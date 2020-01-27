London Calling with Career Opportunities II

If you’re a mathematician, you don’t need to go work for Dominic Cummings in order to have dramatically improved career opportunities in the UK. The British government has just announced a huge increase in funding for mathematical research: 60 million pounds/year (or about \$80 million dollars) for the next five years (see here and here). To get some idea of the scale of this, note that the US GDP is about 8 times the UK’s and the NSF DMS budget is about \$240 million/year. So the comparable scale of this funding in the US would be about two and a half times the NSF budget for mathematics.
Many of my mathematician colleagues have sometimes seemed to me to be of the opinion that a huge increase in funding for math research is the best way to improve a society. We’ll see if this works for Britain.
While the new UK government ran on a nativist platform of restricting immigration, with the goal of keeping outsiders from taking bread out of the mouths of UK citizens, this doesn’t apply to mathematicians: all limits are off and we’re encouraged to flood the country. The law will be changed on Friday, changes go into effect Feb. 20. This will include an “accelerated path to settlement”, no need to even have a job offer, and all your “dependents [will] have full access to the labour market”, no problem with them and the taking the bread out of the mouths of the locals thing.
Update: More here (except it’s mostly behind a paywall, but evidently Ivan Fesenko is quoted).
A sensible policy for sure. Mathematics is at the ground floor of so much (all, in fact) of science and technology.
Yes, and I should point out that my own work has always been aimed at progress on the foundations of math, physics, and so all science and technology. The world could thus be significantly improved by bags of cash being brought to my office on the fourth floor of the Math building. Thanks.
You obviously are not aware of how toxic the debate has been in the UK over Brexit, otherwise you wouldn’t be so silly to use the inflammatory sarcasm implied by “the goal of keeping outsiders from taking bread out of the mouths of UK citizens”
Living in another Rupert Murdoch-controlled society in which toxic nativism plays a big role, inflammatory sarcasm seems as good a way to react to it as any.
As for anti-immigration, that platform only belongs to the far right here. The major political parties, including the governing Conservatives, only ever make pro-immigrant noises in public. Leaving the EU was, officially, more about not being bossed around by Brussels than fear of Bulgarians taking our jobs (although a native English person would probably not be prepared to work for the same money anyway …) Having large numbers of foreigners coming here to study or practise science and medicine is nothing new here. The Gates scholarships in Cambridge, for example, have attracted a lot of students from the Far East.
I see The Register has its own sarcastic take on this, headlining their story
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/01/28/boffin_uk_visa_program/
“Boris celebrates taking back control of Brexit Britain’s immigration – with unlimited immigration program
Don’t worry: The PM’s only going to let the best boffins in… honest”