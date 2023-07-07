Million Dollar Prize for Scholze and Stix

At a news conference in Tokyo today there evidently were various announcements made about IUT, the most dramatic of which was a 140 million yen (roughly one million dollar) prize for a paper showing a flaw in the claimed proof of the abc conjecture. It is generally accepted by experts in the field that the Scholze-Stix paper Why abc is still a conjecture conclusively shows that the claimed proof is flawed. For a detailed discussion with Scholze about the problems with the proof, see here. For extensive coverage of the IUT story on this blog, see here.
Between paywalls and the limitations of Google translate, I’m not sure exactly what the process is for Scholze and Stix to collect their million dollars. Perhaps they just need to publish their paper, but it seems that the decision may be up to the businessman who is contributing the funds, and it’s unclear what his process will be.
For a few sources I’ve found, see here, here and here. If others have reliable and more detailed sources they can point to (especially anything in English), please do so.
Update: Press release here. Rules for the million dollars are
Nobuo Kawakami makes his own judgment as an individual.
The review method will not be disclosed, but the papers to be reviewed must be papers in mathematics that have been published on MathSciNet and have published more than 10 papers on arithmetic geometry in the past 10 years. Only papers that have been peer-reviewed and published in journals.
Scholze and Stix may not want to take time to submit their paper to a journal (Scholze has a history of turning down large prizes…). It occurs to me that there are quite a few arithmetic geometers who understand well the problem with the proof, could write something up and possibly get it published. Maybe a collaboration could be formed to do this.
Coming after your previous post – from the sublime to the ridiculous.
So sad about Mochizuki. He was a first rate mathematician, and now he is promoted by shysters.
So some telecommunications founder put up the money for this prize it seems. Seems to linked to the Zen university institute.
We all know this prize is never going to be awarded, right?
Not allowing for ZBMath, only MathSciNet? Not proposing anything, but technically there’s already a review published on ZBMath that’s critical of the IUT papers…
Peter, you say “It is generally accepted by experts in the field that the Scholze-Stix paper … conclusively shows that the claimed proof is flawed.” I wanted to highlight one comment by Taylor Dupuy, one of the people who seems to have engaged with the papers at a technical level (comment from near the end of the “detailed discussion” PDF):
Arkadas,
Dupuy acknowledges that he does not understand Mochizuki’s proof and is not arguing that it is correct. I believe he would agree that it should not have been accepted by a referee and published. As for his argument with Scholze, that is available in detail in the discussion you refer to, and the idea that he got the better of that argument is just laughable.
Besides traveling to Kyoto and extensively engaging with Mochizuki, Scholze is the most talented and knowledgeable mathematician in this field, Dupuy not so much. Anyone familiar with both of them would find it extremely unlikely that Dupuy would get the better of an argument between the two of them on this topic, and anyone who reads the discussion that happened can see that that expectation was fulfilled.
The problem I see with Scholze and Stix is certainly not that they’re not talented or knowledgeable enough but rather that, as far as I’ve seen, they haven’t been very forthcoming with their responses to the feedback they’ve gotten since their initial report and Scholze’s discussion with Dupuy. Mochizuki wrote a whole 100+ page paper supposedly analyzing and deconstructing the logical content of the version of IUT Mochizuki claims Scholze and Stix are oversimplifying his theory down to. Does anyone know what Scholze or Stix think of this paper? (We did get a response from Roberts, but I’m not sure if that lead to any discussion). In addition, Joshi’s work on so-called arithmetic spaces claiming to reformulate parts of IUT received a terse reply from Scholze on MathOverflow, but none further, even after Joshi’s lengthy response on Robert’s blog.
It’s possible there’s a lot of private discussion that’s going on, but if not, then I do get the impression that Scholze (and maybe Stix too) is not really interested in IUT any longer after their initial foray, which is fine since it’s not like they’ve run out of interesting mathematics. But it does mean the mathematical community should probably get a serious counter-response straight to Mochizuki’s response instead of relying on just two mathematicians. I think this challenge by IUGC presents a good opportunity for exactly this.
Soyoko U.,
Of the quite a few experts I’ve talked to, what they are saying is pretty consistent and uniform: Scholze identified the place (Corollary 3.12) where Mochizuki’s abc proof falls apart, he and Stix gave a serious argument that Mochizuki’s methods can’t fix this. The two of them put a lot of their time and effort into traveling to Kyoto and spending a week discussing this with Mochizuki. They left convinced he had no answer to the problem. In addition Scholze spent a fair amount of time during COVID lockdown going over this issue publicly with Dupuy and others, same result. Given this, there’s no good reason for anyone to spend any more time on this.
The only thing that can change this is for Mochizuki or someone else to come up with a new argument that successfully patches the flaw in the proof. Instead of revising his manuscript to do this, Mochiuki had his own journal publish the flawed version unchanged, and has a 156 page document explaining that Scholze is just too incompetent to understand an issue of elementary logic. I don’t see any reason Scholze should waste his time responding to it. If anyone who wants to can extract from it a serious argument that patches the proof, they could do so, but that has not happened. The latest circus with the million dollars and the wealthy donor who is going to decide the issue just goes further down a zero-credibility path.
