Quick Links

- There’s a one-day conference next Friday at the IHES, recognizing Dustin Clausen’s appointment to a new Jean-Pierre Bourguignon Chair. Should be several interesting talks, see here.
- There’s an ongoing conference at the KITP on the topic of What is String Theory? So far, none of the online talks address that issue. Evidently there was a discussion of the topic last Wednesday, but not recorded. Were any readers here in attendance and willing to report on that event? Next chance to find out what string theory is will be a Monday Blackboard Lunch talk by Gopakumar.
- In April there will be an IUT conference hosted by Zen University in Tokyo, see here. All the speakers but one are from RIMS. For news from the senior people devoted to IUT, Ivan Fesenko has moved to Westlake University in Hangzhou, and Shinichi Mochizuki is has been blogging here.
- There’s a new Shanghai Institute for Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Science, headed by Shing-Tung Yau.
- For those following what happens with the small number of permanent positions in particle theory, news from 4 gravitons.
Update: One more, which I’m quite interested in. Scholze will be giving a series of three Emmy Noether lectures at the IAS in March, topic Real local Langlands as geometric Langlands on the twistor-P1.
Peter : Gopakumar’s talk is online.
Shantanu,
I watched the talk. Basically his “What String Theory Is” answer is an explanation of the hope that large N QCD is a string theory (zero about string theory providing quantum gravity or unification). He takes this story up to about 25 years ago and AdS/CFT, doesn’t even mention the basic problem why this doesn’t give you QCD (no way to get asymptotic freedom). Asked what his fondest hope for 20 years from now, it was to find the string dual to QCD.
So, as for “What Is String Theory?”: string theory unification dead, only hope is to keep going on the AdS/CFT/QCD front and somehow make progress on an idea that thousands of people have been stuck on for 25 years.
Regarding the ABC conjecture, I believe that this paper that came out today by Kirti Joshi might be of interest: 2401.13508.
Related to IUT, although explicitly saying some steps are missing in Mochizuki’s papers, is the latest preprint by Joshi claiming to have now obtained a proof of several variants of Mochizuki’s Corollary 3.12 https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13508
Kirti Joshi should do what Peter Scholze and Terence Tao did and get the Lean community to formally verify his papers on Mochizuki’s corollary 3.12 in the Lean proof assistant so that there are no doubts as to whether his proof is right or not.
Kurt Schmidt,
There’s no argument here that experts think works but needs more careful checking.
What’s needed in this case is just the standard procedure that the math community has developed over centuries to deal with a claimed proof: submit the paper to a first-rate journal for an impartial editor and referees to deal with in a manner acceptable to experts in the field.
The public fiasco of the IUT papers was caused by the failure to do this.
A common reaction I’m getting now when I ask experts about this is that too much time and attention has already been wasted on the topic, so not a good idea to give it more attention unless and until there are experts who have looked at it and think it works.
So, unless there’s news of that sort to report, enough of this for now.