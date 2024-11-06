Living in a Post-truth World

I grew up in the 1960s and 70s, at a time when fundamental physics was making huge dramatic progress and Western democracies were changing in equally dramatic ways, mostly for the better. It truly did seem that the Age of Aquarius was upon us, and that human societies were on a consistent route to progress, however uneven. By the late 1970s and early 1980s things had started to change, but that humanity and my chosen field of science were sooner or later moving forward still seemed self-evident.
By the late 1990s the situation started getting more disturbing. The likes of Newt Gingrich started taking over the Republican party, with a highly successful propaganda arm called Fox News running 24 hours a day, pushing lies about the Democrats, especially the Clintons (remember Whitewater?). For some mysterious reason, even the New York Times joined in. In theoretical physics, proponents of a failed theory dominated the subject, putting out endless propaganda to the public such as Michio Kaku’s Hyperspace.
Around this time I started spending a lot of time trying to understand how these things could be happening. If someone is saying obviously untrue things, logically there are only two possibilities: they’re ignorant and believe what they’re saying, or they’re dishonest, know very well that they are lying. Watching this kind of thing for many years, I started to realize that a better way of thinking about what was going on is that for many people (mathematicians being somewhat of an exception) the issue of truth just isn’t very relevant. Newt Gingrich and Michio Kaku likely weren’t thinking at all about whether what they were saying was true, they were thinking about what would get votes, sell books, or otherwise further their goals in life. Gingrich was doing what he was doing to save the republic, Kaku to pursue the dreams of Einstein, but both had enthusiastically entered a post-truth environment.
Over the last decade or two, things have gotten much, much worse. Those with a lot of influence in fundamental theoretical physics have driven the field to intellectual collapse by continuing to heavily promote failed ideas. The scientific method is based on abandoning failed ideas and moving on to better ones. As an undergraduate at Harvard I watched Glashow, Coleman, Weinberg, Witten and others quickly abandoning that which didn’t work and moving on to impressive new ideas, with more of the same at Princeton during my graduate years. These days Harvard Physics features a group of people devoted mainly to propping up the failed string theory program (Vafa with the “swampland”, Strominger with “A+++” and Jafferis with the wormhole publicity stunt). The situation at the IAS/Princeton isn’t a lot better.
On the American democracy front, the Trump phenomenon embodies post-truth in its purest form, with the full triumph now of a movement devoted to saying whatever will get them to power, with less than no interest in whether any of it is true. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to understand why voters in the US voted the way they did in this latest and recent elections. Taking a look at last night’s exit polling, the answer is pretty simple. Rich and poor voted much the same way, but those with the least education voted for Trump by a 28% margin, those with the most education voted for Harris by a 21% margin. The polite term for the first group seems to be “low information voters”, but what’s going on is that education is exactly what gives you the tools to look for the truth and not get taken in by lies.
The situation has gotten dramatically worse in recent years, as people get their information from social media, with the rise of powerful algorithms designed to generate outrage and “engagement” (sometimes designed and funded by bad actors). These send even some of the smartest people around deep into rabbit holes of lies.
So, given all this, how does one live a fulfilling life in a post-truth world? I’m 67 years old, now see little chance I’ll be around to see a return to the sort of world I once knew where what was true mattered. On the citizen in a democracy front, over the last few days I’ve adopted a new policy. When I’m reading anything, at the word “Trump” I stop and move on to something else. Other terms will get added to that algorithm as needed. What’s going on is all too clear, there’s nothing I can do about it, and I need to stop wasting time and energy thinking about it more. I’ve deleted the Twitter account I was using (@peterwoit, not the @notevenwrong blog post announcement account) and won’t anymore waste time in that sewer. I’ll miss stringking42069, but one has to make sacrifices.
On the theoretical physics front, I’ll give up wasting time paying attention to what string theorists are up to, and try to concentrate on more worthwhile intellectual activities. The blog will continue though, since it’s one of the main positive things I can do to make a small dent in the post-truth information environment. I’ve always benefited greatly from the many readers who write to me to tell me about things I may not have seen. Keep those cards and letters coming, especially since I’ll be spending less time looking for something new on the physics side of many of the usual topics I’ve covered.
Due to massive increases in the volume and sophistication of trolling, blog comments are now all moderated. If you want to argue that it’s all the Democrats fault (yes, I know that they have their own post-truth problem with identity politics), or that theoretical physics is doing just fine, please go away. If you have an insightful and constructive suggestion about how to live in the post-truth world, I’m willing to listen.
It is like being in open water with no land in sight.
