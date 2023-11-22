Unification, Spinors, Twistors, String Theory

Last month I recorded a podcast with Curt Jaimungal for his Theories of Everything site, and it’s now available with audio here, on Youtube here. There are quite a few other programs on the site well worth watching.
Much of the discussion in this program is about the general ideas I’m trying to pursue about spinors, twistors and unification. For more about the details of these, see arXiv preprints here and here, as well as blog entries here.
About the state of string theory, that’s a topic I find more and more disturbing, with little new though to say about it. It’s been dead now for a long time and most of the scientific community and the public at large are now aware of this. The ongoing publicity campaign from some of the most respected figures in theoretical physics to deny reality and claim that all is well with string theory is what is disturbing. Just in the last week or so, you can watch Cumrun Vafa and Brian Greene promoting string theory on Brian Keating’s channel, with Vafa explaining how string theory computes the mass of the electron. At the World Science Festival site there’s Juan Maldacena, with an upcoming program featuring Greene, Strominger, Vafa and Witten.
On Twitter, there’s now stringking42069, who is producing a torrent of well-informed cutting invective about what is going on in the string theory research community, supposedly from a true believer. It’s unclear whether this is a parody account trying to discredit string theory, or an extreme example of how far gone some string theorists now are.
To all those celebrating Thanksgiving tomorrow, may your travel problems be minimal and your get-togethers with friends and family a pleasure.
Update: If you don’t want to listen to the whole thing and don’t want to hear about spinors and twistors, Curt Jaimungal has put up a shorter clip where we discuss among other things the lack of any significant public technical debate between string theory skeptics and optimists. He offers his site as a venue. Is there anyone who continues to work on string theory and is optimistic about its prospects willing to participate?
Multiverses are getting mixed press, too. I subscribe to the IAI newsfeed, and this recent article came up:
https://iai.tv/articles/the-multiverse-is-unscientific-nonsense-auid-2668
Anonymous,
I think the whole multiverse nonsense was a disaster for string theory and string theorists know this. Vafa’s “swampland” program is explicitly an acknowledgement that saying “the multiverse did it” is indefensible and destroys your scientific credibility: you need another answer to the problem of inherently not being able to predict anything.
What non-swampland others seems to be doing now is trying to avoid ever mentioning the “multiverse did it” answer unless backed into a corner and forced to come up with something.
with Vafa explaining how string theory computes the mass of the electron
string theory computes the mass of the electron –could you elaborate is this a new result ?
neo,
Maybe someone with more time to waste can explain Vafa’s argument. My impression is that Keating didn’t take it seriously. From a quick scan of the transcript, Vafa at one point says that even if there were some experimental result that disagreed with string theory, to him it would just mean that one needed to understand string theory differently.
What is Vafa’s Formula for the mass of the electron, and where is it published?
David Appell,
There is no Vafa Formula, this is just complete nonsense, very disturbing to hear it come from someone like Vafa (without any challenge from Keating).
It’s typical “swampland” argumentation, based on a general conjecture about quantum gravity theories (“weak gravity conjecture”) which has little to do with string theory, and just gives not a number but some absurdly weak bound, many many orders of magnitude from the mass. Vafa then goes on to explain (around 34:00) that even if a “prediction” like this was falsified, he wouldn’t see that as a reason to doubt string theory, it would just mean that one needed to understand “string theory” differently. This has become religion, not science and I don’t understand how this has happened and why anyone continues to take it seriously.
Glad this finally got posted. I was rather hoping to come out with a greater understanding of twistors, but not so much. Even Penrose, a masterful expositor, seems to have a hard time conveying what twistors are all about to a lay crowd, so I can’t say my hopes were reasonable.
I think this is relevant:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Googly
Thanks Peter. Happy Thanksgiving.
LMMI,
Penrose has given various versions of more physical elementary explanations of twistors, but the problem is that this is all about a new way to think about space-time in highly relativistic and conformally invariant regimes, far from ordinary intuition.
If you’re happy with complex variables I do think there is a very simple way to understand twistors and spinors: a point in spacetime is a complex two-plane in C^4. Elements of this C^4 are twistors. Spinors at a point are tautological: elements of the complex two-plane.
The problem with this though is that it gives you complexified space-time, and you have to understand which points are “real”. The “real structures” that determine this for Minkowski spacetime and Euclidean spacetime are not obvious (and quite different in the two cases).
James Smith,
Yes, there’s a fundamental problem with twistor theory that Penrose likes to call the “googly problem”: twistor theory is naturally chiral, with points right-handed spinors. The traditional problem is how to understand left-handed spacetime degrees of freedom in twistor language. This problem is normally considered in Minkowski signature spacetime. I’m arguing that if you Wick rotate and look at Euclidean signature spacetime the problem becomes a virtue: you can describe physical spacetime just using right-handed degrees of freedom, with the left-handed ones now internal degrees of freedom.
Hi Peter,
In Vafa interview, the prediction by string theory of the mass of the electron happen at around 14:40, not 34:00.
This said, as you had explained above, this prediction is extremely vague.
I can’t understand why they look satisfied whit these weak results.
Marvin,
Thanks, that’s right. What’s at around 34:00 is where Vafa responds to the question of what he would do if experiment falsified a “prediction” of string theory, like the electron mass one:
“I will go back and search my on my understanding of string theory. And perhaps we we, we made a mistakes along with our understanding, because I think part of an issue is that we don’t have a complete formulation based on what string theory is. So we are kind of on a difficult platform to be that sure is string theory, right? Because string theory fails to do that. You have to know exactly what string theory is, and we don’t know that yet. So I would go back and check my understanding of the subject.”
This pretty much answers the question Keating used as title for the interview: “Is String Theory Actually Science?”
Peter Woit,
Your point is well taken, but if I can play the devil’s advocate for a minute consider if Vafa’s reply was:
“I will go back and search my on my understanding of physics. And perhaps we we, we made a mistakes along with our understanding, because I think part of an issue is that we don’t have a complete formulation based on what physics is. So we are kind of on a difficult platform to be that sure is physics, right? Because physics fails to do that. You have to know exactly what physics is, and we don’t know that yet. So I would go back and check my understanding of the subject.”
I honestly think this is what is going through Vafa’s head when he says things like this.
Adam Treat,
I’m sure it’s right that in his mind Vafa is identifying “string theory” = “fundamental physics”, but that’s exactly the problem. At this point as far as he’s concerned there is no way string theory can be wrong, the only open question is what sort of string theory is the right one. This really isn’t science anymore and this attitude is killing off the subject of fundamental physics.