A Milestone

I recently realized that this would be the 2000th posting on this blog and was hoping to have something interesting to post for the occasion. Things though have been very quiet and I’m about to go off on vacation, so this will have to do. There’s been some progress on better understanding the Euclidean twistor unification ideas I’ve been working on the past few years. In particular the relation between the twistor geometry and the “spacetime is right-handed” point of view on spinors is now much clearer to me. I’ve also made progress on understand how to think of Wick rotation in terms of hyperfunctions, something I’d given up on a while back, but now see how it can work. In the coming weeks/months I hope to get some of this written up, both as some blog posts and as a new paper.
Every so often I’ve been running a “Print My Blog” gadget that turns the entire blog and comments into a single pdf, which is available here. As of late November, this was up to nearly 9000 pages.
Best wishes to all for the New Year, may my often pessimistic thoughts about the future be completely wrong.
Thanks for persisting over so many years, and posting so prolifically, Peter. You’ve provided a very valuable service to both the mathematics and physics communities.
Best wishes for good progress in your research!
Happy New Year and keep pushing forward on your research and challenging other researchers to greater heights with positive, not negative, commentary! May we all make forward progress in understanding this magnificent universe we are blessed to live in.
Happy 2K, and best wishes for 2025!
P.S. You’re probably not wrong, but what can one do but keep trying.
Thank you for all the effort you’ve put into this blog. It’s added a lot to my life and, I know, to a many other people’s lives as well.
While there are of course good reasons to be pessimistic, it’s also true that the reality often turns out to be less significant than the anticipation. We can hope that that will be true on a few fronts this time around.