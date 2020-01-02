Career Opportunities

At some point within the past couple years I noticed that one blog that had Not Even Wrong on its blogroll was the blog of Dominic Cummings, who was often getting credited with masterminding the political campaign that got the British to vote (narrowly) for Brexit in 2016. Cummings has had further success recently as Chief Special Adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with a blow-out election victory three weeks ago putting him securely in control of the British state.
Today on his blog Cummings has, invoking Grothendieck, posted a job advertisement: ‘Two hands are a lot’ — we’re hiring data scientists, project managers, policy experts, assorted weirdos…. He’s looking for mathematicians, physicists and others to join him to change British society, working
in the intersection of:
- the selection, education and training of people for high performance
- the frontiers of the science of prediction
- data science, AI and cognitive technologies (e.g Seeing Rooms, ‘authoring tools designed for arguing from evidence’, Tetlock/IARPA prediction tournaments that could easily be extended to consider ‘clusters’ of issues around themes like Brexit to improve policy and project management)
- communication (e.g Cialdini)
- decision-making institutions at the apex of government.
For some other descriptions of who Cummings would like to hire, on the economics side there’s:
The ideal candidate might, for example, have a degree in maths and economics, worked at the LHC in one summer, worked with a quant fund another summer, and written software for a YC startup in a third summer!
We’ve found one of these but want at least one more.
He also wants “Super-talented weirdos”, with examples given from William Gibson novels, such as “that Chinese-Cuban free runner from a crime family hired by the KGB.”
The remarkable things to me about this long document are what it doesn’t contain. In particular I see nothing at all about any specific policy goals. Usually a new government would recruit people by appealing to their desire to make the world a better place in some specific way, but there’s nothing about that here. The goal is to control the government and what the British population believes, but to what end?
In addition, a more conventional hiring process would be asking for candidates of high ethical values, with some devotion to telling the truth. Cummings seems to be asking for exactly the opposite: best if your background is “from a crime family hired by the KGB.”
Best of wishes to my British readers, now joining the US and other nations in a new dystopic post-truth era. It’s massively depressing to me to see how this has worked out here, I hope you do better. Maybe you should be sending in your applications to Cummings and hoping to sign up for a role in the new power structure. If so, tell him “Not Even Wrong” sent you…
Seems like he wants to form a team like the one tasked with the detonation of the bridge over the river Kwai. Strange enough that the wikipedia page [1] does not say a word about this team, although the main part of the book is about the culture war between those who want to destroy the bridge and those who want to build it as an example for the primitives.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bridge_over_the_River_Kwai
chorasimilarity,
Demolition is definitely on the agenda for Cummings. The main target to be demolished is likely those aspects of the “establishment” that stand in the way of total control. Here in the US we’ve seen how this works, as the Republican party and mass media (Fox) have been forced into submission to the Trump personality cult. In the case of Trump what has become clear is that he has no interests beyond narcissistic ones. Cummings/Johnson seem to want to destroy the establishment and take total power, with no more of an idea than Trump of what to do with this power, other than to gloat at the defeat of their enemies.
Comments encouraged from those in Britain who know much more about this than I do, discouraged from those who want to discuss something other than exactly what Cummings is up to.
You make some very good points!
Cummings carries a lot of power and authority without any direct connection to the electorate. There is an irony as this is one of the EU’s major flaws from the Brexiteers’ perspective. But, of course, this logical consistency doesn’t apply to Dom.
Unelected, unaccountable and with no apparent remit or brief he is perceived by many to be dangerous. Given Boris J’s history of inattention to detail and erratic judgements there is potential for calamity.
However, our Civil Service can be less than cooperative and Cummings has not shown long term commitment in his career moves thus far. The next 2-3 years will be difficult because of the complexity and enormity of the Brexit process so I’m hoping he’ll bail!
By the way, I see that Cummings even commented on the blog once, see here
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=755&cpage=1#comment-42623
Unfortunately I had no answer to his question, so didn’t respond.
This is what Cummings was looking for:
https://cms-docdb.cern.ch/cgi-bin/PublicDocDB/ShowDocument?docid=4039
gjz,
Thanks! I hope he’s still reading the blog and can take advantage of that!