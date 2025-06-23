Various and Sundry

Grimstrup has spent a lot of time thinking about what is going on in the fundamental theoretical physics research community, partly based on his own experiences, together with looking at some data he has gathered and analyzed (with Jarl Sidelmann, see here ). Twenty years ago Lee Smolin and I drew attention to these problems, which in many ways have gotten significantly worse since then. I hope Grimstrup’s book gets some people thinking seriously about what can be done.

The book covers a huge range of speculative ideas about the Big Bang, including a lot of stories based on Afshordi’s experiences as a researcher in the field. This is a subject I’ve never paid that close attention to, so I learned quite a bit from the book. It’s not a superficial overview, but fairly dense with information.

While going through all this was interesting, it did leave me reminded of why I’ve never spent much time on these topics. There’s no real role for deep mathematics and the whole business has stayed unfortunately divorced from any successful confrontation with experiment. The situation is kind of like that in particle theory and Afshordi recognizes some of the same problems Grimstrup discusses. There’s a successful standard model of cosmology, but nobody has had any success in going beyond it. One is in danger of doing something more like religion than science in a way that makes me queasy. Afshordi has a lot of discussion of this in the book, and see some slides of his from a talk here.