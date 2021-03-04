ABC is Still a Conjecture

Just a reminder that the abc conjecture is still a conjecture, there is no known valid proof (don’t believe what you might read in an EMS journal). For more about why one attempted proof doesn’t work, see here and here. For extensive background on this, you could start at this blog posting and work backwards, to the first announcement of a claimed proof back in 2012. By 2018 Scholze and Stix had shown that the claimed argument was flawed, and since then the math community has lost interest and moved on. Devotion to the idea that the proof is valid seems now restricted to a small circle of die-hards based in Kyoto and Nottingham who are doing what they can to try and pretend the hole pointed out in the proof does not exist. There will be an IUT Summit in Kyoto in September, but the organizers don’t seem to have found anyone from outside Kyoto or Nottingham willing to participate.
Update: Mochizuki today on his website has put out a 65 page manuscript dealing with criticisms of his proof, it’s entitled:
ON THE ESSENTIAL LOGICAL STRUCTURE OF INTER-UNIVERSAL TEICHMULLER THEORY IN TERMS OF LOGICAL AND “∧”/LOGICAL OR “∨” RELATIONS: REPORT ON THE OCCASION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE FOUR MAIN PAPERS ON INTER-UNIVERSAL TEICHMULLER THEORY
I’ve taken a quick look at this document, and I don’t think it will convince anyone Scholze is wrong about the flaw in Mochizuki’s proof. There’s a long third and final technical section, but the first two sections do a great deal of damage to Mochizuki’s credibility. Nowhere in the document do the names Scholze or Stix appear (they are referred to as “RCS: the redundant copies school”), but it starts off with statements such as
the response of all of the mathematicians with whom I have had technically meaningful discussions concerning the assertions of the RCS was completely uniform and unanimous, i.e., to the effect that these assertions of the RCS were obviously completely mathematically inaccurate/absurd, and that they had no idea why adherents of the RCS continued to make such manifestly absurd assertions.
and
the assertions of the RCS are nothing more than meaningless, superficial misunderstandings of inter-universal Teichmuller theory on the part of people who are clearly not operating on the basis of a solid, technically accurate understanding of the mathematical content and essential logical structure of inter-universal Teichmuller theory.
Before going on to the more technical third part, the second part is an extensive discussion of elementary mathematical errors, as some sort of “explanation” of what’s wrong with Scholze and Stix.
Essentially the claim Mochizuki is making in these first two sections is that the most accomplished and talented young mathematician in his field is an ignorant incompetent, and that everyone Mochizuki has consulted about this agrees with him. It’s hard to imagine a more effective way to destroy one’s own credibility and to convince people not to bother to try and make sense of the third section.
There’s no direct reference to the Scholze-Stix document, just a reference to Mochizuki’s own web-page about March 2018. Mochizuki has even gone to some trouble to stop anyone from accessing the Scholze-Stix document without first reading his own web-page.
As for the long discussion by Scholze and others of the problems with the proof that was hosted here and gathered here, the only apparent reference to this is
More recently, one mathematician with whom I have been in contact has made a quite intensive study of the mathematical content of recent blog posts by adherents of the RCS.
followed by
Despite all of these efforts, the only justification for th logical cornerstone RCS-identification of (RC-Θ) that we [i.e., I myself, together with the many mathematicians that I have discussed these issues with] could find either in oral explanations during the discussions of March 2018 or in subsequent written records produced by adherents of the RCS [i.e., such as the 10pp. manuscripts referred to above or various blog posts] were statements of the form
“I don’t see why not”.
Funny, I was just thinking about the conjecture and visited your page for the first time in months to see if you’d weighed in… sure enough! If I understand in layman terms, Mochizuki wants to imbue his objects with a history and this was flawed; regardless, many of us marvel how the most advanced mathematicians simply cannot agree on what should be the rules of logical argument itself. Is math fuzzy or just too hard to understand beyond this level except for just a few?
lroberth,
I think you’re misunderstanding the situation. The experts in this field are in close to unanimous agreement there is no proof. The math is not fuzzy and the rules of logical argument are clear. What experts in the field are finding hard to understand is why anyone is still claiming there’s a proof and why any journal would publish such a claim.
