Physicists Prove That Parallel Worlds Cannot Be Extremely Different From Each Other

Stories about the latest prediction of superstring theory here and here, based on a Tsukuba University press release about this paper. Generally ignoring this kind of nonsense these days, but the new feature of this one is that the press release sure seems to have been written by ChatGPT.
