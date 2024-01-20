A few quick links:

There’s a one-day conference next Friday at the IHES, recognizing Dustin Clausen’s appointment to a new Jean-Pierre Bourguignon Chair. Should be several interesting talks, see here.

There’s an ongoing conference at the KITP on the topic of What is String Theory? So far, none of the online talks address that issue. Evidently there was a discussion of the topic last Wednesday, but not recorded. Were any readers here in attendance and willing to report on that event? Next chance to find out what string theory is will be a Monday Blackboard Lunch talk by Gopakumar.

In April there will be an IUT conference hosted by Zen University in Tokyo, see here. All the speakers but one are from RIMS. For news from the senior people devoted to IUT, Ivan Fesenko has moved to Westlake University in Hangzhou, and Shinichi Mochizuki is has been blogging here.

There’s a new Shanghai Institute for Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Science, headed by Shing-Tung Yau.

For those following what happens with the small number of permanent positions in particle theory, news from 4 gravitons.

Update: One more, which I’m quite interested in. Scholze will be giving a series of three Emmy Noether lectures at the IAS in March, topic Real local Langlands as geometric Langlands on the twistor-P1.