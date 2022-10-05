This Week’s Hype

The hype campaign marches on, just three very recent examples:
The TF1 Snowmass Report is intriguing: thirty-eight authors (some of them of a very high profile) for what amounts to (mostly) fluff.
Resistance is futile, Peter. Drink the Kool-Aid.
Speaking of which Ethan Siegel, evidently incensed at Sabine’s dreary (but correct, IMO) assessment of theoretical particle physics, wrote a rebuttal in which he says, if I interpret him correctly, that in the absence (in his view) of any clear way forward, a series of guesses (sparticles, axions, etc.) is an entirely valid modus operandi. It rules out all sorts of nonsense. So stay the course, full speed ahead, be one with the Borg.
As usual, when I consider all these guesses, and all future guesses, I have to ask: Were your guess proven correct, how would you explain that its veracity was inevitable? If you cannot do that prior to submitting it to experimental verification, then you haven’t a chance – just a job, and the moral support of like-minded ruminants.
Although there is definitely hype around cosmic strings, extending the symmetry structure of the SM is a tried-and-true strategy to address extant (not-just-theoretical) problems. After all, the SM is a (successful) theory based on SU(3)xSU(2)xU(1) gauge symmetries. Even assuming just the SM gauge group and the Higgs mechanism, there are measurable/phenomenological consequences of this phase transition and the associated topological defects (that said, the SM EWSB version is highly constrained). If there are additional gauge (or global) symmetries which are spontaneously broken at energy scales reached in the early universe, shouldn’t the hype associated with topological defects formed in these phase transitions (like cosmic strings, which have measurable effects e.g. effects on structure, lensing, gravitational waves, etc.) be differentiated from the hype around string theory which still has different “difficulties” in terms of phenomenological predictions?
MS,
Yes hype about cosmic strings is hype about GUTs, not hype about string theory. But the hype in this article is the same kind of outrageous hype as the usual string theory hype, completely misrepresenting the situation. The author writes
“According to our best understanding of the early Universe, our cosmos should be riddled with cosmic strings. And yet not a single search has found any evidence for them.”
This implicitly claims that a GUT model, not the SM, is “our best understanding of the early Universe”. The situation is just like for monopoles: there’s supposed to be a huge problem of where the cosmic strings and monopoles are, when the SM predicts no cosmic strings and no monopoles. The theories that predict such objects are GUTs, for which we have lots of other falsifying evidence (eg no proton decay).
The math here is pretty simple: if the Higgs potential has a minimum on a manifold X, then you get cosmic strings when $\pi_1(X)$ is non-trivial, and monopoles when $\pi_2(X)$ is non-trivial. In the SM, $X=S^3$, so the two homotopy groups are trivial and you expect no cosmic strings, no monopoles, just as observed.
SDS,
I think it’s kind of a remarkable document. The field is facing some difficult problems, and the point of the Snowmass effort is supposed to be to come up with a plan for the future. The authors act as if there is no problem to be faced, nothing wrong with what people have been doing in the past, the way forward is to just keep doing the same thing.
Geoffrey Dixon,
I’m onboard with Sabine that the best way forward is to identify problems with the structure/consistency of our best theory and find ways to address those problems. Completely mystified though why others don’t see that the analytic continuation of chiral spinor fields is such a problem, and addressing that should be the highest priority of all theorists.
More seriously, I’m also onboard with Ethan Siegel: the field is in a bad state, with nothing so far working (including Sabine’s favored approach), so there’s some justification for pursuing lots of different approaches, even ones that usually aren’t very promising ways to get successful new ideas. What’s important though is that such unpromising ideas at least are new, not what we have now which is a field that has institutionalized a research effort organized around a set of old ideas that failed long ago (see the last item).
I disagree with the idea of just trying anything (new) in the absence of guiding empirical evidence. I’m afraid that only a couple of things/strategies are worth pursuing, but will not be popular, since it amounts to basically doing nothing or very little (in terms of new, wild ideas… you know, the stuff that people like to hear about) and just wait until new experimental evidence finally contradicts our current best theories. But how do we reach to that desired point? The history of physics is illuminating.
Newton proposed his laws of mechanics in the late 1600s. As we know, they were a monumental success. And when it seemed they were failing, it was actually because of a planet that was not yet discovered. Only the small deviation in the prediction of the perihelion of Mercury resisted a newtonian explanation. The reign of newtonian mechanics lasted for a bit more than two centuries!
Now, did physicists of the time jumped all to speculate on wild theories that would replace newton during those centuries, like today’s physicists are doing with the SM? Maybe some did, but, regarding the rest, it seems to me their attitude was smarter. They either worked on applications of the theory (mainly in astronomy, to great success) or to rewrite/study its mathematical foundations (Lagrange, Hamilton, etc.) And I think that, in the part of the foundations of physics where no evident contradictions exist, that should be the adopted strategy today.
On the other hand, most other physicists were working on new and exciting phenomena, like heat and electricity and magnetism. This culminated in the theories of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and Maxwell’s EM. And the actual hard challenges to newton came from the last two (first with Planck, then Einstein). That’s because they exported the newtonian theory to realms for which it wasn’t designed to deal with. So, that’s where the new evidence will come from. So, the second strategy is to concentrate in realms not covered yet by our current theories. That seems a bit difficult, considering how amazingly encompassing they are, but there are still some holes here and there (e.g., quantum superpositions of ever bigger massive bodies, gravity mediated entanglement of similar bodies, and so on). The mathematics of both GR and the SM applied to other systems. More cross fertilization with other fields of science, etc.
So, I think there’s a clear path forward from the current situation, supported by history, but it’s not an easy one, it will not give you the possibility of activating the sausage machine of paper production and collect grants money with a bulldozer. Very little space for media super stars from the field. Instead, it requires a very careful and selective process regarding which problems to pick, the advance will be slow, and the general attitude should be more on the conservative side until news of something genuinely new finally appear.