Latest on abc

Davide Castelvecchi at Nature has the story this morning of a press conference held earlier today at Kyoto University to announce the publication by Publications of the Research Institute for Mathematical Sciences (RIMS) of Mochizuki’s purported proof of the abc conjecture.
This is very odd. As the Nature subheadline explains, “some experts say author Shinichi Mochizuki failed to fix fatal flaw”. It’s completely unheard of for a major journal to publish a proof of an important result when experts have publicly stated that the proof is flawed and are standing behind that statement. That Mochizuki is the chief editor of the journal and that the announcement was made by two of his RIMS colleagues doesn’t help at all with the situation.
For background on the problem with the proof, see an earlier blog entry here. In the Nature article Peter Scholze states:
My judgment has not changed in any way since I wrote that manuscript with Jakob Stix.
“I think it is safe to say that there has not been much change in the community opinion since 2018,” says Kiran Kedlaya, a number theorist at the University of California, San Diego, who was among the experts who put considerable effort over several years trying to verify the proof.
I asked around this morning and no one I know who is well-informed about this has heard of any reason to change their opinion that Mochizuki does not have a proof.
Ivan Fesenko today has a long article entitled On Pioneering Mathematical Research, On the Occasion of Announcement of Forthcoming Publication of the IUT Papers by Shinichi Mochizuki. Much like earlier articles from him (I’d missed this one), it’s full of denunciations of anyone (including Scholze) who has expressed skepticism about the proof as an incompetent. There’s a lot about how Mochizuki’s work on the purported proof is an inspiration to the world, ending with:
In the UK, the recent new additional funding of mathematics, work on which was inspired by the pioneering research of Sh. Mochizuki, will address some of these issues.
which refers to the British government decision discussed here.
There is a really good inspirational story in recent years about successful pioneering mathematical research, but it’s the one about Scholze’s work, not the proof of abc that experts don’t believe, even if it gets published.
Publication of RIMS does not really qualify as a major journal. So everything is going to be alright…
In Fesenko’s article one finds the following remarkable line:
“Misinformation and disinformation in science has become a very serious issue, not only for mathematics.”
I think this is in fact a very relevant point – but, perhaps, just not in the way that Fesenko intends it.
I have looked through some of Mochizuki’s rebuttals. I was amazed by the almost “internet insults-as-defensive” language thrown in there. As well as his pedagogical choice of describing things with layers upon layers of analogy, that could be said more directly. Especially when some of the analogies seem to be chosen almost as if to insult someone if they question it. It feels like what a physics theorist I knew used to joke as some authors trying to “prove by intimidation”. But that’s in physics, where a bit of hand waving is allowed (no point in waiting for a millenial prize problem to be solved to posit an effective field theory). It’s confusing how this manner of dialog aids any purpose in mathematics.
Anyway, I got a bit off tract. My question is:
Is it possible the style / pedagogical choices are actually causing real problems? Would it be helpful at this point if someone that states they understand the theory (but unlike Fesenko, will explain in a more useful manner than Mochizuki), if they rewrite the proof in their own words? Or at least the more difficult portions?
Or is the claim that it is pedagogically impossible to present the more difficult portions in any different manner?
Castelvecchi characterizes the style of Mochizuki’s papers as impenetrable and idiosyncratic, with which I wholeheartedly agree. However, I wonder why in this discussion Go Yamashita’s write-up (http://www.kurims.kyoto-u.ac.jp/~gokun/DOCUMENTS/abc_ver6.pdf) has apparently received so little attention. While I unfortunately can’t follow the mathematics, I find the style to be very clear and traditional in the best sense. In particular, he gives a proof of the infamous IUTchIII Corollary 3.12 (Corollary 13.13 in his paper), which I find to lend itself better to a discussion.
Peng/IWonder,
For a long time the style, length, organization and idiosyncrasies of the Mochizuki papers seemed to be the main problem, keeping experts from being able to fully understand and thus check the proof, and Go Yamashita’s version promised to improve the situation. But once Scholze and Stix identified a specific issue, spent a lot of time discussing it with Mochizuki, and ended up convinced this was a gap in his proof, that completely changed the situation. Few people are going to devote a lot of time to studying a very complicated proof that at a crucial point has a gap. What’s needed is for Mochizuki or someone else to put forward a convincing response to the issue raised by Scholze/Stix. This doesn’t seem to have happened, and behavior like attributing the problem to Scholze being an incompetent not only doesn’t help, but just convinces others that engaging with Mochizuki and those around him to better understand the issue is a waste of time. The announcement that the journal will publish anyway also doesn’t help the situation at all.
Fesenko’s article seems like a rehash of something he wrote a few years ago, “Remarks on aspects of modern pioneering mathematical research” (https://www.maths.nottingham.ac.uk/plp/pmzibf/rapm.pdf)