@Peter, no I get it, I just don’t get it why Mochizuki doesn’t! He is an accomplished and brilliant mathematician after all, so why doesn’t a widely-agreed logical disproof work with him and his supporters? This is the fascinating meta to a lot of us.
lroberth,
Mathematicians are human beings, not calculating machines. Over the years, I’ve become all too familiar with how hard it is to get someone who has invested their soul in an idea to realize that it doesn’t work. The abc story is nothing compared to some others I could think of…
Oh, I wasn’t aware that this is going to be published by the EMS! Why on earth did they do this? They should have been aware of the context. Ugh.
I cannot read the preface due to paywall. Is there any context provided at least?
This might be nitpicking, but I wouldn’t say that PRIMS is an EMS journal. It’s published by the EMS Publishing House, but I don’t think that makes it an EMS journal (unlike, for example, JEMS).
Simon L./anon,
The EMS name dominates the web-page for this publication. I understand that contractually they may not be able to affect what PRIMS publishes, but I don’t understand why they haven’t issued a statement explaining the situation, but instead recently put out this
https://ems.press/updates/2020-11-16-prims-special-issues-2021
I still haven’t accessed the journal through the paywall, but somewhere I can’t now find did see the first page of the preface. It appears to be the only introductory material and is just a statement that Mochizuki did not participate in review of the papers, and I believe states that there were five referees. Nothing about Scholze-Stix or any indication that there’s any controversy over the proof.
This journal is one of those old-fashioned ones that there used to be lots of, run by an academic institution and published by a commercial publisher who didn’t interfere. We have become too used to the modern situation in which the commercial publisher interferes far too much in the running of a journal. To add to the confusion, this commercial publisher is linked to a mathematical society, which gives the false impression that the EMS endorses what is published in this journal. Nevertheless, I would consider it to be inappropriate for either the EMS or the EMS Press (which are separate organisations) to make any comment of the kind you suggest: it would amount to exactly the kind of interference from a publisher that you would normally suggest should be strongly condemned.
Just skimmed through the first pages of the Mochizuki manuscript mentioned in the update. Nothing of substance really, all he does is slander Scholze and Stix. So nothing new.
Just a brief quote on the EMS reaction to the announcement of the upcoming publication of Mochizuki’s papers on ABC, taken from an article published in Nature on April 3, 2020: “If the editors of the journal “waved away these criticisms” and published the paper without major revisions, it would reflect badly on them and on Mochizuki himself, says Volker Mehrmann, the president of the European Mathematical Society (EMS), which publishes the journal on behalf of the RIMS. (The EMS has no editorial control over the journal’s content, Mehrmann says, and he was unaware that an announcement was imminent until contacted by Nature.)”
What strikes me as mystifying in this whole Mochizuki affair is not the fact that a highly reputed mathematician who has invested his soul in an idea, as Peter rightly put it, is finding big trouble to realize that it doesn’t work, even to the point of engaging in ad hominem attacks on two equally reputed mathematicians in a seemingly desperate attempt to whisk away criticism on his work, but rather that he has been able to convince a small but important group of die-hard mathematicians in Kyoto and Nottingham to ignore the criticism and side unequivocally with him, and have two other highly reputed mathematicians, like Kashiwara and Tamagawa, making the announcement.
Robert A. Wilson,
The EMS Press is owned by the EMS, and its president is the president of the EMS (this is Volker Mehrmann, mentioned by JE).
Yes, editorial independence is an important principle, but no matter what the context, publishers have some basic level of responsibility for what they publish. I’m not surprised that the EMS Press felt it could not intervene in a Kyoto editorial decision, was surprised that they thought it a good idea to advertise this issue and put it in a positive light.
The EMS publishes Portugaliae Mathematica and Rendiconti del Seminario Matematico della Università di Padova too. Some people have focused rather on the fact that the editor-in-chief of PRIMS is Mochizuki himself.
xyz,
If you read Mochizuki’s new document, you’ll find his explanation of why his journal and his colleagues at RIMS were the only people “technically qualified” to referee his papers.
….and even tell people how they can buy their own special copy of the papers:
