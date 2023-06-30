No blogging here the past few weeks, partly because I was away on vacation for a little while, but more because there hasn’t been anything I’ve seen worth writing about. Yesterday’s pulsar timing array and IceCube announcements unfortunately didn’t tell us anything about fundamental physics. In the past, such observational results pretty reliably led to absurd claims about evidence for string theory that I could complain about, but that phenomenon seems to be dying down. In this case, the only story that had such claims was one from Quanta Magazine, which explained that “the observations so far from NANOGrav and the other teams are consistent with what we’d expect to see from cosmic strings.”
I noticed that the people at the Institute of Art and Ideas have put together a program for Monday that includes a debate on the topic of “Fantasy, Faith and Physics.” The framing of the debate contrasts the conventional view of science with an alternative possibility: “should we accept that some beliefs, especially in the foundations of physics, are akin to religious beliefs dressed in mathematical language to give our theories meaning?” This kind of misses the point about the current problems in fundamental physics, since I doubt any of the panelists are going to defend such an alternative.
Very odd is what leads into this debate, an interview with Michio Kaku about his new book. Why promote such an atrociously bad book (see here and here) and broadcast Kaku’s absurd claims about this subject?
Maybe this debate will somehow lead to a substantive discussion of the main underlying problem, the nearly fifty-year dominance of a failed set (GUTs/SUSY/strings) of ideas about unification. A very powerful and influential part of the physics community, which will be represented in the debate by Juan Maldacena, continues to insist on the centrality of this set of ideas. To get a clear look at his arguments, see a recent IAI interview In defence of string theory and his colleague Edward Witten’s recent colloquium talk What Every Physicist Should Know About String Theory. The argument Maldacena and Witten are making is essentially the same one from the mid-eighties: string theory is the only possible consistent way to go beyond quantum field theory and get a consistent theory of quantum gravity. In my book and many other places, I’ve explained the many problems with this. Put simply, the problem is that there is no such thing as a well-defined string theory which successfully gives the SM and GR in four dimension. The claims about consistency are either about models that don’t reproduce the real world, or about still-unrealized hopes and dreams (which Penrose characterizes as “Fantasy”) rather than anything well-defined.
For a very clear statement of his point of view from Witten, see the question and answer section of the recent colloquium talk, starting around 1:20, where he starts by emphasizing the rigidity of the framework of relativistic quantum field theory. He then states:
My point of view is that string theory is the only significant idea that has emerged for any modification of the standard framework that makes any sense.
This is pretty much exactly the same argument he was making nearly forty years ago. I didn’t find it convincing then, since it seemed to me there was no reason to be so sure that a deeper understanding of relativistic QFT could not possibly lead to a consistent quantum theory with low energy limit GR. Witten had a good argument in 1984 that a possibly consistent generalization of relativistic QFT was worth studying, but the problem is that decades and tens of thousands of papers later, as far as unification goes, this study has been a failure, taking the field down paths (extra dimensions, SUSY) which lead to complex theories that don’t look at all like the real world.
If you look at where things have ended up and the current research directions Maldacena and Witten are pushing, the odd thing is that they seem to have given up on unification, and for years now have been emphasizing the study of black holes in toy models with little to no connection to string theory. The most disturbing thing I heard in the Witten talk was at 1:24:16
If you had sufficient computing power, maybe with a quantum computer with a million qubits, I think you could simulate the dynamics of a quantum black hole…
Here Witten seems to be pointing to exactly the argument recently made by Juan Maldacena (see here), which has a specific claim about what you could do with a million qubits. This particular calculation would not in any way address the problems of the string theory program and is getting into Michio Kaku/wormhole publicity stunt territory.
Roman Jackiw passed away in June. You have had several relatively favorable mentions of his work in the blog. Do you have any memories or summaries of his work and life?
David Yager,
As far as I can remember, I never met Jackiw. I was very familiar with his work on instantons, and over the years I’ve gotten a lot out of some of the papers in his selected works volume
https://www.amazon.com/Diverse-Theoretical-Mathematical-Physics-Advanced/dp/9810216963
Jackiw was a very clear writer and thinker about a range of topics in quantum field theory.
I would like to mention that the new results are also compatible with what we’d expect to see from quantum gravity (namely: nothing).
A bit off topic but since there is the actuality is not so hot, what about Witten’s paper
“A Note On The Canonical Formalism for Gravity” (the second version of the paper has just came out on arxiv https://arxiv.org/abs/2212.08270). He is talking about the Hamiltoninan constraint and Wheeler de Witt equation , which is usually the kind of topics that people in loop quantum gravity are working with.
Is there any relation with what Witten is doing here 5which does not seem to be string related) and lqg ?
@martibal
Witten’s paper seems to be about holography, which is mentioned as the motivation in the introduction. It explicitly uses the metric variables (and not the Ashtekar-Barbero ones) and makes references to the work’s ramifications for higher dimensions and string theory, so I would say it is a story about AdS/CFT (and is string related) and has no direct relation to LQG.
Perhaps it’s possible to reconstruct this work using the LQG formalism which could lead to a notion of doing holography with LQG, but I doubt Witten is the person who would pursue this.