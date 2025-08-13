It’s getting hard to wake up every day, read the latest news of the slaughter of civilians in Gaza and the plans to finish off or exile the rest, then go through the two ID checks at the campus gate designed to make sure that no protests about this happen on campus, and when I get to my office resist the temptation to write a rant. But no one wants to read this, and it would probably violate the new rules we’re now living under here. So, I’ll complain instead about some pet peeves about theoretical particle physics.
This week there is the newest edition of a Pre-SUSY School in Santa Cruz, designed to train graduate students and postdocs. My first pet peeve is the whole concept of the thing. It starts off with an Introduction to Supersymmetry which introduces the MSSM, but why is anyone training graduate students and postdocs to work on supersymmetric extensions of the Standard Model? These were a failed idea pre-LHC (see my book…), and the LHC results conclusively confirm that failure.
The Introduction to Supersymmetry lectures given by Ben Allanach are an updated version of similar lectures given at other summer schools designed to train people in SUSY. These lectures trigger several of my pet peeves even before they get to SUSY. I’ve written about some of this before in detail, see here.
The first pet peeve is about the insistence on using the same notation for a Lie group and its Lie algebra. In both versions of the lecture notes, we’re told that
$$SO(1,3)\cong SL(2,\mathbf C)$$
and
$$SO(1,3) \cong SU(2) \times SU(2)$$
There are lots of problems with this. In the first case this is about the group $SO(1,3)$. In the next it’s about the Lie algebra $SO(1,3)$, but the same symbol is being used for both. One would guess that $\cong$ means two things are isomorphic, but that’s not true in either case.
More completely, in the older version of the notes, we’re told
there is a homeomorphism (not an isomorphism)
$$SO(1,3)\cong SL(2,\mathbf C)$$
“Homeomorphism” is nonsense, which has been fixed in the newer version to
there is a homomorphism (not an isomorphism)
$$SO(1,3)\cong SL(2,\mathbf C)$$
There’s still the problem of why a homomorphism that isn’t a isomorphism is getting written as $\cong$. The text does later explain what is really going on (there’s a 2-1 Lie group homomorphism from $SL(2,\mathbf C)$ to $SO(1,3)$).
The other equation is more completely given as
locally (i.e. in terms of the algebra), we have a correspondence
$$SO(1,3) \cong SU(2) \times SU(2)$$
The “locally (i.e. in terms of the algebra)” does help with the fact that the symbol $SO(1,3)$ means something different here, that it’s the Lie algebra of $SO(1,3)$ not the Lie group $SO(1,3)$ of the other equation. The word “correspondence” gives a hint that $\cong$ doesn’t mean “isomorphism”, but doesn’t tell you what it does mean.
A minor pet peeve here is calling the Lie algebra of a Lie group its “algebra”, dropping the “Lie”. For any group, its “group algebra” is something completely different (the algebra of functions on the group with the convolution product). Mostly when mathematicians talk about “algebras” they mean associative algebras, and a Lie algebra is not associative. Why drop the “Lie”?
What’s really true (as explained here) is that the Lie algebra of $SO(1,3)$ and the Lie algebra of $SU(2)\times SU(2)$ are different real Lie algebras with the same complexification (the Lie algebra of $SL(2,\mathbf C)\times SL(2,\mathbf C)$). In the earlier version of the notes there’s nothing about this. There’s the usual definition of two complex linear combinations
$$A_i=\frac{1}{2}(J_i +iK_i),\ \ B_i=\frac{1}{2}(J_i -iK_i)$$
of basis elements $J_i$ and $K_i$ of the Lie algebra of $SO(1,3)$, giving two separate copies of the Lie algebra of $SU(2)$. All we’re told there is that “these linear combinations are neither hermitian not anti-hermitian”.
In the newer version, this has been changed to describe these linear combinations as “hermitian linear combinations”. We’re told
The matrices representing both $J_i$ and $K_i$ have elements that are pure imaginary. (2.2) then implies that
$$(A_i)^∗ = −B_i$$
which is what discriminates $SO(4)$ from $SO(1, 3)$.
which I don’t really understand. Part of the source of the confusion here is confusion between Lie algebra elements (which don’t have a notion of Hermitian adjoint) and Lie algebra representation matrices for a unitary representation on a complex vector space (which do). Here there are different defining representations involved (spin for $SU(2)$ and vector for $SO(1,3)$).
There’s then a confusing version of the correct “$SO(1,3)$ and the Lie algebra of $SU(2)\times SU(2)$ are different real algebras with the same complexification”
the Lie algebra of $SO(1, 3)$ only contains two mutually commuting copies of the real Lie algebra of $SU(2)$ after a suitable complexification because only certain complex linear combinations of the Lie algebra of $SU(2) \times SU(2)$ are isomorphic to the Lie algebra of SO(1, 3).
Here’s an idea for a summer school for physics theory grad students and postdocs: teach them properly about $SO(3,1)$, $SO(4)$, their spin double covers, Lie algebras, complexifications of their Lie algebras and their representations. About SUSY extensions of the SM, just tell them these are a failure they should ignore (other than as a lesson for what not to do in the future).
Update: I strongly recommend Sabine Hossenfelder’s latest video, Scientific research has big problems, and it’s getting worse. She’s been attacked over the years for this kind of critique, most recently as “a disgusting fraud peddling propaganda for fascist oligarchs”, but it’s a very important one that deserves to be taken seriously. In the video she starts out by pointing to a huge problem with scientific research that is getting much, much worse very fast: paper mills and bogus papers, a problem now being turbocharged by AI.
SUSY research is I think one of the things that has, for good reason, motivated her critique. Why is there a huge still active field of people writing papers about a failed idea? What are the incentives and sociology that create this sort of phenomenon? The topic of this posting explains where I very much disagree with Hossenfelder. She likes to name the problem in fundamental physics as “Mathematical Fiction” (quotes others as describing the problem as “Mathematical Gymnastics” or “Mathematical Cosmology”). But looking at the training of SUSY researchers here, the problem is not too much mathematics, but too little. Too many physicists firmly believe that understanding the basic details of what they are doing is a waste of time, that mathematician’s insistence on clear, unambiguous and precise statements is nothing but pedantry. But if you have only a hazy idea of what the fundamental objects in your theory are and how they behave, absent the discipline of experimental tests, you have no hope of distinguishing what works from what doesn’t. SUSY research is an extreme case, where even failed experimental tests only slow the enterprise down, don’t stop it.
Given what is happening in the US, it is important to make clear the sort of reevaluation of federal support of science that Hossenfelder’s critiques implies is needed. Such a reevaluation would require a strong dedication to distinguishing truth from lies. The current defunding of science at US research universities based on pro-genocide fanaticism and a mountain of lies about “antisemitism” is the opposite of what is needed.
> These were a failed idea pre-LHC (see my book…), and the LHC results conclusively confirm that failure.
I don’t think that’s true. A fairer statement might be something like
> I didn’t like these models pre-LHC (though lots of other people did) and they are less plausible than they were in light of the LHC results. Some of the simplest models are in danger of being ruled out, if one assumes that they account for all the dark matter and assume standard cosmology
Hi Peter, I cannot comment on the group theoretical aspect of SUSY, but for experimentalists SUSY simulations are so ubiquitous that no matter what search you are doing, say leptons plus missing momenta or resonances with jets or taus, whatever it is there is a SUSY signature you can use as a model to calculate acceptances. Publishing results as constraints on SUSY masses or couplings like tan(beta) etc. is an easy way to summarize results so that the phenomenology community can digest them.
Andrew,
You and the SUSY tribe are really deep in epistemic collapse. The problems with SUSY have never been that some people “don’t like it”. This is not all about vibes, there really is a truth to the matter.
Also on the issue of truth “Some of the simplest models are in danger of being ruled out” is a lie. “All of the simplest models have long ago been ruled out” is a truth.
The remarkable thing about the summer school lectures that I pointed to is that the epistemic collapse of the SUSY tribe is so bad that its members don’t understand basic facts about their subject and are unable to train new members of the tribe in what is a fact and what isn’t.
Amit,
A positive thing to say about SUSY models is that they are so complicated and there is such a large parameter space that experimental searches for them are going to be sensitive to a wide variety of possible failures of the SM.
Experimentalists do need to keep in mind that SUSY and most other BSM theory models are not well-motivated, so of limited value in pointing out what to look for.
Something about SUSY that is little discussed is that it’s very confusing how Wick rotation works. That these introductory lectures are already confused about the relation between relativistic spin in Euclidean and Minkowski signature, even before they get to SUSY, is an indication of the problem.
My suspicion has always been that there’s something very interesting you would learn if you could properly understand this problem. Maybe what is really relevant to reality is some sort of “twisted” SUSY mistakenly thought to be unphysical (not that I have a serious proposal for this). I hope LHC experimentalists are doing what they can to measure spin polarization effects, maybe something very unexpected is happening there.
Peter,
What do you mean when you say that a model is ruled out? Can you give an example? I think you must mean something different to me.
By model, I mean a choice of Lagrangian with unknown parameters , e.g. the cMSSM. By ruled out, I mean that a careful statistical test of the model has rejected all possible choices of unknown parameters at e.g. a 5% error rate (or an analogous statement for other statistical frameworks).
Performing such tests isn’t easy. This one from some time ago found p ~ 10% for the cMSSM: https://arxiv.org/abs/1508.05951. And it makes assumptions about standard cosmology and dark matter.
There is indeed a truth to the matter; I suspect the simpler models are ruled out by now if one makes standard assumptions about dark matter. But alas it’s technically and computationally challenging to find out.
Do you mean that lots of parameter points in some models have been ruled out by LHC searches? Indeed they have, and so the models aren’t as plausible as they once were. However, I don’t think you’re justified in saying that LHC results conclusively show that SUSY was a failure. Can you put that in the language of a statistical test using LHC data? or is it just feels and vibes 😉
Andrew,
If you add 105 parameters to the Standard Model, you have something absurdly complicated that can’t be ruled out. It could however be used to generate a huge and worthless industry that has spent 45 years investigating the ugly details of this and could go on forever. Sabine Hossenfelder has apt comments.
If you say “this model is not a complete joke, it stabilizes the weak scale”, then you have a prediction: weak scale SUSY, i.e superpartners of masses similar to the W and Z. But this prediction was quickly falsified, and we’ve now seen decades of “predictions” of SUSY partner masses moving up and up every time there’s more data. Sorry, but at this point it’s completely obvious this a failure. You can spend your life adding to the thousands and thousands of papers studying this worthless mess, but by any reasonable standard the whole thing failed long ago.
The issue with Sabine's recent videos is that she has started to imply that public funding of science should be replaced with private funding and that tech billionaires are the people who think the most seriously about long term benefits in society.
[a few time stamps with notable quotes]
https://youtu.be/htb_n7ok9AU?feature=shared&t=184
https://youtu.be/htb_n7ok9AU?feature=shared&t=389
As usual she manages to dance around really taking a stand so it’s hard to pin her down. She uses the strategy of saying [I am paraphrasing her comments in the Epilogue] “I am not saying this is what *should* happen. I am just saying that this is what I think will happen, and why arguments why this would be bad are wrong.” But, I don’t think giving a few caveats in the Epilogue makes up for the fact that she spends almost all of the 22 minute video entirely giving entirely one-sided arguments for why publicly funded academic research fails, and suggests that privately funding research would succeed without subjecting *those* arguments to anywhere near the same level of scrutiny.
As an example of her usual “hide the point she wants to make” strategy, she says at around 3:20
“Elon Musk has called academia ‘a bastion of communism that operates on no feedback loop to reality’ and he said entirely correctly ‘that most scientific papers are useless.'”
In the context of the video I would say she is highlighting Elon Musk’s quote about communism because that it supports the point the video is clearly making (but not saying outright) — we *should* replace public funding of academia with a private funding. But it’s worded in a way where if challenged she can say that she is only quoting Musk and only explicitly agreed on the point that most scientific papers are useless, which is maybe true or maybe not true but is a much less inflammatory point.
She has always been a contrarian and I appreciate some of her takes even while I disagree with many of them, but to me that really does cross a line from “disagreements about the direction of science” into, well, “a disgusting fraud peddling propaganda for fascist oligarchs.”
Gavin,
Sorry, but I’m only willing to discuss what’s in the video I linked to, which seems to me quite sensible. Sabine puts out a huge amount of material, some of it more designed to be provocative than thoughtful and there’s plenty of this I would not agree with.
But I’ve been the target often enough myself of people who want to discredit one’s serious arguments by taking something one said out of context and claiming that one “implied” something offensive or stupid. Not going to go look at the links you give and play that game here.
Peter,
It’s not as open and shut as that. You’re comments are feels and vibes rather than quantitative science.
What did SUSY models predict? As you say, that’s difficult to say as SUSY models typically have many unknown parameters and complicated phenomenology. This is indeed why it’s hard to test them and why it’s hard to say that models have been ruled out.
They did predict a Higgs between about MZ and about 150 GeV. That worked, though 125 is on the heavy side. And assuming no RPV they often predict a dark matter candidate, though it’s getting harder to satisfy null results from direct searches for dark matter and annihilate fast enough to avoid overclosing the Universe, assuming standard cosmology.
