String Theory Hype Fest

I just finished watching the video here, which was released today. Since this was advertised as a panel discussion on the state of string theory, I thought earlier today that it might be a good opportunity to write something serious about the state of string theory and its implications more generally for the state of hep-th. But, I just can’t do that now, since I found the video beyond depressing. I’ve seen a lot of string theory hype over the years, but on some level, this is by far the worst example I’ve ever seen. I started my career in awe of Edward Witten and David Gross, marveling at what they had done and were doing, honored to be able to learn wonderful things from them. Seeing their behavior in this video leaves me broken-hearted. What they have done over the past few decades and are doing now has laid waste to the subject I’ve been in love with since my teenage years. Maybe someday this field will recover from this, but I’m not getting any younger, so dubious that I’ll be around to see it.
Most shameful of the lot was Andy Strominger, who at one point graded string theory as “A+++”, another only “A+”. He did specify that very early on he had realized that actual string theory as an idea about unification was not going to work out. He now defines “string theory” as whatever he and others who used to do string theory are working on.
David Gross was the best of the lot, giving string theory a B+. At two points (29:30 and 40:13), after explaining the string theory unification vision of 1984-5 he started to say “Didn’t work out that way…” and “Unfortunately…”, but in each case Brian Greene started talking over him telling him to stop.
Funny thing is, I think even most string theorists are going to be appalled by this performance. Already, here’s what StringKing42069 has to say
🤮 these old jagoffs have thrown an entire generation of strings under the bus. Fuq them.
This is astounding video. They are all so well spoken and pure in their summations that you can hear exactly what the last 40 years have sounded like from inside the harmonious echo chamber of what once was physics. A single skilled critic would destroy the vision that this succeeded at an A+ level. And so…there can be no critics on stage to disturb the delicacy of this castle in the air made of clouds and string.
This is perfect in every way. A summation of 4 decades of a constant stream of preternatural success after success inerupted only by triumphs as viewed by the leaders and greying architects of this, the most wonderful of all possible theories. ‘Raindrops on roses and brown paper packages tied up with strings.’ as the song goes.
I feared I would hate this from your description Peter. And yet, I adore this and wouldn’t change a thing. No one would believe me if these men were not willing to say it themselves.
Peter, happy new year. As a preview
see https://online.kitp.ucsb.edu/online/strings24/
Hopefully all these talks will be online.
I share your grief, Peter. Watching top physicists strive to perform as televangephysicists with the help of Brian Greene’s performance skills is shameful (and boring). We already had Michio Kaku, but these are bigger names. It has almost led me to change my mind about hep-th funding. Just in case it could get confused with hep-tv funding.
I would say that Witten’s body language might indicate that he was not comfortable during the talk, especially in the first half, as if his mission there was just to answer some technical questions (shorter statements, etc), not to make a TV show, but perhaps this is out of shyness. And Gross’ final B+ is a strong indicator of the real state of the subject…
Most people in the comments section seemed to have loved the video. Not sure if that means anything.
Indeed Gross kept shaking his head during Strominger’s ending remark.
Usual hype, nothing new.
I would have these 2 questions on the assessment of ‘string theory’ exam paper:
Q(1) – Is the Standard Model of particle physics recovered from ‘string theory’?
Q(2) – Is there any experimental or observational results for ‘string theory’?
By this assessment, score is 0/2.
Certainly not A++++ or B+ grade.
The biased panel do not want to admit failure. They should realize that its not wrong to admit failure, that’s the nature of science research. If ‘string theory’ was any good, i.e. useful, and makes definite predictions, then the hype over last c.40 years would be unnecessary. The continuing hype shows that the goal of ‘string theory’ has failed, whether the panel and other string theorists admit to it or not.
Note that Witten applauded (rather unenthusiastically) Strominger’s A+ grade for string theory.
Surely the fact that String Theory counts exactly the number of Black Hole microstates, according to Bekenstein-Hawking prediction, strongly suggests that the Theory knows a couple of things about the Universe.
This statement in the latest review summarizes the situation for the SM:
“The SM can be embedded into string theory: The main ingredients of the SM – the gauge group, chiral matter and Yukawa interactions – follow relatively naturally from general principles of string theory. Reproducing exactly the SM including, for instance, its vectorlike matter content or the precise flavor structure, is more involved, but each property per se has been obtained or is within reach. The challenge is to find vacua that combine all these features at the same time, with all moduli stabilized and incorporating a realistic cosmology.”
