There is a HEPAP meeting going on today, with release of the long-awaited P5 report prioritizing future HEP spending. The report is available here now, to be officially unveiled later in the day and discussed at the HEPAP meeting. The muon collider as a future project gets a strong endorsement as the “muon shot”.
The full report is now available here.
See press coverage of this at Nature and the New York Times.
There will be continued discussion of the P5 report at HEPAP tomorrow, and at a Town Hall at Fermilab on Monday.
While the theory side of HEP in principle is part of this report, the attention to theory is minimal, with the report recommendations about theory, in total:
- The substance-less “Enhance research in theory to propel innovation, maximize scientific impact of invest-
ments in experiments, and expand our understanding of the universe.”
- A more substantive call to give university theorists on DOE grants more money, with no attempt to prioritize what the money would be for:
Increase DOE HEP-funded university-based theory research by $15 million per year in 2023 dollars (or about 30% of the theory program), to propel innovation and ensure international competitiveness. Such an increase would bring theory support back to 2010 levels. Maintain DOE lab-based theory groups as an essential component of the theory community.
In the page or so of text about theory, the emphasis is on the phenomenology part of theory in contact with experiment. About formal theory there is just
Theorists uncover the mathematical patterns that describe the universe and explore alternate mathematical universes to deepen our understanding of nature. Theoretical investigations into quantum gravity have unlocked connections between extreme space-time geometries and information theory. The perspectives theorists bring to particle physics play an important role in inspiring young scientists.
“This less favorable scenario will lead to a loss of US leadership in many areas, especially the science of the G3 dark matter experiment, and will damage our reputation as a reliable international host for DUNE and as a partner for a Higgs factory. We still make investments in the future, but at a significantly reduced level for small-scale experiments, including ASTAE, theory, computing, instrumentation, and collider R&D. In this scenario, it would be increasingly difficult to maintain US competitiveness as an international partner in accelerator technology.” -p43
Can someone explain please to an obvious idiot, WTF the USA feels the need to lead the world in this? Is there no comprehension about these folk that such a policy is seen as elitist, narcissistic, capitalist juggernaut? Or is that the deliberate intent? Or maybe you think the rest of the world is such a corrupt load of savages they need leading? Just curious
p.
I think you’re not understanding the nature of this report. It’s intended as a prioritization of requests from the US HEP physics community to US government agencies for funding. The intended audience is government officials, legislators, etc. who will be asked to approve large expenditures for HEP research. No one is going to try to make the case to a US congressman: “give us $1 billion/year so we can do research second in importance to what the Europeans are doing at CERN.”
A couple of things stuck out for me: the report mentions muon collider research, as well as a “portfolio of small-scale and agile experiments”. I admit to being on the fence about the viability of a muon collider, but the idea of small-scale and agile experiments is exciting.
Interesting comment in the press release about the report, by Hitoshi Murayama, P5 panel chair:
“Our thinking about what dark matter might be has also changed [since the previous P5 process], forcing the community to look elsewhere — to the cosmos.”
(https://www.aps.org/newsroom/pressreleases/part-research.cfm)
tulpoeid,
I was surprised that a CMB experiment is the P5 highest priority, had assumed that this was an issue for astronomy funding priorities, not HEP physics funding priorities. It seems one argument for this is the lack of a WIMP showing up at the LHC or in direct dark matter detection experiments means one should look is cosmology. I hadn’t realized cosmology experiment were getting funded out of the DOE HEP physics budget.
CMB-S4 is (or at least was when it was discussed in the Astro Decadal Survey) supposed to be a joint roughly 50-50 split DOE-NSF effort. With the way (ground-based) astro funding is looking, it would never get built with only NSF money.