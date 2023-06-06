The establishment of a new university in Japan has been announced, to be called ZEN University. One component of the new university will be the Inter Universal Geometry Center, with Fumiharu Kato as director, Ivan Fesenko as deputy director. The Center will offer an introductory course on IUTT. There’s a video here.

The website seems to be Japanese-only, here’s what I get via Google Translate:

If you pass all of our courses, you will be better equipped with IUT theory than any mathematics student in any university in the world. A student who blooms his talents that emerges from within. We plan to prepare prizes for such young people and encourage them to continue to participate in the community that seriously researches IUT theory… Although it is difficult to understand, there are already more than 20 mathematicians in the world who understand and develop the IUT theory. I hope that you will boldly take on the challenge of researching IUT theory together with me so that you can be one of the next.

The problem with this subject though is not the number of people who understand IUTT, but the number who can explain to others in a convincing way the proof of corollary 3.12 in the third IUTT paper. From everything I have seen, that number has always been and remains zero.

Update: Another video here.