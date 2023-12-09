Recent Talk

I gave a “Spacetime is Right-handed” talk yesterday, part of a series entitled Octonions, standard model and unification. The slides are here, video should appear here.

Much of the talk was devoted to explaining the usual relation between spinors and vectors and how analytic continuation in complexified spacetime works then, from both the spinor and twistor point of view. This is contrasted to a new proposal for the relation between vectors and spinors in which the space-time degrees of freedom see only one of the two SL(2,C) factors of the usual complexified Lorentz group.

Nothing in the talk about using this for unification, where the idea is to exploit the other factor, which now appears as an internal symmetry. Starting from the point of view of Euclidean spacetime, the spacetime vectors and spinors that are related by Wick rotation to Minkowski spacetime degrees of freedom behave differently than usual, with a distinguished imaginary time direction. The general idea is that in standard Euclidean spacetime, where the geometry is governed by the rotation group SU(2) x SU(2), so splits into self-dual and anti-self-dual parts, one of these parts Wick rotates to spacetime symmetry, the other to an internal symmetry.