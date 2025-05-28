Leinweber Institutes for Theoretical Physics

I don’t know how cuts for DOE and NSF funding will affect theoretical physics, but there’s news today of a very large gift that will may help make up for such cuts. The Leinweber Foundation announced \$90 million in gifts to finance theoretical physics institutes (and see Forbes article here). Funds will mainly finance postdocs and graduate students, also a conference every two years. The institutions getting this funding are the following:
The MIT CTP, now rebranded the MIT Center for Theoretical Physics – a Leinweber Institute has announced that they will host six new postdocs (two per year, three year positions) and up to six graduate students/year. Starting this fall the director will be Tracy Slatyer.
At Michigan, already back in 2017, the MCTP had received an \$8 million dollar Leinweber gift and was renamed the Leinweber Center for Theoretical Physics. Now they be expanding, changing from Center to Institute.
At Berkeley, the news is that the BCTP will be renamed the LITP (Leinweber Institute for Theoretical Physics), with Yasunori Nomura as director. There will be four new postdocs (currently 15)., as well as support for grad students, visitors, etc.
At Chicago, the current Kadanoff Center for Theoretical Physics will be merged into a new Leinweber Institute for Theoretical Physics at the University of Chicago, announcements here and here. Dam Thanh Son will be the director. As with the other institutes, funding will pay for postdocs, grad students, visitors, etc.
Finally, at the IAS, they are already an Institute, so they had to call it something else, the Leinweber Forum for Theoretical and Quantum Physics. I’m not finding now any more information about this beyond the name.
Update: A story about this by Adrian Cho at Science.
Nice to see some good news for a change. I looked at the Kadanoff center at Chicago and was pleased to see (although I suppose maybe it was to be expected given the name) that research there is not confined to the holy trinity of particle theory, cosmology, and quantum information. They also work on condensed matter theory and some nonequilibrium statistical physics.
I’m curious (and too lazy to go look for myself), how true is that for the other institutes on the list?
AcademicLurker,
It looks like the money goes not to some specific topics, but to expand whatever these places are already doing, which is a range of things. The field these days is not so intensely focused on one bad idea as in the heyday of string theory, but suffers a lot from the lack of good new ideas.
Having a lot more postdocs and phd slots, with money not attached to a specific person and their research program, does mean more opportunities for people starting out who want to try to work on their own new ideas. It does though just make worse the problem of having an academic career. US universities are entering a very uncertain period, one likely with serious budget problems, so cut-backs in faculty hiring. Looking at the latest theoretical particle physics jobs rumor mill page
https://particle.physics.ucdavis.edu/rumor/doku.php
there are 8 people getting tenure track jobs this year. This new funding will fund at least 10 new postdocs/year + lots of graduate students. So in the future there will be a lot more young people competing for the few permanent jobs.
In any case, maybe everyone will move to Europe anyway…