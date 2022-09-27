Something about England

Heading to Oxford today, this evening I’ll give a talk there on Unified Theories of Physics. On Saturday I’ll try to find some way to get to the HTLGI Festival in London despite a national rail strike, where I’ll give a talk on Saturday and be on two panel discussions Sunday.
I’ll post slides after the talk tonight, one theme of which will be the failure of a series of attempts to extend the Standard Model, all of which were started in the mid-1970s (GUTs, SUSY, string theory). An opinion piece by Sabine Hossenfelder appeared yesterday in the Guardian, which takes a similar point of view on the current fate of extensions of the SM, but I strongly disagree with a lot of what she has to say.
The bad theory activity she points to has been going on for decades, but in recent years it seems to me to be a lot less popular. Most influential theorists have (quietly) agreed with her that particle physics is dead. In attacking bad model building in particle physics, I think she’s going after a small group of stragglers, not the center of theoretical activity (which has problems much more worth discussing).
What I most disagree with her about though is her treatment of HEP experiment and experimentalists. Yes, one can find people who have used bad theory to make bad arguments for building a new machine, but I don’t think those have been of much significance. For more on the current debate about this, see here. At the present time though, no one is spending money on building a new energy frontier machine any time soon. Money is being spent on running the LHC at high luminosity (CERN) and studying neutrinos (US), as well as studying the possibilities for going to higher energy. All of these activities are valuable and well-justified.
The LHC has been a huge success so far, with the old claims that it was going to see extra dimensions an embarrassment which doesn’t change the science that has happened. The discovery of the Higgs was a huge advance for the field, and the on-going effort to study its properties in detail is important. Another huge advance for the field has been the careful investigation of the new energy range opened up by the LHC, shooting down a lot of bad theory. Pre-LHC, the most influential theorists in the world heavily promoted dubious SUSY extensions of the SM, making these arguably the dominant paradigm in the field. LHC experimentalists have blown huge holes in that bandwagon, in some sense by doing exactly what Hossenfelder complains about (looking for evidence of badly motivated theories of new particles). In this story they’re not the problem, they’re the solution.
I’ll be busy this week with the talks mentioned and with attending math talks in Oxford, so little time to discuss more here or do a good job moderating a discussion. So, behave.
Peter wrote:
“Most influential theorists have (quietly) agreed with her that particle physics is dead.”
I am not concerned with “most influential theorists” (in particle physics) but with “most theorists” (in particle physics). That is, I’m concerned with the 99.9% that make up the big bulk. You are referring to the 0.1% at the top, ppl who are swimming in grant money and can do whatever they want. I can only guess, but quite possibly the sample of people you personally get to meet and talk to is strongly biased towards the top.
The problem with those 0.1% is that, as you say correctly, they have been very quiet when instead they should have been pushing for the systemic change that is badly needed.
Second issue with your criticism is that you somehow ended up claiming I’m commenting on HEP in particular. I actually don’t know why that is.
If you think that LHC experimentalists have blown “a hole into the bandwagon”, you seem to not have noticed that most of them have just jumped off this wagon and onto the astroparticle wagon while they’re waiting for the plans for the next bigger collider that will make the next big bandwagon.
Experimentalists make themselves guilty by just not caring how badly motivated many of those theories are to begin with. They excuse themselves by claiming “I’m just an experimentalist, I just test this stuff” and pocketing the money. It’s not an excuse I’m willing to accept.
This field is in dire need of a methodological change. The situation is very similar to that in psychology 15 years ago, when they realized that it had become very common to publish results based on sloppy statistics that ended up being irreproducible. Psychologists managed to mobilize the community and more or less agree on guidelines for better methods. At least in my mind it has been a remarkable success that proves it is possible for academic fields to undergo community-driven changes in methodology. Particle physics needs to do the same. If psychologists can do it, so can they. They should start by analyzing what went wrong in the first place, but that still hasn’t happened.
Sabine:
The LHC is running, and as far as I am aware, by far the biggest cost is just making the particles collide. And it’s certainly seems like it’s worth it, just from the amount we’re learning about the Higgs boson, pentaquarks, and other things that really exist. Experimentalists running data analyses on the results to eliminate new particles that theorists have proposed is a relatively minor additional expense.
What would you suggest they do with the data — just leave it there unanalyzed?
“Experimentalists running data analyses on the results to eliminate new particles that theorists have proposed is a relatively minor additional expense.”
As a member of one of these large collaborations, my experience is that not many (relatively) people do this nowadays. It’s become rather a niche activity. In the early days when we were told by theorists to expect squarks/gluinos etc on day one such analyses were very popular activities.