I think your book on symmetry and quantum theory is one of the best things to happen in this world you describe. I look forward to recommending it to, and buying it for, my son.
I don’t fully agree with your conclusions here, but I understand them, and I respect them. Something began vanishing when we were young men (I am 8 years younger than you). Not Even Wrong is almost always the first thing I check when I reach the internet. Don’t abandon it. It is a sandbar to many. Courage, my friend.
Peter—all I can say is we love you— always a commentary that goes to the core.
Hi Eric,
Thanks, although one problem with teaching the course that book is based on again this semester is that I’m very aware of problems with it and how it could be improved, more so each time I teach the course. One more positive project I should work on is a rewrite.
In “Microbe Hunters”, Paul De Kruif has these words from Louis Pasteur:
“…..Do not let yourselves be tainted by a deprecating and barren skepticism, do not let yourselves be discouraged by the sadness of certain hours which pass over nations. Live in the serene peace of laboratories and libraries. Say to yourselves first: What have I done for my instruction? and as you gradually advance, What have I done for my country? until the time comes when you may have the immense happiness of thinking that you have contributed in some way to the progress and good of humanity….”
If that seems far-fetched, I quote you Vaclav Havel:
“Hope is definitely not the same thing as optimism. It is not the conviction that something will turn out well, but certainty that something makes sense regardless of how it turns out.”
I interpret this as doing the right thing is always meaningful no matter how futile it may seem.
IMO, you’re doing the right things.
Amen, brother.
I would like to point out that there is plenty of theoretical physics outside of particle physics–condensed matter, nuclear physics (my own field), astrophysics, biophysics… I love this blog, but am disappointed when physics is so narrowed to a single subfield.
And recently I was at a nuclear physics conference, the fall APS conference, which was full of excited and energized young people, talking about their research and their schooling and networking with each other. There was a lot of positive and productive energy there, and it gave me considerable hope for the future.
(Though I do worry terribly about the prospects for science funding in the immediate future.)
I completely agree with you — preserving sanity increasingly requires significant filtering. But too much filtering can mean losing touch with the world as it is, so where does one draw the line?
FWIW (probably not a whole lot, given the current state of things), these are a few of the things I’ve done.
1. We already have enough societal division, and I don’t want to contribute to it. I’ve found most people who I suspect strongly disagree with me on important political matters (e.g., whether Trump is mentally or dispositionally suitable for the Presidency) can be quite pleasant, humorous and even reasonable outside of politics. So I try to stay away from hot-topic political discussions unless I know them well, and regardless, I try not to define people by their political views (no matter how much I disagree). It’s sometimes really tough to do.
2. I try to keep in mind that reasonable people can disagree on important issues, even after a lot of though and with the same background information, when they start out with different premises. And since one’s premises are not entirely objective — they are influenced by environment while growing up and “coming of age,” what we have been exposed to (or sheltered from), etc. — I don’t think it is fair or even morally justified to judge people because of their views if their views are honestly held and not purely self-serving. Some people just think some things are more important than other things; I know I do.
3. I also try to remember that a lot of people just aren’t well equipped to think critically about what they hear, especially when it would require disagreeing with their friends and family and risk being pushed “outside” their social group. How much of that is their fault; to what degree are they responsible for their gullibility and willingness to embrace lies when they support what they want to believe? The answer isn’t clear to me; a lot of it seems like human nature combined with inadequate training in critical thinking. Are these flaws of human nature that will make non-authoritarian governments ultimately fail, or at least the variety of them that allows equal participation by all? I sure hope not.
4. I stay away from social media content and news sources that are strongly biased in either direction, and especially avoid commenting on them. If someone sends me a link to an analysis that doesn’t look well thought out, I won’t read it. And in my experience it’s almost always (but not literally always) pointless to try to change a person’s views when they already have things All Figured Out. But you already know that much, much better than me I’m sure.
That’s probably an already-too-long enough list from me.
A sad part of the whole exercise we have just witnessed is that all the economy-related things people are angry about — inflation, interest rates, debt, etc. — will almost certainly become somewhat worse under a Trump administration than a Harris one. That on top of indifference to climate change and power vacuum/instability in the world that authoritarians can freely exploit…
Marty.
My problem isn’t knowing how to deal with people who think Trump is not a liar. They’re few and far between where I live and work. Problem is, how to live comfortably in a society where truth doesn’t matter, one that is becoming more and more degraded with each passing year?
Dear Peter,
yes, something has been going very wrong at some point in the ’70s-’80s, although the roots of the problem probably predate its visibility (also in theoretical physics).
