kashiwara’s discovery.
And everyone who knows the history would suggest Kashiwara to publicly acknowledge (a) and (b), to correct all false and misleading information once and for all.
- Another one has been added to the list of Leinweber Institutes for Theoretical Physics, discussed here. It’s the new Leinweber Institute for Theoretical Physics at Stanford, previously called the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics.
- UCSB has announced that they’ve digitized Joe Polchinski’s papers.
The link they give doesn’t appear to work and I don’t know of any other way to access this archive. The link now works.
- The Chinese each year are now organizing a conference that covers mathematics and theoretical physics on a truly massive scale, called the International Congress of Basic Science. You can keep busy by watching 390 talks on Youtube.
- At Strings 2025 earlier this year there was not yet a plan for a Strings 2026. The Chinese have also taken this on, Strings 2026 will be in Shanghai.
- For a podcast worth watching, see Curt Jaimungal’s interview with Nikita Nekrasov.
- For another one, there’s Sean Carroll talking to David Tong. I especially recommend the part around 52 minutes in, where Tong advertises a crucial hole in our understanding of the Standard Model: the non-perturbative formulation of the chiral gauge theory of the electroweak sector, in particular the lack of a viable lattice formulation.
- Last month there was the Open Symposium on the European Strategy for Particle Physics in Venice. Crucial numbers are in this report: 8-9 billion to build a linear collider, a big new ring (FCC) would be 15 billion for an initial lepton machine, another 19 for a higher energy proton machine (these are rough numbers, think of as dollars, euros or swiss francs). The FCC project has been the leading proposal, but the crucial question is whether such a thing is financially viable.
Update: Daniel Litt has also written about this on his blog. There’s a comment there from “knzhou” saying
“This is also happening in hep-ph, which now has an average of 1-2 nonsensical papers per day.”
Update: Terry Tao’s NSF grant at UCLA has been suspended (along with 279 others), because UCLA is “antisemitic” since there were anti-genocide protests there last year. Unclear to me in this case which pro-genocide forces are collaborating with the dictator to shutdown Terry Tao, and why they are doing it.
UCSB appears to intend “digitized” to mean “created an online index” rather than the ordinary understanding “made available online”.
X,
Yes, but is there a working link to that index?
Looks like the link has now been fixed.
For the colliders, rather than asking whether they are financially viable, I think physicists should seriously consider what the chances are of not discovering anything new. Imagine the fallout from newspaper headlines “Particle theorists spend $30 billion on new supercollider, discover nothing.”
Recall that the LHC was guaranteed to discover something new (either the Higgs or the lack of a Higgs, which would have been much more exciting). Will this be true of the next collider?
Peter Shor,
No guarantees this time. There’s a lot to be said about the scientific case for these colliders and that’s what most of the talks were about. This is part of a process leading to a report next January. That will give the best judgment of the experimental HEP community about which if any of these to try and build. That will be the time for a public discussion about whether the best plan physicists can come up with is worth the money it would take to implement. I don’t think there’s much point in arguing now against a plan that doesn’t yet exist.
I was giving those numbers just because they’re crucial, but rarely emphasized, buried deep in the materials for this conference. From my understanding of CERN finances and prospects for getting contributions from others, I don’t see how they can afford the 15 billion for a first stage (lepton) FCC ring. But, that’s been the leading proposal so far.
To argue about whether to build a collider, the question of cost is crucial. If you could build the FCCee for 1 billion, something that would easily fit into the current CERN budget (about 1.5 billion/year), it would be worth doing, since you would at least be testing the Standard Model in new ways. Whether it would be worth 15 billion is a different question, but one that might be moot if there’s no way to get that sum.
We’ll see what emerges in January.
Are you aware of the recent feuds involving popular Youtuber “Professor Dave” (who is a regular debunker of pseudoscience), and critics of the HEP orthodoxy – first Eric Weinstein, and now Sabine Hossenfelder as well? He’s portraying them as agents of an oligarchic master plan by Peter Thiel, intended to sow doubt regarding mainstream institutions of knowledge.
Mitchell Porter,
I’ve briefly looked at this stuff. “Professor Dave” is a Youtube influencer with an undergrad degree in chemistry and about 4 million followers. That anyone would pay the slightest attention to what he has to say about something he knows nothing about (the state of research in fundamental physics) is just one more indication of how bad the problem of epistemic collapse has become…
These 11 papers on the Math arXiv from May/June are also all AI-generated nonsense: https://arxiv.org/search/math?query=Zheng%2C+Dongzhe&searchtype=author
AI pollution of scientific literature will certainly become a serious problem.
I came across two papers that claim to have solved the millennium problem concerning Yang-Mills, which very strongly suggest AI authorship:
— D.C. Jacobsen: arXiv:2506.00284
— Logan Nye: https://doi.org/10.3390/ijt2010002
The second one has actually been published in a journal unknown to me (International Journal of Topology) .
I think in the future the arXiv and serious journals should at least require a statement of the authors about their use of AI, just like there are statements about conflicts of interest often required.
Given that BS LLM generated papers are likely, if nothing is done, to become both more numerous and harder to identify, it would probably be a good idea for relevant fields to create some kind of code of conduct and norms about what constitutes responsible usage of these technologies to help with paper creation, including full disclosure of exactly how and for what AIs were used… with non or false disclosure to be treated like plagiarism or p-hacking or other species of academic malfeasance.