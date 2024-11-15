There’s a new book out this week, a biography of Roger Penrose by Patchen Barss, with the title The Impossible Man: Roger Penrose and the cost of genius. Penrose is one of the greatest figures in physics and mathematical physics of the second half of the twentieth century, arguably the dominant theorist in the field of general relativity. His work on twistors is the most important new idea about space-time geometry post-Einstein, and I believe it will be studied long after string theory has been finally consigned to the oblivion of failed ideas. His 2004 book The Road to Reality is an unparalleled comprehensive summary of the geometric point of view on fundamental physics, a huge work of genius written to try and convey the deepest ideas around to as many people as possible.
The new biography provides a lot of detail about Penrose’s life and work, well beyond what I’d learned over the years from reading his writings and those of others who worked with him. It does a good job of explaining to a wide audience some areas of his work, and how the background he grew up in helped make some of his great achievements possible. From an early age, Penrose was fascinated by geometry, and he became our greatest master at visualizing four dimensional space-time, generating deep insights into the subject. While one can motivate twistor theory in several very different ways, it came to him through such visualization.
Another thing I learned from the book was more of the story of the singularity theorems for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020. While Hawking often gets more attention for this, it seems that there’s a good case that the creative ideas there were more Penrose’s, with Hawking much better at getting attention for his work. That, despite having read a great deal about this story over the years, I’d never heard that Penrose saw things this way until reading this book is much to his credit.
In later parts of the book, the author handles well the issue of some of Penrose’s more problematic later projects. Experts on cosmology are highly skeptical of his conformal cyclic cosmology ideas, and pretty much everyone thinks his involvement with Stuart Hameroff around questions having to do with consciousness has been misguided.
Penrose played an important role in my life, by suggesting to his publisher that they publish Not Even Wrong (for the story of that, see here). While, I haven’t been in contact with him for many years, and only have met him in person briefly twice, he seemed to me unassuming and more likely to be friendly and helpful to others than your average academic.
Unfortunately, the book pairs a largely very good discussion of Penrose’s scientific career with a very extensive and rather unsympathetic discussion of his personal life. If you read reviews such as the one today in the Wall Street Journal, you’ll be told that Penrose’s personal story “fits the template” of the genius as “deeply weird”, with the book showing that “the cost of genius” is personal sacrifices by those around him.
The huge amount of material included in the book about Penrose’s parents, his two long marriages and his relationships with his four children seems to me to paint a picture completely typical of his generation. That an upper-class British man growing up in the 1930s and 1940s would have an emotionally withholding father is not very notable. That a male academic of this period would have a marriage that failed after 20 years is not unusual, nor is having a wife with very valid complaints about giving up her own career and interests to follow her husband around to different positions. None of this has anything to do with Penrose’s genius or great accomplishments, beyond the common phenomenon of successful people being too busy and preoccupied to provide enough attention and care to those around them.
The central part of the book is derived from a collection of 1971-76 letters between Penrose and Judith Daniels, a younger woman who had been a childhood friend of his sister. Penrose was unhappy in his marriage, very much in love with Daniels, and saw her as his muse, someone who could appreciate his work. Unfortunately for him, she had a boyfriend and no interest in a sexual relationship or marriage with him. The book goes on for pages and pages quoting these letters and explaining the details of exactly what happened. It’s no more interesting than one would expect. One could argue that Penrose did do something rather objectionable to her, trying to get her to read the manuscript of his two volume joint work with Wolfgang Rindler, Spinors and Space-time.
The four chapters devoted to this story unfortunately are also the ones covering the time of his great work on twistor theory, which gets somewhat buried amidst the not very dramatic unrequited love drama. This section of the book ends with a dubious attempt to connect the two together:
He couldn’t let go of twistor theory, and he couldn’t let go of Judith. In a single letter, he both lamented the impossibility of recreating the magic they once shared and attempted to do exactly that. He wouldn’t take no for an answer — from her or from the universe.
For the years 1971-76, this book provides all the detail you could ever want about why Roger Penrose wanted to sleep with Judith Daniels and why she wasn’t interested. For the details of the story of one of the great breakthroughs in understanding the geometry of the physical world, we’re going to have wait for another book.
Thanks for this thoughtful and illuminating review. I had read one other (non-scientist) review and was intrigued. Admittedly, now I am much less interested.
I heard Penrose speak a couple of times (like 30 or 35 years ago), though that was firmly in the Emperor’s New Mind era, which struck me as being based upon very poor argumentation. Even today with students I use it as an example of how someone can be clearly quite brilliant and make enormous contributions, but still be wrong about other things.
Peter, you are now making me feel guilty about having enjoyed James Gleick’s book about Feynman’s private life. Maybe if had known Feynman personally, as I do Penrose*, I would have just felt that his private life was none of his damned business and that he should just leave it alone!
* = not very well, but well enough to know that he’s a nice, polite man.
Hi Chris,
Thing is, I normally greatly enjoy scientific biographies which include details of the subject’s private life, the more outrageous the better. If a biographer wants to tell us that Feynman and Hawking were regulars at strip clubs, that’s fine with me. Actually I thought the recent Hawking biography that had a lot about his private life was quite good, see
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=12235
What I don’t like about this particular treatment of Penrose’s private life is
1. It appears to me to be a moralistic hit job, making out Penrose to be an unusually flawed human being (rather than the usually flawed kind).