I do understand and share the disillusionment … often I even wonder if there has ever been a meaning for those “values” of the ’60s that we see now so irremediably compromised, or if it was all just propaganda as well. Paying less attention to the “annoying material” is for sure of great help (and I am using this strategy too) … but even more effective is to increase the communication with those few (?) that still have some constructive attitude and understand the current dysfunctional situation.
Your blog is of extreme relevance as a point of reference and information exactly for this kind of researchers in mathematical physics … and personally I am always looking to see further activity here … especially about the important ideas on Euclidean unification that I follow with great interest … hence my strongest encouragement to continue the good work here.
The same pathologies in academia that enabled string theory to survive have also enabled a set of campus born political ideas to survive for about the same length of time that are now seriously outdated. What you saw last night was a rejection of many of those ideas, mixed up with a lot of other toxic noise. Given your insights on the sociology of string theory survival perhaps use those insights to analyze that political phenomena as well.
Truth always wins in science — that’s pretty much tautological — it just often takes a distressingly long time, with much wasted time and anguish before it arrives. This blog has been a bright beacon of sanity above a turbulent sea of misguided high-energy physics ideas and publicity. I deeply hope you will not only get to continue to document the fall of string theory, but get to describe the multitude of ideas that come next — maybe even one that turns out to be true.
I think there are many people who share your feelings and I guess you won’t be surprised that I have had similar thoughts. You probably don’t hear much about what is going on in Europe but the major difference, it seems, is that the Europeans aren’t as loud, not that they are any better.
I think we could be more deliberate about community building. I know there are some communities among readers of some blogs or other outlets/newsletters which are doing well in the sense of rational discourse, but it would be worth collecting them. And, yes, I mean that as an exclusive community because, as we have all noticed I guess, everything else gets overrun by trolls eventually.
I have talked about this many times before with other people and nothing ever came out of it, so I’m not holding my breath, but maybe an academic underground of sorts is what the world needs at this point.
Isn’t this a conquest of postmodernism, Foucault (power replacing truth), Derrida (applying this to language), Butler (to sex), … to dispense with the rather Christian concept of a universal truth? Then formal (school and academic) education, forms your mind rather to the worldview of the ruling class. Here we are.
Book recommendation re this topic: Doctor Faustus by Thomas Mann.
A lot in your post resonates, and I ditched Twitter earlier this year too and miss parts of it. Glad to read, though, that the blog wil continue
Humans love to form groups, and one of our favourites is “We are the group that believes X”. Think about it: this really works best when X is something that no reasonable person could believe. If X were actually verifiably true then you’d get all sorts of riff raff claiming to be in your group.
See the first minute of https://youtu.be/0tQTqOar7yc?si=GnE88cY5FwxoTKmR where Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, explains how self criticism is America’s secret strength. Most scientists and mathematicians are so polite that we never find out who they think is wrong, let alone who they think are frauds. The world needs more like you and Sabine Hossenfelder. To get more scientists involved in the struggle for truth we need some mechanism which maintains anonymity until critiques are blessed by a significant group. Which doesn’t mean such groups will always be right, but at least the conflict will be out in the open.
I’m just going to throw in some historical perspective.
Isaac Newton was born at the start of the English civil war, the king was executed when he was 6 years old, and the country was extraordinarily turbulent politically until his 20s.
The generation who discovered quantum mechanics grew up during the first World War, then had the German civil war (Heisenberg had to sneak through the lines at night to get food for his family).
High levels of political turbulence is not uncorrelated with throwing up scientists and science of the absolute highest quality.
Diogenes/Enno,
My reference to post-truth problems on the left was largely to excesses at universities that those who work there are well aware of. But, those have nothing to do with the post-truth problems in physics or American democracy. The identity politics excesses were much worse in 2020, when Biden narrowly won. Foucault might have something interesting to say about the triumph of post-truth politics, but it’s not his fault.
Sorry, no more about this. It’s another waste of time.
I really enjoy seeing someone talk about the amount of disinformation out there, and why people are willing to believe whatever comes their way as long as it suits them. I am a young graduate student in theoretical physics at the moment and I want to comment that I would conjecture that many of us who even think about studying string theory is because we want a good post-doc position somewhere.
Admittedly, I took a string theory course, and I can tell you I only took it to prepare myself, if I must be put into a position, to do research in strings. I doubt anyone in that course thought what we were studying was a deep fundamental truth, and that we were all just trying to either (a) prepare for research in strings (sadly for a post-doc) or (b) pretend we were mathematicians. Of course, there were those also who wanted to simply learn what was string theory (in which typing that out sounds ironic to me), and then never wanted to look at it again.
You are being a bit too quick in believing that education would somehow help people get to the truth. After all, our string theory colleagues are some of the most educated people in the planet and they have no problem following whatever comes out of Harvard and Princeton. Indeed, if Physics PhDs can look you in the eye and say that they really believe that wormholes form when you entangle spins simply because Maldacena and Susskind say so, why should you be so surprised that people get taken in by demagogues?
At the end of the day, people are tribal – it is far easier to simply follow rather than to question. Very few people do what you do – which is to publicly air criticism. This is because people then worry about having to spend time defending the criticism and then dealing with the potential blowback. They secretly hope that the nonsense they are criticizing will die on its own. But, String Theory, Trumpism and Left-wing Identity Politics all show that this is not the case – bullshit doesn’t die without a fight. It grows. The only way to end it is to actively fight it and I am doing it in my own way.
I have personally learned a lot from your blog – largely in terms of keeping me current on various physics news and updates on mathematics. So, thank you!
When Congress changed the rules on foreign ownership of news organizations – opening the door for Murdoch & Co, the writing was on the wall. As you said, post-truth gained a huge vector (the infection kind) in FOX. Citizens United ended the chance of meaningful opposition.
I’ve asked historians for examples of cultures who have come back from our current state – a major power in thrall to a demagogue – without massive bloodshed, and I’ve yet to hear of one. In 2016, I felt that the only thing that will matter is, when the tanks surround the White House, will the guns be pointing in or out. In 2020, the Joint Chiefs supported an orderly transition of power. Next time? Who knows…
“Watching this kind of thing for many years, I started to realize that a better way of thinking about what was going on is that for many people (mathematicians being somewhat of an exception) the issue of truth just isn’t very relevant. Newt Gingrich and Michio Kaku likely weren’t thinking at all about whether what they were saying was true, they were think”ing about what would get votes, sell books, or otherwise further their goals in life.”
“On Bullshit” (2005) by the Princeton philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt is a witty and insightful exploration of this theme.
I have one sad data point to add towards the claim that level of education does not matter in how one’s brain can be reorganized to operate within a post-truth framework, which seems to be strongly correlated with exposure to the social media brain virus. Both my siblings are also highly educated (PhDs + postdocs in a hard science + scientific careers). Both have disappeared in deep rabbit holes of lies and are of one mind. The inability to have a basic reasoned discourse with them is shocking to me.
The question that I really would like to have an answer to is: What makes me and others apparently immune? Presumably a similar level of exposure to the virus did not lead to the same outcome in me. Is there something that makes one’s brain naturally resistant? Can such an ability be cultivated? Or is it innate? I am not a psychologist, but I suspect there must be a correlation with traits that are found in addictive personalities and brain changes that result from drug addiction (or religious conviction, which I consider being basically the same thing). There is no other way that I can explain the seemingly unbreakable attachment that manifests.
I’m 62 and I also have the feeling that things gradually started to go wrong over the last 30 years. Maybe it is a sign of age, but I certainly lost the positive outlook on the future.
@Enno: truth certainly is not a christian concept, that would rather be universal belief. I think it owes much more to the ancient greeks.
I have followed you for years, and appreciated your scientific perspective greatly. But I would like to offer a humanistic perspective: Humans only sometimes value truth as a virtue in itself. It comes and goes. We are not entering a post-truth world because we were never in a world profoundly devoted to truth. It’s a constant struggle. Like ice age glaciers, there are simultaneous advances and retreats in different places. Optimism is at root an attitude, not a response to particular events. It is especially important in adverse circumstances, which occur frequently in human life. Despair is an indulgence, a humanly understandable one, but not useful to dwell in more than briefly. Others have faced and are facing great challenges, and so can we.
I’m not willing to throw in the towel on truth yet.
I think this pervading feeling of “post-truth” is part of the reason so many people are attracted to the “abc conjecture” story. How can we arrive at truth, when ultimately, for practical reasons of time and ability, we have to rely on consensus at times? How do we recognize if we are stuck in a Kyoto bubble? It really says something when a field rooted in logic itself struggled with the straying from embedded norms for discussing work. It just really struck a chord.
“Appeal to authority” is not a correct way to search truth, but without using consensus as a proxy, it would be near impossible to usefully share knowledge and progress individually or as a group / field / society. It seems, as usual, the answer is not at either end of the spectrum, but in messy nuanced moderation.
Returning to the topic at hand, yes, we probably should not waste as much time engaging with things we cannot individually change. But if none of us ever engage, nothing will ever change. Moderation is sadly almost always the answer.