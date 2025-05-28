The Situation at Columbia XXI

Bogus accusations of “antisemitism” continue to be a central feature of the march of Fascism locally and globally. Starting from the local:

There’s an open letter from some of my colleagues which, while I don’t agree with all of it, very much gets the main point right:

Of particular concern is the weaponization and misuse of the charge of “antisemitism,” which has been irresponsibly and repeatedly invoked by the administrations of Columbia, Barnard, and Teachers College against student protests related to the atrocities unfolding in Gaza.

An odd thing about the letter though is that as far as I can tell it is unsigned. It is posted on the AAUP blog by “Guest Blogger” with byline “CONCERNED FACULTY AT COLUMBIA, BARNARD, AND TEACHERS COLLEGE”, but no list of signatories. A main reason why bogus “antisemitism” accusations are so hard to fight is that people are scared. They are rightly concerned that if they say what is true about this they will come under attack from many directions as “antisemites” (if they also say anything about Gaza, it will be “antisemitic piece of shit”).

At the Wall Street Journal, there’s a call for federal criminal prosecutions of the Columbia students involved in the recent pro-Palestinian protest at Butler library:

Attorney General Pam Bondi should instruct the U.S. attorneys for the Southern and Eastern districts of New York to activate a federal law that criminalizes violence directed against the “federally protected activities” of Jewish students at Columbia and Brooklyn College.

Rise Up, Columbia has a law professor’s analysis of the recent Trump administration finding that Columbia is guilty of “antisemitism”:

We asked a member of our law faculty to read the Notice and comment. They found it shoddy, poorly argued, and unconvincing. (Remarkably, for example, the government believes that the cancellation of last year’s Commencement ceremony was… a civil rights violation.) The law professor does not think this Notice would stand up in court.

You can read more details there.

A recent NY Magazine article describes the Columbia board of trustees as having members aware the antisemitism charges are bogus (or at least overblown) but unwilling to stand up to a minority intent on using these to get policies implemented to suppress criticism of Israel. The leaders of this minority are described as Victor Mendelson and Shoshana Shendelman. Mendelson brags of his back-channel contacts with the Trump White House, which seems to me a good reason for him to be removed. No petition for that yet, but there is one for the removal of Shendelman. This is based on the information described in this article.

Moving out from Morningside Heights to the larger city, politically opportunistic bogus “antisemitism” charges are becoming the main topic in the ongoing mayoral campaign, see here. The leading candidate, Andrew Cuomo

recently joined a symbolic “legal team” defending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from war crimes charges

and is forcefully accusing his Jewish opponent Brad Lander of “antisemitism”. The other leading candidate, Eric Adams, is running not as a Democrat but on an independent “EndAntisemitism” ballot line.

In the wider US academic world, having so far lost to Harvard in court, the Trump administration is now pausing all interviews for visas to study in the US. Possibly the stop is just until they get a new system in place to monitor all social media of visa applicants for hostility to Trump and the MAGA agenda, or for “antisemitic” sympathy to what is happening to the Palestinians. If this stop lasts very long, it will mean few foreign students in the US this fall, only those who already have set up an interview in advance.

One might think this is insane and extreme, but two of the pillars of MAGA thought are hatred of foreigners and hatred of universities, so this has a lot of appeal to them as a two-fer. I’ll recommend again following political scientist Adam Przeworski’s ongoing diary of his thoughts on the evolving Fascist dictatorship. In his latest entry, he explains something about how Trump or Mussolini-style dictatorships work:

