This is more of an advertisement than a blog post. This evening on the arXiv James Arthur has posted a wonderful 204 page document explaining the work of Robert Langlands, written in conjunction with the award of the Abel Prize to Langlands.

This isn’t an introduction to the subject, but if you have some idea of what the Langlands program is about, it provides a wealth of valuable explanations at a more detailed level of exactly what Langlands discovered. It ends with a discussion of the “Beyond Endoscopy” program of his later career.