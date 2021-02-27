Yet More Geometric Langlands News

It has only been a couple weeks since my last posting on this topic, but there’s quite a bit of new news on the geometric Langlands front.
One of the great goals of the subject has always been to bring together the arithmetic Langlands conjectures of number theory with the geometric Langlands conjectures, which involved curves over function fields or over the complex numbers. Fargues and Scholze for quite a few years now have been working on a project that realizes this vision, relating the arithmetic local Langlands conjecture to geometric Langlands on the Fargues-Fontaine curve. Their joint paper on the subject has just appeared. It weighs in at 348 pages and absorbing its ideas should keep many mathematicians busy for quite a while. There’s an extensive introduction outlining the ideas used in the paper, including a long historical section (chapter I.11) explaining the story of how these ideas came about and how the authors overcame various difficulties in trying to realize them as rigorous mathematics.
In other geometric Langlands news, this weekend there’s an ongoing conference in Korea, videos here and here. The main topic of the conference is ongoing work by Ben-Zvi, Sakellaridis and Venkatesh, which brings together automorphic forms, Hamiltonian spaces (i.e classical phase spaces with a G-action), relative Langlands duality, QFT versions of geometric Langlands, and much more. One can find many talks by the three of them about this over the last year or so, but no paper yet (will it be more or less than 348 pages?). There is a fairly detailed write up by Sakellaridis here, from a talk he gave recently at MIT.
In Austin, Ben-Zvi is giving a course which provides background for this work, bringing number theory and quantum theory together, conceptualizing automorphic forms as quantum mechanics on arithmetic locally symmetric spaces. Luckily for all of the rest of us, he and the students seem to have survived nearly freezing to death and are now back at work, with notes from the course via Arun Debray.
For something much easier to follow, there’s a wonderful essay on non-fundamental physics at Nautilus, The Joy of Condensed Matter. No obvious relation to geometric Langlands, but who knows?
Update: Arun Debray reports that there is a second set of notes for the Ben-Zvi course being produced, by Jackson Van Dyke, see here.
Geometric Langlands is reflected in integer/fractional quantum Hall effect and the so-called Hofstadter’s butterfly, according to recent work of Kazuki Ikeda.
Can anyone provide a (hand-wavy) summary for the educated layman (Physics post-grad) of what a Fargues-Fontaine curve is, and what’s special about, e.g. in the context of the Langlands programme?
Re: DBZ’s course, I am not the only student taking notes. Jackson Van Dyke is also posting his notes online: https://web.ma.utexas.edu/users/vandyke/notes/langlands_sp21/langlands.pdf (Github link: https://github.com/jacksontvd/langlands_sp21). Jackson’s notes go into quite a bit more detail, and he’s gone back and added more references and figures than I have. In the end we’ll hopefully combine our notes into one document. If anyone has any questions, comments, or corrections about either set of notes they’re welcome to get in touch with me or Jackson.
Arun,
Thanks a lot, both for producing the notes, and for letting us know about the other ones.
Peter – thanks for the references!
Maybe let me note the series of talks in Korea (by Sakellaridis, Venkatesh and me) are aimed at a more arithmetic audience, some previous talks (eg at MSRI last March) might be more accessible to the audience here.
Also I might add that the perspective on automorphic forms as quantum mechanics is very old and widely used. A newer perspective I’m trying to advertise in the course and talks is to think of automorphic forms (and the Langlands program) as being really about 4d QFT — an arithmetic elaboration of the Kapustin-Witten picture for geometric Langlands. This accounts for many of the special features of quantum mechanics on arithmetic locally symmetric spaces – e.g., dependence on a number field is the analog of considering states on different 3-manifolds, Hecke operators — a form of quantum integrability– come from ‘t Hooft line operators, the choice of level (congruence subgroup) corresponds to consideration of surface defects, and most importantly the relation with Galois representations (the Langlands program) can be viewed as electric-magnetic duality.
The new feature of the work with Sakellaridis and Venkatesh (the first paper should appear relatively soon..) is that the theories of periods of automorphic forms and L-functions of Galois representations can fruitfully be understood as considering boundary conditions in the two dual TQFT, and that the electric-magnetic duality of boundary conditions (as studied by Gaiotto-Witten) can be used to explain the relation between the two (the theory of integral representations of L-functions).
Jim Eadon,
let me try to answer. This paper is about the (local) Langlands correspondence over the $p$-adic numbers $\mathbb Q_p$. Recall that $p$-adic numbers can be thought of as power series $a_{-n}p^{-n} + \ldots + a_0 + a_1 p + a_2p^2 + \ldots$ in the “variable” $p$ — they arise by completing the rational numbers $\mathbb Q$ with respect to a distance where $p$ is small. They are often thought of as analogous to the ring of meromorphic functions on a punctured disc $\mathbb D^*$ over the complex numbers, which admit Laurent series expansions $a_{-n} t^{-n} + \ldots + a_0 + a_1 t + a_2t^2 + \ldots$. More precisely, there is this “Rosetta stone” going back to Weil between meromorphic functions over $\mathbb C$, their version $\mathbb F_p((t))$ over a finite field $\mathbb F_p$, and $\mathbb Q_p$.
However, there is an important difference: $t$ is an actual variable, while $p$ is just a completely fixed number — how should $p=2$ ever vary? In geometric Langlands over $\mathbb C$, it is critical to take several points in the punctured disc $\mathbb D^\ast$ and let them move, and collide, etc. What should the analogue be over $\mathbb Q_p$, where there seems to be no variable that can vary?
In one word, what the Fargues–Fontaine curve is about is to build an actual curve in which $p$ is the variable, so “turn $\mathbb Q_p$ into the functions on an actual curve”. It then even becomes possible to take two independent points on the curve, and let them move, and collide. With this, it becomes possible to adapt all (well, at least a whole lot of) the techniques of geometric Langlands to this setup.
This idea of “turning $p$ into a variable and allowing several independent points” is something that number theorists have long been aiming for, and is basically the idea behind the hypothetical “field with one element”. I would however argue that our paper is the first paper to really make profitable use of this idea.