“The Standard Model from String Theory: What Have We Learned?”
https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.01939
The SM can be derived from String theory but the issue is to combine all its ingredients in a complete cosmology of a dS vacuum with all moduli stabilized.
If you know a couple of things in String pheno you understand that this is a daunting task.
The fact that this Universe is not unique is plausible of course (the failure of naturalness may indicate just that as Witten explained).
The new development though is the Swampland program which restricts significantly the number of “good” EFTs.
On the other hand the general problem, understanding for example singularities, is that String theory is still only understood at perturbative level.
Beyond AdS/CFT, the non perturbative definition in the bulk is missing.
Dualities can help but up to a point.
Shantanu,
One obvious problem with Strominger’s A+++ for the consistency of string theory is that a conference is starting devoted to the problem that no one knows what the definition of “string theory” is.
It occurred to me that the best way to understand this video is that it’s an infomercial. It was to a large degree scripted as such, with expensive graphics produced to help the sales job. Witten seemed fine with participating in such a thing, Strominger was the over the top “it slices!! it dices!!” guy. Gross went off script a couple times and had to be slapped down. I wonder if he had second thoughts about participating once he saw the result.
Giotis,
That the Strominger-Vafa calculation of 28 years ago, with all its caveats and limitations, is still promoted as the best evidence for the consistency of string theory, speaks volumes.
On the issue of getting particle physics out of string constructions, don’t believe me when I tell you it doesn’t work, believe Gross, Strominger and Witten. As they admit in this video they long ago gave up on this (Strominger first). The euphemism they use is that for this to work “we would have to be very lucky”, i.e. you have to assume some new physics being discovered that has exactly the right properties to point to a string theory origin. They clearly don’t believe this is going to happen.
Those young theorists who were fooled by this kind of infomercial into going into string theory and trying to connect it to reality are now upset that the people who sold them this have now given up and are stabbing them in the back. Zero chance that Gross, Strominger or Witten would hire anyone deluded enough to believe what they were selling 35-40 years ago. Latest from Stringking42069 about this is at
https://twitter.com/stringking42069/status/1743647553529270639
“Senior hep-th bros are corrupt assholes at this point. They don’t support strings and push their weakass cronies instead. Fuq the lot of them.
Strings is still the best game in town. Too bad these assclowns can’t recognize that anymore.”
I’m an ex-physics postdoc working in the private sector. I don’t have any skin in the game.
I don’t think you’re doing yourself any favors giving StringKing42069 publicity. To me he comes across as extremely obnoxious and unserious. I understand the appeal because he is prolific in making anti-string-establishment statements, but I personally think it undermines your credibility to cite him. There are plenty of critics of string theory in the broader physics community who will put their name on what they say and give an actual argument, such as acollieastro or honestly almost every physicist or astrophysicist I’ve met who doesn’t publish in hep-th.
In terms of the event itself, I personally thought it wasn’t worth talking about. It’s the same people saying the same things they’ve been saying for decades. Literally — their history of string theory stops pretty much around 2000 when Brian Greene wrote his books. I think anyone who goes to an event like that who has followed string theory for any length of time would realize nothing new was said, and anyone who hasn’t probably isn’t that interested in physics that they will remember anyway. For any young students inspired to go into physics, I think it’s a net positive… I was inspired to go into physics by Brian Greene, but then as I went through the coursework and interacted with professors and students I actually got a better picture of physics as a whole and went into a different research field.
Gavin,
The problem isn’t Brian Greene, it’s much, much more serious than that. You seem to have missed the main point of my posting, which is about the very significant and disturbing implications of having Witten + Strominger + Gross participating in something like this.
StringKing is an idiot (or someone very clever trying to make string theorists look like idiots). Obviously I’m not making a serious argument about string theory by pointing to his nonsense. As for whether I’ve devoted enough time and effort to making credible, serious arguments about these issues over the years, I think I’ll let the record speak for itself.
Greene cutting off Gross everytime he tried to inject some reality into the conversation, I’m sorry but I found this hilarious to watch, it is almost like some kind of bad vaudeville.
