Spring Course

Starting next week I’ll be teaching a graduate topics course, with the general plan to develop much of the quantum field theory of the Standard Model in a form accessible to mathematicians, emphasizing the connections to representation theory. There’s a course web-page here, notes will start appearing here once the course gets underway. While the course will be aimed at mathematicians, I’m hoping that some physicists might find it interesting and worth trying to follow.

The last time I did something like this was back in fall 2003. At that time the course was aimed at getting math students to the point of understanding the TQFTs for Chern-Simons theory and Donaldson theory and was very much based on the path integral. This time I’ll be mostly sticking to flat space-time and using more representation theory. Also, a lot more about spinor geometry, as well about about how Euclidean and Minkowski space-time versions of QFT are related.