I haven’t followed the details of Joshi’s work. My impression is that he believes that a significant variation on Mochizuki’s methods could work and prove abc. As far as I know, he hasn’t yet done what he needs to to get this taken seriously: write down a full proof of abc using his methods and have it refereed in the conventional way. I have no specific information about this, but I’m guessing Mochizuki is of no help, since he believes his own proof is correct, and that Scholze isn’t interested in spending more time on someone else’s research program that doesn’t look promising.
Peter,
Since both parties believe the other is incorrect with such conviction, it doesn’t seem like this circus will ever end. We agree that Scholze hasn’t wasted more of his time responding after the Dupuy discussion and probably won’t, and Mochizuki and his supporters are just going to stick to their guns and say Scholze and others oversimplified his theory, now going as far as to offer $1M for anyone who can provide a flaw. The dialogue ends, and Fesenko and Kato get funding for their own little institute with award ceremonies and high school brochures. Are we never going to see a resolution to this?
The prize seems to have necessary conditions, but no sufficient condition.
Soyoko U.,
From reports, the motivation of the person funding this is exactly to resolve the question of the validity of the proof. But that question already is resolved, it’s just that Mochizuki/Fesenko/Kato don’t like the answer and have been engaging in a campaign to attract publicity and money based on claims that a flawed proof is actually valid. This doesn’t seem to be getting any traction outside of Japan, so the problem of how to deal with it is mainly a problem for Japanese mathematics in general, and RIMS in particular.
This article yesterday in the Asahi Shinbun:
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14951963
Maybe the controversy could be settled if, instead, the money was aimed at a rewarding a formal computer proof of Mizoguchi argument (akin to the Liquid Tensor Experiment)
fbrx,
My reading of the prize terms is that you could get the million dollars for producing a formal proof. The problem with formalization is that so far neither Mochizuki nor anyone else can produce an acceptable standard sort of proof, so there’s nothing to formalize. In the Liquid Tensor Experiment, Scholze started by producing a detailed conventional proof which seemed to be valid, but was complicated so hard to be 100% sure. Formalization could be carried out since the argument was there, and allowed one to be sure there was not a subtle problem with the argument.
That said, Mochizuki and those who claim that the argument is there could convince others by producing a formalized version. This seems unlikely to happen, since they don’t seem to have the necessary starting point. It would be a great idea for them to start a project to do a formalization, they likely would then start seeing clearly what the problem with the proof is.
“Dupuy acknowledges that he does not understand Mochizuki’s proof and is not arguing that it is correct. I believe he would agree that it should not have been accepted by a referee and published. As for his argument with Scholze, that is available in detail in the discussion you refer to, and the idea that he got the better of that argument is just laughable.”
This is entirely unfair to Dupuy. In fact, not only do I not think it’s “laughable” that Dupuy “got the better of that argument” (if you must put it in those terms): just the opposite is true.
It is not “generally accepted by experts in the field that the Scholze-Stix paper . . . conclusively shows that [Mochizuki’s] proof is flawed.” With very few exceptions (of which neither I, nor you, Peter, are one), no one can make heads or tails out of any of this. What there is, perhaps, is a somewhat common thought that Scholze and Stix are prominent and pedigreed mathematicians, and so if they say it it must be right. But that is atrocious reasoning under the best circumstances, and these circumstances are themselves atrocious, and have been since this stupid saga began a decade ago.
Dupuy (along with Dimitrov, Joshi, and others) has put in enormous effort to understand the Mochizuki papers. Not how I’d spend my time, but he understands these matters at least as well as Scholze and Stix do. The latter have, in their MS, SKETCHED an objection to Mochizuki, but I imagine they would be the first to admit that it is not fully rigorous. How could it be, given that they, like the rest of us, struggle to understand what Mochizuki is saying in the first place?
Anyways, now we have this $1M “prize”, which I find distasteful. Perhaps talk about who is right and who is mistaken, which claims are true and which false, etc., is not apposite. We are in the world of, well, “not even wrong”.
ILikeGeometry,
I don’t think I’m being at all unfair to Dupuy. The documented discussion between Scholze, Dupuy and others that took place on my blog is something that I followed very closely since I was moderating it, in consultation with experts I know in this field.
The question is not whether Scholze-Stix have rigorous proofs, but whether Mochizuki has a rigorous argument. All evidence is that there are now zero people in the world who can defend the claim of existence of such a rigorous argument, in the sense of stating the argument clearly and answering questions about it satisfactorily. Again, it’s very important to note that Dupuy himself acknowledges he cannot defend such a claim.
The current situation is actually very simple and not at all unprecedented. A mathematician with a serious attempt at a proof of a major conjecture has had a problem with his proof pointed out to him, is unable to fix the problem, and the community of relevant experts has lost interest in wasting more time on this.