Why the Szpiro Conjecture is Still a Conjecture

There has been a remarkable discussion going on for the past couple weeks in the comment section of this blog posting, which gives a very clear picture of the problems with Mochizuki’s claimed proof of the Szpiro conjecture. These problems were first explained in the 2018 Scholze-Stix document Why abc is still a conjecture.
In order to make this discussion more legible, and provide a form for it that can be consulted and distributed outside my blog software, I’ve put together an edited version of the discussion. I’ll update this document if the discussion continues, but it seemed to me to now be winding down.
Depending on one’s background, one will be able to get less or more out of trying to follow this discussion, but it seems to me that it makes an overwhelmingly convincing case that Mochizuki’s articles do not contain a proof of the conjecture and should not be published by PRIMS. No one involved in the discussion claims that there is an understandable and convincing proof in the articles. The discussion is rather about Scholze’s argument that there is no way that the kind of thing Mochizuki is doing can possibly work. While Scholze may not have a fully rigorous, loophole-free argument (and given the ambiguous nature of many of Mochizuki’s claims, this may not be possible) the burden is not on him to do this.
To justify the PRIMS decision to publish the proof, one needs to assume that the referees have some understood and convincing counterargument to that of Scholze, one that nobody has made publicly anywhere. If this really is the case, the editors of PRIMS need to make public these counterarguments, and those mathematicians who find them convincing need to be able to explain them.
A note on comments: if someone has further technical comments on the mathematical issues being discussed at the earlier posting, they should be submitted there. For discussion of issues surrounding publication of the claimed Mochizuki proof, this would be the right place (and I’ve moved a couple recent ones to here). For comments about Szpiro and his conjecture, the posting about him would be an appropriate one.
This is not in response to any particular comments but to the overall discussion.
It seems to me that there is a psychological issue at play here which might have not been made explicit. This is that for anyone who has devoted enough time to understand the basic setup and language of Mochizuki’s papers, it is very hard to accept that in the end there is no proof and one has wasted a huge amount of time. I myself devoted most of three months way back in 2013 to going through the papers and it was a shock, on reaching Corollary 3.12, to realise that nothing is really proved. (One might say that this shows my lack of understanding, but the point is that Mochizuki himself says that this is the key part of his proof and if you see how the proof is written it is clear that there is something seriously wrong here.)
Given the time that has passed since Mochizuki’s manuscripts appeared and the objections that have been raised by many experts, the obvious interpretation of the lack of any serious revision by Mochizuki (going by Occam’s Razor) is that there is actually nothing that readers have missed, it’s simply that there is no proof. However, because of Mochizuki’s past achievements, this is hard to accept (it was for me), perhaps especially for those who know him personally. This seems to have led to some people assuming that it is because of their lack of understanding of what Mochizuki “really means” and so devoting a lot more time to IUTT. Once one has invested too much time, I think it becomes psychologically almost impossible to give up hope, and the lack of precision in the papers sadly ensures that there is no simple statement in them which can be shown to be wrong and make it impossible to maintain faith.
Now that Scholze has explained what is going on with Mochizuki’s manuscripts, it’s time for other arithmetic geometry experts to revisit the papers and weigh in. Those of us in the field know that almost all the experts definitively side with Scholze-Stix, so it’s frustrating that the popular articles (which most people base their opinion on!) depict the situation as if it were much more ambiguous, because experts are afraid of taking a stand. And when mathematicians do get themselves quoted, it’s with painfully noncommittal lines like “I will withhold my judgement on the publication of this work until it actually happens, as new information might emerge” and “In spite of all the difficulties over the years, I still think it would be great if Mochizuki’s ideas turned out to be correct”. The purpose of granting tenure was so that academics could speak honestly, rather than hide behind these sorts of vague equivocations. With increasing resources being allocated to IUT, it’s clear that the situation will only become more and more damaging to mathematics at large.
One reason for the situation in the press that Ibj is frustrated with is simply that the publication hasn’t publicly appeared. Experts are rightly hesitant to say something definitive about a paper that they haven’t seen. If it turns out that PRIMS publishes a paper that, as is widely expected, just leaves the existing gap in the proof of Cor 3.12 essentially unchanged, then we’d see some more forceful statements from experts. Of course, by then the popular press will have moved on.
Of course this means holding a public press conference without releasing the manuscript is pretty shocking and irresponsible in this context. The article I’d like to read is what on earth explains the willingness of these other great mathematicians at RIMS to go along with this charade.
The comment of @naf hits the nail on the head. But I would go a step further: when confronted with a truly massive edifice of highly technical mathematics, nearly all experts need some kind of motivation to persevere beyond the final goal at the end of the tunnel. For example, a powerful heuristic to give confidence in the strategy, or some kind of intuitive guide to grab onto along the way to have a feeling of making progress (or at least interesting achievements along the way in the absence of a global guide). But here there is nothing of the sort, not even a compelling mathematical reason to believe at the outset that investing a huge amount of time is going to reap satisfying mathematical understanding. There is only patience to keep oneself going, and it can be very hard to rely on that alone after a lot of time.
This practical (albeit psychological) concern came to mind almost immediately after I was asked early on to be on the referee team for the IUT papers. I have great respect for Mochizuki’s mathematical talent, and no doubt in the sincerity of his belief that he has a proof of the main result. But I could see that the referees would not only have to check the details of an extremely long work written in a very obscure style (which didn’t provide insightful reasons for confidence in the approach being used). They would also have to engage in a herculean effort to get the writing substantially changed. It was too much, so I declined and communicated my concerns to the editorial board. (I recommended immediate rejection with a demand that the work be completely rewritten before it could be reconsidered.)
I am very sorry to see all these years later that neither the referees who were eventually obtained nor the editorial board obtained any real improvement on the clarity of the way the material is presented, not even at least an Introduction presenting key new insights in some conventional manner (to compensate for the way the technical material is presented). I hope the editors of PRIMS and the senior faculty at RIMS will reflect on their responsibility to the field of mathematics, and reconsider what they are doing.
Thanks, OP. I wish the other referees would be so forthcoming, if it were indeed possible. Or if not, the journal could release their reports.
I note that Nick Katz was public about his refereeing of Wiles’ first FLT paper, and his finding of the mistake, and it’s public knowledge Gábor Fejes Tóth was one of the referees for Hales’ Kepler conjecture paper that appeared in the Annals with a disclaimer. This is an extraordinary case, and warrants extraordinary actions, IHMO.