There is no semblance of law. Yes, there are many temporary restraining order and their number increases by the day. But the government is not restrained. It launches one illegal action after another, against immigrants, against law firms, universities, government agencies, individuals. Some of these actions are announced by executive orders, the legal scope of which is murky. Notably, while all these orders begin with “By the authority vested in me in the Constitution,” some continue to say “and by laws,” which are enumerated, other orders leave it at the Constitution because there are no laws enabling the particular action. The reaction of some people I interact with is often “But this is against the law.” So what? Just consider Columbia: it could legally contest the use of Title VI by the government but processing it in the courts would take years and money. The strategy of the MAGAs is to ignore laws and let any opposition to their actions simmer for an indefinite time in the courts… Why? Why cut funds for cancer research of universities that have Middle Eastern centers with pro-Palestinian sympathies? Why gut the weather service that provides hurricane warnings? Why withdraw Global Entry privileges of someone who thought Trump lost the 2020 election? Why pursue a specialized medical journal for being “partisan”? Why let the measles epidemic expand? The list of the why’s is endless. These measures will not make Trump richer, so this is not a viable explanation. Some of government’s actions can be explained by its desire to reduce expenditures, some by the anti-elite impetus, some by its instinct to seek revenge. But so many appear to be just stupid, undertaken without a regard for the consequences, whether political or economic. Granted, every government makes mistakes. But I think there is something systematic about dictatorships. In somewhat stylized terms, what may be happening with the Trump regime goes as follows. There is a Leader (Duce, Führer, Vozdh) who demands absolute loyalty from his subordinates. The subordinates know that they will be rewarded for implementing the will of the Leader. They compete for his attention. Lines demarcating their authority do not matter: the head of HHS Department tries to catch Leader’s attention by doing something that formally can be done only by DoE Department and if the Leader notices and likes this action, the head of the HHS jumps in his approval above the head of DoE. Sometimes the subordinates go farther than the Leader would want; sometimes they do something the Leader does not approve. Such mistakes, however, are not due to a lack of expertise, but only the uncertainty inherent in the impossibility of the Leader to fully articulate his will. Sometimes the Leader has to step in to adjudicate conflicts. Some of his underlings may be pushing tariffs while others may want free trade; some may be concerned about deficits while others believe that they will pay for themselves. Moreover, envy and jealousy cannot be avoided when the underlings compete for the Leader’s favor. Mussolini claimed that resolving such conflicts took most of his time. Yet, whenever loyalty is the only criterion of performance, chaos must ensue. The only purpose of the subordinates is to please the Leader. Formal authority, consideration of material consequences, or compassion have no place in their competition… Does Trump really want to destroy American research universities? Does he have revenge feelings particularly against Columbia, Harvard, or Northwestern? Or is it just a guess by his overzealous acolytes?

The trustees at Columbia may think they are negotiating about “antisemitism” with Linda McMahon, but she makes clear what the goal really is: the universities can only continue to operate as research universities if, like her, they devote themselves to figuring out what Trump wants, and doing just that:

“Universities should continue to be able to do research as long as they’re abiding by the laws and in sync, I think, with the administration and what the administration is trying to accomplish.”

The Columbia trustees are trying to negotiate with her a return to federal research funding. Will they agree that future research will be “in sync” with Trump?

Moving to the wider world, the genocidal Gaza campaign continues. The current plan (described here) is to finish flattening 3/4 of Gaza, to be taken over by Israel. The two million Palestinians would be imprisoned in the remaining 1/4 of the area and subjected to a starvation regime that would encourage them to leave. Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich describes the genocide he welcomes as

We are being blessed with the opportunity, thank god, of seeing an expansion of the borders of the Land of Israel, on all fronts. We are being blessed with the opportunity to blot-out the seed of Amalek, a process which is intensifying.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert writes that Israel is Committing War Crimes, so I guess he’s another example of “antisemitism”.

Update: Columbia has an update for foreign students here. Students who need a visa renewal, which needs to be done outside the US, are advised not to travel outside the US. Incoming students who already have appointments should be all right, but those who have not yet gotten an appointment may have a problem coming here in the fall if the stop on appointments is not lifted.

Update: There’s a new Harvard Law Review Forum paper coming out, about possible Title VI “antisemitism” lawsuits against universities. It concludes that grounds for such a lawsuit would be significantly weaker than generally assumed.

Update: This is really nuts. Rubio has announced that

The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

This may fit into Przeworski’s explanation above that what is happening is that Trump’s underlings are just doing crazy things they think he wants. Or maybe it is just a nutty order from the top.

And, around the same time, a court has unanimously ruled that Trump’s tariff stuff is all illegal. It’s just all illegality all the time, and it seems the courts are finally stepping up to say it’s illegal. What happens now?