They did not necessarily predict weak-scale superparticles; that all depends on the unknown softbreaking parameters. If the softbreaking scales exceed the weak scale, the soft-breaking and SUSY preserving parameters must be fine-tuned. The fine-tuning required in light of the LHC results does make SUSY models less plausible and less appealing than they once were. However, these changes are challenging to quantify and I don’t know of any result showing that SUSY models are now a failure, whatever that means. I don’t think you’d be able to make a quantitative case that SUSY models were worse than any other solution to the hierarchy problem.
You appeal for rigour in maths and complain about mathematical ambiguities and errors in Ben’s lecture notes. How about rigour in the way you assess the status of theories?
I am a longtime reader of, commentator at, and donor to Dr. Hossenfelder’s (written) Back Reaction blog. I have had a very few disagreements with her. One was when I suggested that her writing was good enough that she should publish a book of essays. At that time she felt her scientific work was much more worthwhile and disparaged the idea of spending time on commercial endeavors.
Obviously that point of view has changed completely. I believe, because she has a family to help support and having been uprooted to several different institutes in different countries in search of research grants, felt that it was no longer a feasible way to live. So I think her problems with public research funding stem from lived experience, at least in her specific field of physics.
I haven’t watched her videos consistently, preferring written essays, so the evolution of her as a video entrepreneur (as shown in the video cited in this post) has been quite surprising and somewhat impressive to me. Perhaps her feelings toward Elon Musk have softened along with this evolution, but for a while at least Musk was the butt of her jokes. I personally have never seen her give a favorable impression of a tech billionaire (which I would have noticed with some shock), but as I said I don’t watch a lot of her videos.
This may not make it through moderation but I felt a different perspective than Mr. Gavin’s would add some balance.
Andrew,
The problem with the notes is not lack of rigor, but serious confusion about the basics of the subject. Similarly, the problem with continuing to promote the MSSM as a research topic is serious confusion about what science is.
I'll leave JimV's comment as balance to Gavin's, but will delete any others that aren't specifically about the linked video. The two comments do show the problem with current "science communication": serious discussion of issues is completely overwhelmed by this kind of pointless culture wars argumentation about whether someone is "good" or "bad".
Peter,
On the one hand, the question ‘what is science’ is full of difficulties and nuances and I don’t know what science is. On the other, there is nothing I’ve written that should give anyone the impression that I’m not familiar with the basics of scientific argument or testing of hypotheses.
In any case, we don’t need to open that can of worms. You’ve made exaggerated claims about SUSY being ruled out and have offered nothing of substance to back them up with. You shouldn’t be surprised that scientific communities don’t agree and you certainly don’t need to look for conspiracies or epistemic collapses or any other sociological phenomena.
If you want to have a serious scientific discussion about the status of SUSY, we can continue. I’m happy to answer anything I can about why we pursue SUSY in moderate detail.
doesn’t the party making the claim “SUSY” have to provide the evidence ?
you are requiring others to provide evidence its wrong ?
i claim “UNICORNS”, you cant prove me wrong!
zzz,
Yes, except they have repeated been proven wrong. The history is
1. We predict unicorns observable at LEP or the Tevatron. Falsified
2. We predict unicorns observable at the LHC. Falsified
3. We can’t predict anything anymore about unicorns, but we insist on training young theorists to study them. No one can prove to us that they’re not out there somewhere.
zzzz,
Peter claims LHC results conclusively show that SUSY was a failed idea. Yes I’m asking for evidence and quantitative details. SUSY advocates do indeed have to find direct evidence for SUSY particles. That’s why they search for them at colliders.
Peter,
SUSY models don’t predict the softbreaking scale – it’s uncertain, as it depends on unknown softbreaking masses.
For what it’s worth, you vacillate between saying that SUSY models cannot be ruled out because they don’t predict anything and that SUSY models were ruled out by the LHC. The truth is somewhere in the middle – SUSY models are hard to rule out because they don’t make sharp predictions for the softbreaking scale.
I’m happy to continue if you or anyone else want a scientific discussion, but if we are just repeating ourselves I’ll call it a day.
Andrew,
My own attitude towards the MSSM has always been consistent: if you add 105 or more completely undetermined parameters to a theory you’ve created something horrendously ugly. And unfalsifiable. It’s a complete mystery why anyone is still studying this after 45 years of getting nothing out of it.
What SUSY partisans have done is make endless claims about “testability” and “predictions” from this mess. This is bad because they are bogus. But then they’ve gone on to do something much worse. Whenever a “prediction” is falsified, they ignore this and make new “predictions”. One of the worst offenders has been Gordon Kane, and I’ve extensively documented how he does this, see for example
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=5793
I don’t see how any sensible person can look at this story and interpret it as anything other than the story of a bad idea that failed badly.