2. It’s boring (there’s a whole chapter about the big moment when he and Judith both went to Trieste, stayed in the same hotel. She told him she was not interested in a romantic involvement with him and they went sightseeing).
The thing that makes great geniuses interesting and their stories signifcantly different from lots of other people is almost never their personal romantic lives. Their upbringings on the other hand are frequently very interesting, and probably relevant.
Hi Peter, I know Penrose a bit better than you, but not by much. The main connection is that I am friends with one of his protégés and have spoken to him a few times at this person’s parties. Yes, Feynman and Hawking loved the idea that they were the Wild Ones and would have wanted you to know all about their visits to Titty Bars, etc., but Penrose is definitely not that kind of person, and will not relish anyone dredging through his past. Maybe the author thinks that him being a Nobel Laureate, and all, makes him fair game, but I don’t think so, and nor do I think it has much bearing on his work in mathematics.
As an Oxford man myself, I might add to your analysis the fact that Oxford has held Penrose in the highest regard as long as I can remember, and the fact that Twistor Theory has had limited (so far) impact on physics is not held against him. Bear in mind that Theology, Philosophy and Classics are the high status subjects around these parts.
Diogenes,
This is certainly true in Penrose’s case. He grew up in an unusual family, providing him an unusually rich intellectual background while growing up. This is described well in the book.
I think the parts of the book on Penrose’s relationship with Daniels and the dissolution of his relationship with his wife are actually very important. They show very clearly how entwined his professional and personal life were and how even someone like Penrose can have a great (for lack of a better word) insecurity over his work. In a better world this kind of material would be completely frivolous, but in reality, when people think about great scientists like Penrose, they come in with a whole set of deeply ingrained ideas about what such a person must be like.
For example, Penrose going on the Joe Rogan podcast was reported by Barss as a key episode in the ending of his relationship with his second wife. Taken in and of itself, that’s completely uninteresting, but I think it’s important to understand that when Penrose goes on the Joe Rogan podcast, he’s getting as much out of it as Rogan, and arguably more – a massive audience and an open platform for ideas which he thinks have been unfairly dismissed. This kind of dynamic is usually pretty much invisible to (if not outright rejected by) the general public, so I think it’s important to have such an open display of it. If even someone like Penrose can have such a gross craving for a certain kind of recognition, I think this can strongly inform how we see much lesser ‘pop’ scientists who are still often given every benefit of the doubt.
On the other hand, of course I would love to see greater focus on technical biography and the research development of many parts of his work! Hopefully someone else will write a truly ‘scientific’ biography of Penrose.
AUT,
After reading the book, I just don’t see how the failure of Penrose’s first marriage was much different than the typical way half of such marriages fail. Like many people, he seems to have decided soon after the marriage that it was a mistake, but stayed in it hoping things would change. It’s the biographer who seems to be claiming that there was something distinctive about the nature of genius responsible for this, but I’m not seeing it.
Later in life Penrose became a public figure very much in demand, even if not quite on the Hawking scale. From then on, he had the usual temptations of celebrity to deal with, and one can question his choices (maybe a bad one was agreeing to open his life to this biographer…). I’m not sure what this set of problems has to do with being a genius.
I think that if there’s a thesis statement for that part of the book, it’s in this paragraph:
“Joan, Judith, Salley, and Vanessa, each in her own way, made Roger’s career possible. They managed his everyday life, freeing him to journey into black holes and tinker with conformal geometry. Beyond offering the praise and encouragement he considered essential to his creative process, they were variously sounding boards and editors, career counsellors, confidantes, and muses, willing or not. Some sacrificed their own careers and put his needs ahead of their own. They offered intellectual, logistical, and emotional support. Joan, whom Lionel treated as a blight on the Penrose mystique, served a crucial role in developing Roger’s belief in his own exceptional talents. He used their unhappy marriage as justification for fully embracing the work that established his career and won him the Nobel.”
Aside from whether or not this kind of content is valuable as biography (and I think it is), I think it’s very different from saying that there’s something about genius which is responsible for various life conditions. If anything it’s something more like the converse, that for some people the ability to creatively prosper is built on having a certain kind of environment and a certain kind of psychological and/or material (dis)comfort. It also reminds me of Shing-Tung Yau’s autobiography, where I found it very striking that his wife was for some years raising their young children alone on the opposite side of the country, during some of the most productive years of his career.
I think it’s very valuable to understand that such tremendously productive and creative workers – call it genius if you like – often don’t exist in a vacuum. It might already be plainly obvious to many of us, but to the broader public I think it’s definitely not.
AUT,
Yes, that’s a clear thesis statement. The problem is with the accusation that Penrose achieved what he did by treating the women in his life (and his children) unusually badly. Everyone is reliant upon those close to them for support. Most marriages of Penrose’s generation involved a wife willing to forgo having her own career, move because of her husband’s job, stay home to raise children and support her husband’s career.
It’s fine for a biographer to point out that Penrose, like most men of his generation, was able to succeed because of such an arrangement. What I don’t see is any evidence from the book that there was anything even slightly unusual about Penrose’s story in this regard.