Why Sabine Hossenfelder is Just Wrong

Sabine Hossenfelder’s latest video argues
- There’s no reason for nature to be pretty (5:00)
- Working on a theory of everything is a mistake because we don’t understand quantum mechanics (8:00).
These are just wrong: nature is both pretty and described by deep mathematics. Furthermore, quantum mechanics can be readily understood in this way.
Actually, the title and first paragraph above are basically just clickbait. Inspired by the class I’m teaching, I wanted to write something to advertise a certain point of view about quantum mechanics, but I figured no one would read it. Picking a fight with her and her 1.5 million subscribers seems like a promising way to deal with that problem. After a while, I’ll change the title to something more appropriate like “Representations of Lie algebras and Quantization”.
To begin with, it’s not often emphasized how classical mechanics (in its Hamiltonian form) is a story about an infinite dimensional Lie algebra. The functions on a phase space $\mathbf R^{2n}$ form a Lie algebra, with Lie bracket the Poisson bracket $\{\cdot,\cdot \}$, which is clearly antisymmetric and satisfies the Jacobi identity. Dirac realized that quantization is just going from the Lie algebra to a unitary representation of it, something that can be done uniquely (Stone-von Neumann) on the nose for the Lie subalgebra of polynomial functions of degree less than or equal to two, but only up to ordering ambiguities for higher degree.
This is both beautiful and easy to understand. As Sabine would say “Read my book” (see chapters 13, 14, and 17 here).
This is canonical quantization, but there’s a beautiful general relation between Lie algebras, phase spaces and quantization. For any Lie algebra $\mathfrak g$, take as your phase space the dual of the Lie algebra $\mathfrak g^*$. Functions on this have have a Poisson structure, which comes tautologically from defining it on linear functions as just the Lie bracket of the Lie algebra itself (a linear function on $\mathfrak g^*$ is an element of $\mathfrak g$). This is “classical”, quantization is given by taking the universal enveloping algebra $U(\mathfrak g)$. So, this much more general story is also beautiful and easy to understand. Lie algebras are generalizations of classical phase spaces, with a corresponding non-commutative algebra as their quantization.
The problem with this is that these have a Poisson structure, but one wants something satisfying a non-degeneracy condition, a symplectic structure. Also, the universal enveloping algebra only becomes an algebra of operators on a complex vector space (the state space) when you choose a representation. The answer to both problems is the orbit method. You pick elements of $\mathfrak g^*$ and look at their orbits (“co-adjoint orbits”) under the action of a group $G$ with Lie algebra $\mathfrak g$. On these orbits you have a symplectic structure, so each orbit is a sensible generalized phase space. By the orbit philosophy, these orbits are supposed to each correspond to an irreducible representation under “quantization”. Exactly how this works gets very interesting, and, OK, is not at all a simple story.
Can you say exactly what is needed to quantize a given theory? I was told by a physicist that you can never quantize with the Lagrangian alone, which surprised me. I would have assumed that with the Lagrangian alone, one can compute the phase space and then proceed from there.
In other words, what is the smallest list of ingredients from which the rest of the ingredients and then the quantized theory can be cooked up?
Skewered Cigar,
Given a Lagrangian, you can get classical equations of motion (Euler-Lagrange), but you can’t for every Lagrangian construct a quantum theory. If you try to use canonical methods, you first have to construct a phase space, but in general the Legendre transform won’t have the properties you need. In addition, even if you do get that to work, you’ll then have a Hamiltonian function that you don’t know how to quantize (operator-ordering ambiguities, no sensible state space, etc.)
Telling students that all you have to do is pick any Lagrangian and use it to define a quantum theory by a path integral is extremely misleading. That doesn’t actually work except in special cases.
Well played, Peter, certainly got me to click.
I am sure you know this, but just so that no one else gets confused.
My argument is not that nature is not beautiful. My argument is that there is no reason for nature to conform to any preconceived notions of beauty that humans have. This is very different from saying that nature is not beautiful. Indeed the argument in my book is that we learn what beauty even means from nature. (And there are several historical examples for how this happened in physics.) Problems arise if we do it the other way round: try to find natural laws using a certain notion of (mathematical) beauty.
@Skewered Cigar @Peter Woit
You can construct a phase space from the Lagrangian. You start with the Lagrangian and vary it (as usual), but don’t throw away the boundary term (not as usual). This boundary term is a (pre)symplectic potential, and a second variation gives a conserved (pre)symplectic form on the space of solutions of the theory. You can try this with usual quantum mechanics viewed as a field in 1-dimensions
The whole “pre” stuff is about whether this symplectic form is degenerate or not; in any gauge theory it will have degenerate directions. However, you can take functions on the phase space which are constant along the degenerate directions, and define a Poisson bracket on such functions. Quantization then be done is the usual way, along with the usual issues of operator ordering for nonlinear functions, e.g. any Hamiltonian of interest.
Of course, all of this is much easier said than done, but in principle the Lagrangian gives you, at least, all the classical structure needed for quantization.
Since this is extremely pedantic, I’ll also add a relevant question: is “the orbit method” the same thing as the Mackey machine?