A Milestone

I recently realized that this would be the 2000th posting on this blog and was hoping to have something interesting to post for the occasion. Things though have been very quiet and I’m about to go off on vacation, so this will have to do. There’s been some progress on better understanding the Euclidean twistor unification ideas I’ve been working on the past few years. In particular the relation between the twistor geometry and the “spacetime is right-handed” point of view on spinors is now much clearer to me. I’ve also made progress on understand how to think of Wick rotation in terms of hyperfunctions, something I’d given up on a while back, but now see how it can work. In the coming weeks/months I hope to get some of this written up, both as some blog posts and as a new paper.

Every so often I’ve been running a “Print My Blog” gadget that turns the entire blog and comments into a single pdf, which is available here. As of late November, this was up to nearly 9000 pages.

Best wishes to all for the New Year, may my often pessimistic thoughts about the future be completely wrong.