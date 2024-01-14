Know Time Podcast

For another podcast/interview with me that was recently recorded, see Maths, Twistors & String Theory. Know Time is a series of podcasts that is a project of Shalaj Lawania, and I was impressed by the effort he put into trying to make sense of a complicated and inaccessible subject. For an excellent pairing with what I have to say, see his earlier interview with Matthew Kleban, who has a more positive take on string theory, the multiverse, etc.
About
-
-
Quantum Theory, Groups and Representations
Not Even Wrong: The Book
Subscribe to Blog via EmailJoin 518 other subscribers
Recent Comments
- String Theory Hype Fest 56
David Roberts, Peter Woit, Peter Woit, Eitan Bachmat, Mark Hillery, Peter Woit [...]
- Spring Course 3
Timothy Keller, Peter Woit, Michael Weiss
- P5 Report 12
Photino Birds, JE, Peter Woit, JE, Peter Woit, Photino Birds [...]
- Recent Talk 8
Peter Woit, Sam, Peter Woit, lun, Peter Woit, Peter Woit [...]
- Unification, Spinors, Twistors, String Theory 22
Peter Woit, Martin S., Peter Woit, Simone Speziale, zovi, Peter Woit [...]
- String Theory Hype Fest 56
Categories
- abc Conjecture (19)
- Book Reviews (121)
- BRST (13)
- Euclidean Twistor Unification (11)
- Experimental HEP News (153)
- Fake Physics (7)
- Favorite Old Posts (50)
- Film Reviews (15)
- Langlands (46)
- Multiverse Mania (163)
- Not Even Wrong: The Book (27)
- Obituaries (34)
- Quantum Mechanics (23)
- Quantum Theory: The Book (7)
- Strings 2XXX (26)
- Swampland (19)
- This Week's Hype (135)
- Uncategorized (1,270)
- Wormhole Publicity Stunts (12)
Archives
Links
Mathematics Weblogs
- Alex Youcis
- Alexandre Borovik
- Anton Hilado
- Cathy O'Neil
- Daniel Litt
- David Hansen
- David Mumford
- David Roberts
- Emmanuel Kowalski
- Harald Helfgott
- Jesse Johnson
- Johan deJong
- Lieven Le Bruyn
- Mathematics Without Apologies
- Noncommutative Geometry
- Persiflage
- Pieter Belmans
- Qiaochu Yuan
- Quomodocumque
- Secret Blogging Seminar
- Silicon Reckoner
- Terence Tao
- The n-Category Cafe
- Timothy Gowers
- Xena Project
Physics Weblogs
- Alexey Petrov
- AMVA4NewPhysics
- Angry Physicist
- Capitalist Imperialist Pig
- Chad Orzel
- Clifford Johnson
- Cormac O’Raifeartaigh
- Doug Natelson
- EPMG Blog
- Geoffrey Dixon
- Georg von Hippel
- Jacques Distler
- Jess Riedel
- Jim Baggott
- John Horgan
- Lubos Motl
- Mark Goodsell
- Mark Hanman
- Mateus Araujo
- Matt Strassler
- Matt von Hippel
- Matthew Buckley
- Peter Orland
- Physics World
- Resonaances
- Robert Helling
- Ross McKenzie
- Sabine Hossenfelder
- Scott Aaronson
- Sean Carroll
- Shaun Hotchkiss
- Stacy McGaugh
- Tommaso Dorigo
Some Web Pages
- Alain Connes
- Arthur Jaffe
- Barry Mazur
- Brian Conrad
- Brian Hall
- Cumrun Vafa
- Dan Freed
- Daniel Bump
- David Ben-Zvi
- David Nadler
- David Vogan
- Dennis Gaitsgory
- Eckhard Meinrenken
- Edward Frenkel
- Frank Wilczek
- Gerard ’t Hooft
- Greg Moore
- Hirosi Ooguri
- Ivan Fesenko
- Jacob Lurie
- John Baez
- José Figueroa-O'Farrill
- Klaas Landsman
- Laurent Fargues
- Laurent Lafforgue
- Nolan Wallach
- Peter Teichner
- Robert Langlands
- Vincent Lafforgue
Videos