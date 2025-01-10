Enjoying a vacation on a Caribbean porch, and just had a couple hours to kill with good internet access. For some reason I spent part of them listening to the summary panel discussions at Strings 2025, which just ended today.
Honestly, this was just completely pathetic. The whole thing was run by David Gross, who at 83 is entering his fifth decade of hyping string theory. Besides the usual claims that the field is doing great, he had to announce that they’ve been unable to find anyone willing to organize Strings 2026, so there is some chance this would the last of the lot.
There were three panel discussions, involving nineteen people in addition to Gross. No one had any significant progress to report, or anything optimistic to say about future progress. It was mostly just an endless rehash of discussing the same basic problems the field has been obsessed with and made no progress on for 25 years (e.g. how do we do dS/CFT instead of adS/CFT?).
The suggestions for the only ways to make progress were often naive ideas about giving up fundamental principles of quantum mechanics (“maybe we should give up on having a Hamiltonian”) or getting something from nothing (“maybe making it a principle that the state space is finite dimensional will work”).
I honestly don’t understand why people continue to participate in this and expect anyone to take them seriously.
This foolishness just goes on. I know DG very well we had a common thesis advisor Geoff Chew.
As i paraphased Sir Winston Churchill on the RAF in the battle of Britain.
” Never has so much been accomplished by so few that fought so valiantly”
String theory
Never has so little been accomplished by so many who have toiled so long”
I have pissed off a lot of people with my comments.
I don’t give a damm I am an old physicist ( just celebrated my 88th birthday) living in an island in WA state.
Best as always
Ivan Muzinich
Ivan Muzinich,
What I find truly depressing here is not that someone with four decades invested in this won’t stop, no matter how ridiculous it gets, but that so many much younger people have signed up for this. Watching 19 of them sit there, and nod their heads at nonsense, with not one of them daring to even suggest the possibility of the obvious, that things are not working out at all is about as depressing as the rest of the beginning of 2025.
Dear Mr Woit,
You are hurting yourself and life is short.
The 2000th post on your blog should serve as a wake-up call: it’s time to stop commenting on the non-news of String Theory (actually, this would have been reasonable already 15 years ago) and discuss/focus on interesting things : L-functions, motives, Langlands program, number/function field analogy, analytic stacks, …
Friendly,
Anonymous reader,
Excellent advice, although what I’m most fascinated by is connections between these topics and QFT. These are unfortunately extremely poorly understood, so writing about this sensibly is difficult. For the relatively well-understood pure mathematics, someone much more expert than me should be doing the writing.
I do hope in coming weeks to get some things written about topics I do understand, maybe starting with hyperfunctions and lot more about twistors.