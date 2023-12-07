There is a HEPAP meeting going on today, with release of the long-awaited P5 report prioritizing future HEP spending. The report is available here now, to be officially unveiled later in the day and discussed at the HEPAP meeting. The muon collider as a future project gets a strong endorsement as the “muon shot”.

The full report is now available here.

See press coverage of this at Nature and the New York Times.

There will be continued discussion of the P5 report at HEPAP tomorrow, and at a Town Hall at Fermilab on Monday.

While the theory side of HEP in principle is part of this report, the attention to theory is minimal, with the report recommendations about theory, in total: