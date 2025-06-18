The Situation at Columbia XXV

There are a couple reports out very recently that NIH is lifting its block on paying grant funds to Columbia, see here and here. According to one of these reports, this applies only to Columbia, not to Brown/Northwestern/Cornell/Harvard.

Presumably Columbia has done something to make Trump happy, maybe we’ll find out soon.

There was a Zoom briefing yesterday for Columbia people explaining the current financial and grant situation. Columbia’s biggest financial exposure by far is the NIH grants, which are a large fraction of all grant income. What Trump had done starting in March with these grants was particularly egregious. The way they work, the university incurs costs payable under the grant, then gets reimbursed. What had happened was that the NIH stopped paying these reimbursements (there also were grant cancellations, non-renewals, no new grants, etc.). One would think this was so obviously illegal that one could easily get a court judgement, no one seems to have an explanation why Columbia did not sue at least on the specific issue of not getting paid for expenses incurred under a valid contract.

Max Kozlov, journalist at Nature, reports:

‪Several NIH staffers tell me they are beyond thrilled to finally process award notices and outlays that have been sitting idle for months. But they are concerned about what Columbia may have conceded.

Aren’t we all..

More about this later as there is further information.

Update: Good news! It looks like Columbia didn’t cave yet (or, not enough yet…). Latest from Kozlov:

Well, that was short-lived: NIH staff received instructions to HOLD funds to Columbia again. Speculation on what happened per NIH staffer: the White House found out and blew a gasket.

As they “negotiate” the trustees should probably be thinking about the fact that, besides Trump himself, there are quite a few clowns with different agendas involved in this on the Trump side, some of whom are quite devoted to the project of completely destroying Columbia. I don’t see how they can ever reasonably expect to make a deal with these people.

Article at Science magazine here

In an email sent this morning to NIH grants staff across the agency and first described on Bluesky by Nature, Michelle Bulls, director of the agency’s Office of Policy for Extramural Research Administration, writes: “Great news, we have been told that we can resume funding awards to Columbia (funding pause has been lifted).” It’s not clear from the email how the policy change will affect terminated grants. Bulls writes that her office is awaiting guidance from Jon Lorsch, acting director of NIH’s Office of Extramural Research, on “whether we should reinstate” awards that “were terminated for ‘antisemitism.’” A spokesperson for Columbia said the university “is aware of the renewal and continuance of some government grants. We remain in discussions with the government and are deeply committed to our broader efforts to advance our critical medical and scientific research and all it provides to the world.”

Looks like this was written before the latest reversal, described here by:

Grants at Columbia unfrozen at 9:30 this morning… Refrozen at 2:30 this afternoon with instructions to undo all of the releases done earlier. It like the 7th graders in detention broke into the Principal’s Office…

Official statement from one of the clowns:

There is no Federal funding for unvetted woke ‘research’ at Columbia. Any minimal disbursements that presently exist are for specific measures, including to wind down the grant entirely.

Update: The Chronicle of Higher Education has Columbia Got Some NIH Funding Back. Then It Didn’t.

Update: Can anyone tell me what this is about? Asha Jadeja Motwani appears to be a MAGA tech mogul, widow of a husband involved early on with Google. She somehow is now, together with Elise Stefanik, coming after Columbia:

As i start playing a more active role at Columbia University in New York, I expect to work very closely with representative Elise Stefanik in creating a healthier campus environment. Along with like-minded faculty and student bodies, we will nurture a true diversity of viewpoint, respect the rights of everyone to free speech and create a safe space for Jewish students. These kids have borne the brunt of hate from campus “protesters” over the last few months since October 7, 2023. Watch as we reboot the American University system (mostly the Ivy League) from the ground up, one university at a time. The groundswell of support that we are getting from every corner and every last mile is staggering. Humbled and energized. Elise is the tigress responsible for historic congressional hearings that enabled the firing of three university presidents for their stance on campus antisemitism.

What “active role at Columbia” will she be playing???