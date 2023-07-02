A Mathematics AI Factory?

A few days ago I read a fascinating article in New York magazine: Inside the AI Factory, which explained how the very large business of hiring humans to do tasks that generate training data for AI works. One reaction I had to this was “at least this means math is safe from AI, nobody is going to pay mathematicians to generate this sort of training data.” Yesterday though I ran across this tweet from Kevin Buzzard, which advertises work (see this link) that seems to be of this kind.

A company called Prolific is advertising work paying 20-25 pounds/hour doing tasks in Lean 3. This company is in exactly the business described in the NY mag articles, hiring people to do tasks as part of “studies”, which often are generating AI training data.

One unusual thing about this whole industry is that if you sign up for this work you often have no idea who your employer really is, or what your work will be used for, and you sign a non-disclosure agreement to not discuss what you do. In this case, a few things can be gleaned from discussions on the Lean Zulip server:

“it’s 40 dollars/hr now actually”

“I think everyone signed a consent form preventing them from disclosing any problems or even their participation.”

One problem was formalizing a proof of sin(x)=1 implies x=pi/2 (mod 2pi).

A representative of the company writes: “Some of our biggest partners are keen to work with Lean users because of its applicability as a theorem prover. They plan to launch numerous studies that require participants to have either a working or expert knowledge of Lean 3.” By “biggest partners”, presumably this is Microsoft/Google or something, not some small publishing organization.

If anyone knows anything about what’s up with this incipient possible math AI factory, please let us know. On the more general issues of math and AI, I’d rather not host a discussion here, partly because I’m pretty ignorant and not very interested in spending time changing that. The situation in mathematics is complicated, but as far as fundamental physics goes, theorem-proving is irrelevant, and applying “big data”/machine-learning/AI techniques to generate more meaningless calculations in a field drowning in them is pretty obviously unhelpful.

For a much better place to read about what is happening in this area, there’s an article in today’s New York Times by Siobhan Roberts: A.I. Is Coming for Mathematics, Too. At Silicon Reckoner, Michael Harris is in the middle of a series of posts about this past month’s workshop on “AI to Assist Mathematical Reasoning.”