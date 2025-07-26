The Situation at Columbia XXX

The trustees on Friday changed the Charters and Statutes of the university, something it seems they can just do when they feel like it, without consulting with anyone or telling the community what they’ve done. Stand Columbia (Tao Tan) is pleased they’ve done this, so has checked the new version against the old, you can see his analysis here.

This has all been done as part of the capitulation to Trump and those forces inside and outside the university that want to make sure that any anti-Israeli protests are punished as severely as possible. The changes to the statutes remove control of the discipline process from the Senate and put it completely under the control of the trustees. The Senate no longer has any say in the Rules of University Conduct, these will be set by the trustees (with the help of the provost’s office). The disciplinary process will be managed purely by the provost’s office, which vets anyone involved to be sure that they will follow trustee policy. If you’re wondering how Columbia could now be expelling students for participating in a library reading room non-violent protest against genocide (a sort of harsh penalty for non-violent protest unheard of in the institution’s history) this is how it’s being done.

Of course the reason that they’re doing it is that Stephen Miller has demanded it. If they don’t expel students who protest the Gaza genocide, Columbia’s federal funding will again be removed. No matter how awful the Gaza situation gets, if you try and protest it on the Columbia campus this fall, you will face expulsion. I doubt we’ll see many cases of this actually happening, the threat alone will do an excellent job of keeping everyone quiet.

Bari Weiss has spent 25 years fighting for punishment of anti-Israeli sentiment at Columbia. Her Free Press yesterday explains how this will now work:

A senior Trump administration official familiar with the negotiations said that “this is just step one.” The official added: “In late August, the kids and faculty come back to campus, and many of them believe they—and not the board or administration—are in charge of Columbia. . . . The substantive challenge is resetting the balance of power and reasserting the leadership of the school and letting the students and faculty know that for the first time in many decades, there will be order on campus and consequences for breaking the rules.” If that doesn’t happen, “the administration is not going to let Columbia embarrass us,” the senior Trump administration official added. “We’ll be watching you.”

Among the many messages from Shipman and others announcing the new cave-in, I didn’t see any discussion of these changes. There were a lot of claims that Columbia was not giving up its independence, and it remains true that it is not Stephen Miller who is deciding to expel students. Instead he’ll be calling up the trustees and telling them they have to do it, since he “is not going to let Columbia embarrass us.” Actually, since everyone involved knows he can do this if displeased, he won’t have to do anything: they’ll be sure not to make any decisions Stephen Miller would not approve of.

The FAQ here asks everyone to

Please use this form to report violations stemming from demonstrations and protests under the Rules of University Conduct.

There, if you see anyone protesting the genocide in Gaza, you can file an “Alleged Protest/Demonstration Violation”.