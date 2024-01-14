Know Time Podcast

Posted on January 14, 2024 by woit

For another podcast/interview with me that was recently recorded, see Maths, Twistors & String Theory. Know Time is a series of podcasts that is a project of Shalaj Lawania, and I was impressed by the effort he put into trying to make sense of a complicated and inaccessible subject. For an excellent pairing with what I have to say, see his earlier interview with Matthew Kleban, who has a more positive take on string theory, the multiverse, etc.