Oh, what more can be said that hasn’t already been repeated ad nauseam regarding the pathetic (maybe even terminal/end stage?) state of hep-th and of the conspicuous enablers of this situation? I started writing a longer comment but then I deleted it because I thought “what for?”.
I think Karl Marx said, about history repeating itself, that this happens “… the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.” The tragedy and damage has already been done. As Peter mentioned, young researchers stabbed in the back by their mentors, a field with no prospects, with its credibility on the floor, etc.
So, this recent video and the like, I think, belongs to the farce. In that sense, the appereance of “StringKing” gives to this vulgar grotesque opera its mandatory clown. I think it’s good that Peter mentioned this person since it sets the tone and background on the stage for the main characters in the video to do their dance. Let’s hope this time is… finally… the *final* act of the spectacle… “Applaud, friends, the comedy is over.”
Witten mentions Nordström’s theory of gravitation at 9:00. A beautiful simple Lorentz-invariant theory of gravitation consistent with Newton’s theory of gravitation in the appropriate limit. But “according to Nordström’s theory, the perihelia of Mercury should lag at a rate of about 7 seconds of arc per century, whereas according to general relativity, the perihelia should advance at a rate of about 43 seconds of arc per century.” (quoted from Wikipedia). I guess the irony that String theory also fails to predict observations (and is perceived as beautiful by it proponents) was fully intentional.
I never heard of that theory before, and only watched that video because you mentioned it. Sorry to admit it, but I actually enjoyed it, and subsequently also watched “The Story of String Theory (Daniel Robbins)” and read an interview where John Baez said: “It turns out there’s a wonderful story here: briefly, particles are to categories as strings are to 2-categories, and all the math of particles can be generalized to strings using this idea!”
This left me with the feeling that String theory might have its place as a “mathematical model” where quantum field theory can be explored beyond renormalization and perturbation theory. You just have to accept that it is not the correct theory of our universe. Like John Baez said in that interview: “Ironically, when I quit quantum gravity, I felt free to explore string theory. As a branch of math, it’s really wonderful.”
A Nobel Prize winner, a Field medalist, a Breaktrough prize recipendaire, invited in their nicest suits to discuss…..about the late. They make a tribute to the acomplishement of the late, showing how it help in their career. But most of all, trying to make us not forget the late. That was my feeling.
Gavin
I have followed pretty much the same initial trajectory as you, entering physics with the idea of studying high energy physics and moving towards a different field (stat-mech*) when I realised the state of hep-th.
I strongly disagree with your assessment that so long as we entice new physics students, hep hype is a net positive.
I find somewhat cynical the position that we should get as many physics students as possible, even if this requires borderline lying to them.
I may be overlydramatic, but personally I felt kind of betrayed.
This strategy reflects very badly on physics as a whole, imho.
* alas, I now have the feeling that cond-math.stat-mech is not in much better shape than hep-th, see the Majorana fermion debacle.
What you will discover from reading philosophy is that unless you precisely define terms you will have arguments for centuries. Here ‘string theory’ remains mostly undefined, even within the timeframe of a single conversation, so arguing about the merits is really pointless. I think what the panel is really saying is: “We theorists get an A for effort over the last century, and even if a subset of us sucked up all the oxygen for the past 30 years and didn’t get that much done, please don’t cut our funding or try to tarnish our shiny reputations. This stuff is hard and we did the best we could.”
Marvin/Diogenes,
The extent to which a “state of string theory ” discussion was mostly about how wonderful the string theory unification idea of forty years ago was (with any less than positive comment squelched) I think reflects the way this was really about defending the interests of the participants.
For Gross and Witten, they’re now getting to the age where one thinks about one’s legacy and how one will be remembered by history. For both of them it’s looking like they will be seen as having huge accomplishments, but tarnished by their spending much of the later part of their careers promoting a failed idea. It’s in their interest to have the 1984/5 proposal for a TOE seen as of such overwhelming beauty and promise that what happened later can be excused. Brian Greene’s career is even more tightly connected with this.
For Strominger with his A+s for current string theory related work, an important issue is how people see his ongoing “celestial holography” program, which has been promoted by tying it to AdS/CFT and string theory.